 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Post US)   Amid efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus across the region, an Irish pub in Spain bans Sweet Caroline   (irishpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Billy Joel, Singing, Sweet Caroline, Caroline Kennedy, World Health Organization, Human voice, IRISH pub, John F. Kennedy assassination  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 1:02 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-vie1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


lol
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a good idea anyway. What a creepy song.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least some good is coming out of this.
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After the third jukebox play of Sweet Caroline, people were thinking, maybe its a real long song with a dip in the middle
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So shall we replace it with this song?
Don't Touch Me
Youtube qyUnSuYYs18
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For the love of god can we please include "Don't Stop Believin' " in this ban and apply it to all bars.  Please!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sweeeeeet Caroline... Womp Womp Wah?

Neil Diamond "Hands.. washing hands"
Youtube sPLgsV_Ms3Q
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good idea, MLB is super spreading it right now.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ted 2 'Sweet Caroline' funny scene
Youtube 4Uk94_crZn0
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.