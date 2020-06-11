 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Swim with the whales, they said. It'll be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, they said. What could POSSIBLY go wrong, they said
50
•       •       •

50 Comments
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
movieboozer.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's going to be a lot better story than explaining how you fell off your bike.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I seem to remember a time in the 90s when some of the smaller whales were grabbing people by the leg and dragging them down hundreds of feet.

So, I'll stay in the boat.  Thank you.

/i don't mind sharks
 
tpmchris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some are friendly:
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Technically, anything that kills you the first time you try it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kC-YR​J​MAiyA
Mr. Scruff - Ahoy There!
Youtube nQH3nFmaIFk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojl2K​L​CGT4I
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark these tourist assholes and the scum bag tour operators who take them out there to harass whales. Leave them alone.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From hell's heart I stab at thee
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DICKY MOE!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a thought, how about giving them some space.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She got stuck between two of them? Oh thank God. I was worried they were horny like dolphins
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whale biologist thread
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

henryhill: Some are friendly:
[external-preview.redd.it image 700x811]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
crushed between two humpbacks, feelin' like a fool...
 
GasDude
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Australia.
 
nakago
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?


So a tuna boat hitting a whale means that other people can't swim with the whales? Why not just shut down the entire ocean?
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm wary about being around anything that could kill me with a slight twitch and never even notice.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Ooh, hey, look!  I'm surrounded by bubbles!"

forgifs.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: Whale biologist thread


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FormlessOne: St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?

So a tuna boat hitting a whale means that other people can't swim with the whales? Why not just shut down the entire ocean?


You do realize that your suggestion is actually a good idea, right, at least in theory? (Sure, it's impossible in reality, but I'm good with theory.) Say, for five years - massive reduction in pollution, restoration of breeding & living areas, explosion in fishing stocks?

Meh. While I'm dreaming, I'd also like a pony.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Ooh, hey, look!  I'm surrounded by bubbles!"

[forgifs.com image 488x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


HOLY CRAP!  Something like that has actually happened!

https://www.today.com/news/diver-surv​i​ves-almost-being-swallowed-15-ton-whal​e-t150169

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FormlessOne: St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?

So a tuna boat hitting a whale means that other people can't swim with the whales? Why not just shut down the entire ocean?

You do realize that your suggestion is actually a good idea, right, at least in theory? (Sure, it's impossible in reality, but I'm good with theory.) Say, for five years - massive reduction in pollution, restoration of breeding & living areas, explosion in fishing stocks?

Meh. While I'm dreaming, I'd also like a pony.


Sounds good to me...I would like to preserve sustainable fishing during that time because I love seafood though
 
dougermouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As somebody who was bitten by a dolphin, I know for a fact, that you go near an animal, no matter how tame you think it might be, it's still an animal.  Mess with the bull, you get the horns buddy.  I hope they make a full recovery but you go on their turf, you play by their rules.

/CSB: After it bit me, I kept calm because I wasn't bleeding. Almost but not quite.  I told the trainer after we left the habitat and showed the 6 inch long red mark and they FREAKED.  I had to sign waiver after waiver, but they did nothing unsafe, I was never going to sue them.  I was at the business end of animal.  (A pissed off two year old, who's mom had just had another baby so was throwing a fit).  I just wanted them to make sure nobody else got bit because that animal shouldn't have been around people with it's frame of mind.  If it had bitten my 8 year or 10 year old it would have gone worse (they were also in the enclosure) but thankfully we put them in the middle of dolphin.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: Whale biologist thread


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So stupid.  Leave them alone.

CSS, though.

When we were trolling, pods of dolphins would rush over to the boat if we were running.   They'd play in the wake of the bow and if I stood on the deck they'd come along side me and make eye contact for as long as I stood there.   It was fantastic.  Then they'd get bored and go back to whatever they were doing before.   But we didn't seek them out, they came to us.

There was a temptation, however brief, to join them in the water.   Really brief..
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: https://www.today.com/news/diver-surv​i​ves-almost-being-swallowed-15-ton-wh​ale-t150169


Amateur

The Chemical Brothers - The Test (Official Music Video)
Youtube yhS9LnDoo_w
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
halifaxexaminer.caView Full Size

"AAAAAAAaaaaaaah!!"
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

It's their environment. They're bigger than us, they're faster than us, if they want to close the gap, 15 meters is nothing to them.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: You do realize that your suggestion is actually a good idea, right, at least in theory? (Sure, it's impossible in reality, but I'm good with theory.) Say, for five years - massive reduction in pollution, restoration of breeding & living areas, explosion in fishing stocks?

Meh. While I'm dreaming, I'd also like a pony.


Why bother?  Whale stocks are increasing.

It's not like back when Star Trek IV, The Voyage Home was filmed.

Humpback whales have made a *MASSIVE* comeback.  They're now a "least concern" species, they're so abundant.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Humpbac​k​_whale

Now that the Soviets no long illegally hunt them.
https://spo.nmfs.noaa.gov/sites/defau​l​t/files/pdf-content/MFR/mfr733/mfr7311​.pdf

For all the crap the Japanese take, at least they were honest about what they were taking.

Table 3.-Total catches for all Soviet whaling fleets
in Antarctic, 1946-1986, by species. Source: Allison
(2010). Note that actual catch totals are in some cases
substantially larger than those reported by Yablokov
et al. (1998) and by Clapham and Baker (2002); they
reflect the most up-to-date accounting by the IWC.

Whale species      Reported     Actual
Blue & pygmy blue     3,651     13,035
Fin                  52,931     44,960
Sperm                74,834    116,147
Humpback              2,710     48,721
Sei                  33,001     59,327
Minke                17,079     49,905
Bryde's                  19      1,468
Southern Right            4      3,368
Other                 1,539      1,405
Total               185,768    338,336
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FormlessOne: St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?

So a tuna boat hitting a whale means that other people can't swim with the whales? Why not just shut down the entire ocean?

You do realize that your suggestion is actually a good idea, right, at least in theory? (Sure, it's impossible in reality, but I'm good with theory.) Say, for five years - massive reduction in pollution, restoration of breeding & living areas, explosion in fishing stocks?

Meh. While I'm dreaming, I'd also like a pony.


A moratorium on fishing night be an ok idea, but shutting down all boat traffic is ridiculous. Where will we get our coconuts? Think of the Pina Coladas.
 
WhatGall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She was hungry and asked the whales to make her a sandwich
1:  The whales said "Poof! You're  a sandwich."
2:  It was a submarine sandwich
3:  it was  B Yell T
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FormlessOne: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FormlessOne: St John Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".
Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 19m (62ft).
...
Fifteen tour operators have been licensed to take groups of nine swimming with the whales, with guidance in place advising the swimmers to stay at least 15m from the animals.

I'd say that should end that charter's "experiment," as their license needs to be yanked

It said nearly 10,000 participants had swum with humpback whales since the trial began in 2016, with no previous incidents resulting in serious injuries.

To whom? The tourists? Sure, why not. What about the whales?

So a tuna boat hitting a whale means that other people can't swim with the whales? Why not just shut down the entire ocean?

You do realize that your suggestion is actually a good idea, right, at least in theory? (Sure, it's impossible in reality, but I'm good with theory.) Say, for five years - massive reduction in pollution, restoration of breeding & living areas, explosion in fishing stocks?

Meh. While I'm dreaming, I'd also like a pony.

A moratorium on fishing night be an ok idea, but shutting down all boat traffic is ridiculous. Where will we get our coconuts? Think of the Pina Coladas.


Planes  exist.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chevello: She got stuck between two of them? Oh thank God. I was worried they were horny like dolphins


Her last thought was, "What a pair of dorks!"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: A moratorium on fishing night be an ok idea, but shutting down all boat traffic is ridiculous. Where will we get our coconuts? Think of the Pina Coladas.


We could make GMO coconuts that migrate.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Best Whale

Whale - Hobo Humpin Slobo Babe
Youtube 2up7su7CeMU
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s, this happened to me, but it was at Lilith Fair.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhatGall: She was hungry and asked the whales to make her a sandwich
1:  The whales said "Poof! You're  a sandwich."
2:  It was a submarine sandwich
3:  it was  B Yell T


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, when you swim with the cetacean version of the Malachi brothers, well...
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: So stupid.  Leave them alone.

CSS, though.

When we were trolling, pods of dolphins would rush over to the boat if we were running.   They'd play in the wake of the bow and if I stood on the deck they'd come along side me and make eye contact for as long as I stood there.   It was fantastic.  Then they'd get bored and go back to whatever they were doing before.   But we didn't seek them out, they came to us.

There was a temptation, however brief, to join them in the water.   Really brief..


Temptation, indeed...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Swim with whales, get jellyfish prizes
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Song of the Green Whale
Youtube IoA2YpksZao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dy​YLBY​Y7ipg
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: Whale biologist thread


You put yourself in that situation, it's you're own fault.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's probably the only person alive who can say, "I got run over by a whale!"
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's Australia, of course it tried to kill you.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: So stupid.  Leave them alone.

CSS, though.

When we were trolling, pods of dolphins would rush over to the boat if we were running.   They'd play in the wake of the bow and if I stood on the deck they'd come along side me and make eye contact for as long as I stood there.   It was fantastic.  Then they'd get bored and go back to whatever they were doing before.   But we didn't seek them out, they came to us.

There was a temptation, however brief, to join them in the water.   Really brief..


Trolling or trawling?

I can't imagine trolling dolphins is recommended or a nice thing to do.
 
