(BBC-US)   Scottish teenagers on an inflatable doughnut rescued from the sea. Not to worry - they're safe and whole, but a bit salty from the experience   (bbc.com) divider line
    Inverness, Sutherland, Scotland, Her Majesty's Coastguard, RNLI Kessock lifeboat, Moray Firth  
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was this past weekend Scotland's summer or something?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salty?  Sounds more bagel than donut.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were their jimmies rustled by the experience?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought 'doughnut' was going to be Scottish slang for something but nope. Inflatable doughnut- sprinkles and all.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but did they find their ham?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an American-sized donut.  Hate to see the bottle of Preparation H that comes with it.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately at that latitude the sun isn't very strong. Otherwise, they'd be salty and crispy.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I really thought 'doughnut' was going to be Scottish slang for something but nope. Inflatable doughnut- sprinkles and all.


About that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ isn't it cold?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in MN

https://www.fox21online.com/2020/06/2​8​/no-boat-no-problem-friends-paddle-lak​e-superior-in-blow-up-pool/
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aren't they in loch down?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So Neptune has (almost) claimed another soul

/not so much obscure as borderline irrelevant
 
