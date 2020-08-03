 Skip to content
(Toronto Sun)   Not satisfied with letting COVID get all the glory, Florida man ups death toll in state because Burger King employee was too slow fulfilling girlfriend's order   (torontosun.com) divider line
51
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Don't make fun of my braids.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if you want $15 an hour maybe you should work a little faster

/
I can hear my GOP BFF saying
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.


mental health care too.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take him out back and put one in his skull. This is absolutely insane. Rot in prison you f*ck knuckle.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.​c​om image 564x423]

Don't make fun of my braids.


Cultural appropriation!!!!!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking loser.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.


No, see, we live in an action movie. So if the employee had a gun, he could've easily took out the gun while dodging bullets, and shot the bad guy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Take him out back and put one in his skull. This is absolutely insane. Rot in prison you f*ck knuckle.


The girlfriend.

"I'm gonna go get my man!" = solicitation of murder and accessory before the fact.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She however is not facing any charges even though this is what the felony murder rule is for. I'm shocked shocked that a woman is being let off the hook by the Justice system
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gun made the situation worse surprise.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unnamed woman was refunded $40 and asked to leave by Burger King employees.

That's a lot of Burger King.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: What a farking loser.


A farking psychotic loser... with easy access to guns.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's her murder charge?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You'd think by now people would have realized fast food is only fast in terms of how quickly it gets from your stomach to the toilet.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You'd think by now people would have realized fast food is only fast in terms of how quickly it gets from your stomach to the toilet.


Clogs up your arteries fast, too
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.


Hed be better off if he shot the girl friend who was the root cause of the whole situation.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelv​is​-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic
 
bluewave69
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
well is parent calling him Kelvis might have contributed to a life long of ridicule that slowly lead to mental disorder.
 
bubbadave1056 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really don't like the death penalty, because I don't trust our judicial system to get the correct results 100% of the time, and I don't want to become like the "enemy."  However, I think I can make an exception for this guy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.


Thanks NRA and all responsible owners.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
America is a failed state.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Take him out back and put one in his skull. This is absolutely insane. Rot in prison you f*ck knuckle.


Go GOP.
We don't need to nothing.
We have reactionary laws to deal with pain and suffering after the fact.
Weeeeeeeeee.
Moral indignation taste so much better than prevention.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.

No, see, we live in an action movie. So if the employee had a gun, he could've easily took out the gun while dodging bullets, and shot the bad guy.


Exactly.
the worker failed to do his due diligence and save up money to buy himself a bulletproof vest so this is his fault.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Badafuco: Take him out back and put one in his skull. This is absolutely insane. Rot in prison you f*ck knuckle.

The girlfriend.

"I'm gonna go get my man!" = solicitation of murder and accessory before the fact.


Came here for this, leaving while wondering why the woman wasn't also identified and charged.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD we live in a country where any random yahoo has easy access to firearms. What a brilliant idea.


Maybe more laws are needed.

Also, Fark-linked article:  Rodriguez-Tormes was hit with three charges: murder, destruction of evidence and weapons possession.

Everywhere else:  charges of 1st Degree Murder, Destruction of Evidence & Possession of Firearm by Felon

Those expressions paint different pictures.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic


Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Charge the girlfriend. There are specific statutes that address her behavior as described in TFA.

777.011Principal in first degree.-Whoever commits any criminal offense against the state, whether felony or misdemeanor, or aids, abets, counsels, hires, or otherwise procures such offense to be committed, and such offense is committed or is attempted to be committed, is a principal in the first degree and may be charged, convicted, and punished as such, whether he or she is or is not actually or constructively present at the commission of such offense.


777.03Accessory after the fact.-
...
(c)Any person who maintains or assists the principal or an accessory before the fact, or gives the offender any other aid, knowing that the offender had committed a crime and such crime was a capital, life, first degree, or second degree felony, or had been an accessory thereto before the fact, with the intent that the offender avoids or escapes detection, arrest, trial, or punishment, is an accessory after the fact.
...
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: I really don't like the death penalty, because I don't trust our judicial system to get the correct results 100% of the time, and I don't want to become like the "enemy."  However, I think I can make an exception for this guy.


In other words, you like death penalty.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wife told me about this motherfarker this morning. Feed him into a woodchipper feet first.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The second amendment is a curse.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
is the girl hot?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Badafuco: Take him out back and put one in his skull. This is absolutely insane. Rot in prison you f*ck knuckle.

The girlfriend.

"I'm gonna go get my man!" = solicitation of murder and accessory before the fact.


Yeah, I was looking for charges against her in article and found none.  They need to get her too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Charge the girlfriend. There are specific statutes that address her behavior as described in TFA.

777.011Principal in first degree.-Whoever commits any criminal offense against the state, whether felony or misdemeanor, or aids, abets, counsels, hires, or otherwise procures such offense to be committed, and such offense is committed or is attempted to be committed, is a principal in the first degree and may be charged, convicted, and punished as such, whether he or she is or is not actually or constructively present at the commission of such offense.


777.03Accessory after the fact.-
...
(c)Any person who maintains or assists the principal or an accessory before the fact, or gives the offender any other aid, knowing that the offender had committed a crime and such crime was a capital, life, first degree, or second degree felony, or had been an accessory thereto before the fact, with the intent that the offender avoids or escapes detection, arrest, trial, or punishment, is an accessory after the fact.
...


You know I don't necessarily disagree with this logic but if we're going to jail people with this logic then we should apply it across the board in jail a lot more people not just the girlfriend
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic


We should report that....
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic

Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?


Its the suspect's brother trying to raise bail money.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dkulprit: waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic

Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?

Its the suspect's brother trying to raise bail money.


Your against bail?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluewave69: well is parent calling him Kelvis might have contributed to a life long of ridicule that slowly lead to mental disorder.


I don't care for the word "lead" or any of it's form or meanings in print. There. I said it.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic


Wait...

His name is Kelvis and he has a brother named Elvis?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: is the girl hot?


She's probably going to be a little bummed out going forward when her new boyfriend just casualy makes a joke with the cashier when her food is slow in the future.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkulprit: waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic

Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?

Its the suspect's brother trying to raise bail money.


Sounds like a great all around piece of shiat family. Can I donate Burger King coupons?
 
devilEther
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Where's her murder charge?


They better file it soon or she's gonna go get her man!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: She however is not facing any charges even though this is what the felony murder rule is for. I'm shocked shocked that a woman is being let off the hook by the Justice system


Give it time she will be charged. You don't want to rush it and she gets away scott free.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: She however is not facing any charges even though this is what the felony murder rule is for. I'm shocked shocked that a woman is being let off the hook by the Justice system


If only there had been more ethics in videogame journalism.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They spent $40 in a Burger King?   That's more food than in all of Botswana. Who were they trying to feed, the entire county?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: dkulprit: waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic

Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?

Its the suspect's brother trying to raise bail money.

Sounds like a great all around piece of shiat family. Can I donate Burger King coupons?


You, know, my mom said she would never visit me in prison.
I don't know how I feel about that.
Killers get visitation.
Hell Charles Manson got married to a hottie.
I don't know if I agree that family that stands by you is a bad thing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: They spent $40 in a Burger King?   That's more food than in all of Botswana. Who were they trying to feed, the entire county?


??????
That could be just four meals.

Yeah sure it could also be 34 items.
But, Burger King and McDonald's are expensive AF. Jack In The Box is cheaper. YMMV
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: WhiskeySticks: dkulprit: waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Because of course there is....   https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kelvi​s-rodriguez-tormes

/Wonder how far back they dug for that pic

Is that the victim or the suspect?
And if it's the victim what's wrong with that?

Its the suspect's brother trying to raise bail money.

Sounds like a great all around piece of shiat family. Can I donate Burger King coupons?

You, know, my mom said she would never visit me in prison.
I don't know how I feel about that.
Killers get visitation.
Hell Charles Manson got married to a hottie.
I don't know if I agree that family that stands by you is a bad thing.



What the fark is wrong with you and/or your family that such a thing ever came up in casual conversation?
 
