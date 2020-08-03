 Skip to content
(Forbes)   If you were looking for both vintage whisky and a diving helmet, you can kill two birds with one stone   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Scotland, Outer Hebrides, Barra, Hebrides, Whisky Galore, Shipwreck, Cargo, Compton Mackenzie  
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whisky doesn't age in the bottle but it's still interesting to taste what whisky tasted like that long ago.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father in law has a bottle from the original Kilbeggan distillery, and split it up between his brothers.

It's cool, but I ain't' drinkin' it.   Looks like a good way to go blind.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

comrade: Whisky doesn't age in the bottle but it's still interesting to taste what whisky tasted like that long ago.


I'm guessing it tastes like saltwater contamination.
 
