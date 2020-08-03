 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Indian Express)   Clear glass came to ancient Rome from Egypt. Soon every Roman could walk into a bar, hold up two fingers and say "five beers, please"   (indianexpress.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Roman Empire, Aarhus University, team of researchers, colourless Roman glass sherds, Aarhus University team, Middle East, Jordan, Diocletian  
•       •       •

763 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 03 Aug 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first mention of this glass was found on a price list issued by the Roman emperor Diocletian in the early fourth century A.D, where it is called 'Alexandrian'. Its cost was double that of the common manganese-treated glass sourced from the Levant.

The price list was double, but you are supposed to haggle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dont understand youre headline, subby.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: The first mention of this glass was found on a price list issued by the Roman emperor Diocletian in the early fourth century A.D, where it is called 'Alexandrian'. Its cost was double that of the common manganese-treated glass sourced from the Levant.

The price list was double, but you are supposed to haggle.

[Fark user image 301x168]


I'll give you ten.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.


No one explain it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

No one explain it.


😋
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate your humor subby.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline made me laugh
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.


I don't get it, either.

Will someone please ruin the joke for me?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon every Roman could walk into a bar, hold up two fingers

No wonder the UK-natives hated the Romans
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another round, Barkeep!"

ecx.images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i dont really get it. but ha?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four pop-ups and a "You will accept our privacy policy or else" message, obscuring any article that may be there.

It must be an article about chemistry.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make that 50 beers!

No wait, 100!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

I don't get it, either.

Will someone please ruin the joke for me?


Hold up two fingers - forms a "V" for a Roman "five"
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

I don't get it, either.

Will someone please ruin the joke for me?


Roman numerals.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capacc: The headline made me laugh


Me five. ;)
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egypt had a solid millennia lead on ancient Rome.

I bet a whole bunch of concepts came out of Egypt (and the the other 4 before the first dark ages) that will likely never be linked.

And there's good reason Egypt (alone) survived that dark age.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: MelGoesOnTour: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

I don't get it, either.

Will someone please ruin the joke for me?

Hold up two fingers - forms a "V" for a Roman "five"


Heh, nice!

/I'm not smart today
//or yesterday for that matter
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient drinking glass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh shiat subby. that has now been saved in the bad dad joke part of my brain.
im going to be giggling about that all day
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline nerdsniped me so hard. I'm going to be wondering just how they'd order for a table of four, all week.
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

No one explain it.


Ahem. It has to do w/ Roman numerals.

I            II           III                         IV                                  V
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: That headline nerdsniped me so hard. I'm going to be wondering just how they'd order for a table of four, all week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Roman numeral joke ever. It's a low bar.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate, if you ask me, which nobody did.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Best Roman numeral joke ever. It's a low bar.


A dive bar.
 
Blurfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shamelessly stolen from the Wayne and Shuster parody of Julius Caesar:

"Barkeep! I'll have a martinus."

"You mean martini?"

"If I wanted two, I'd have ordered two."
 
Trayal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Dr.Fey: The first mention of this glass was found on a price list issued by the Roman emperor Diocletian in the early fourth century A.D, where it is called 'Alexandrian'. Its cost was double that of the common manganese-treated glass sourced from the Levant.

The price list was double, but you are supposed to haggle.

[Fark user image 301x168]

I'll give you ten.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It just occurred to me that an X is two joined V numerals...
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clever headline subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Clever headline subby!

[Fark user image 208x242]


Heh. "Long and straight".
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

noitsnot: BlackChickWhiteAccent: Clever headline subby!

[Fark user image 208x242]

Heh. "Long and straight".


Heh. "Greek"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
drei Gläser !
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Blurfle: Shamelessly stolen from the Wayne and Shuster parody of Julius Caesar:

"Barkeep! I'll have a martinus."

"You mean martini?"

"If I wanted two, I'd have ordered two."


"I'll have a pizzum."
"I'll also have a pizzum."
"Charlie!  Two pizza!"
"Somewhere a Latin class is laughing itself silly."
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Roman jokes? I'm forum.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cogito semere potum alterum.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: MelGoesOnTour: raerae1980: I dont understand youre headline, subby.

I don't get it, either.

Will someone please ruin the joke for me?

Hold up two fingers - forms a "V" for a Roman "five"


Username checks out. Boo!!!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"quinque beers placere"
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: That headline nerdsniped me so hard. I'm going to be wondering just how they'd order for a table of four, all week.


Fark used to be full of headlines like this.

Now I'm sad

I hate this timeline
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.