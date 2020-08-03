 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Ekon Musk, "Is such a thing oossible?". Ancient Egyptian theorists, "No"   (bbc.com) divider line
83
    More: Amusing, Egyptian pyramids, Ancient Egypt, Great Pyramid of Giza, tombs of the pyramid builders, famous pyramids, ancient Egyptians, Egypt, Egyptians  
•       •       •

2094 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 11:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought they were built by Jesus on a dinosaur.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Ekon Elon's brother?
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Ekon Musk like Elon Musk but in ekonomy mode?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTS would be pretty handy right now, because I can't tell if this is some weird running gag or if it's one individual having a stroke.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


I always hear "Pyramids/temples/whatever couldn't have been built by humans" not Africans. You're just not looking in the right places. Google says there's plenty of Stonehenge/aliens theories

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mussel Shoals: Is Ekon Musk like Elon Musk but in ekonomy mode?


unoossible!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home Subby, you're drunk.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the stupid stuff Elon tweets, I'm pretty sure this was a joke.

/ satire is dead
// yeah I know it has been for a long time
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
planetclaire.tvView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: I thought they were built by Jesus on a dinosaur.


With god all things are oossible
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are they filled with grain?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mussel Shoals: Is Ekon Musk like Elon Musk but in ekonomy mode?


It is the Orthodox Musk from the ikon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anything is oosible if you oof enough things.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


Stonehenge isn't sitting on a very rich wide vein of gold, which attracted kings and pirates conquerors both, which made wiping out the native civilization a given.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


No it's not. But I'm sure anything can be racist if you want it to be.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is becoming increasingly unhinged. Would not be surprised if he ends up self-destructing in fantastic manner
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to see more context, but that tweet appears to be sarcasm.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


There's schools of thought that say it is a subtle form of colonialism because of the prevalence of conspiracy theories surrounding how certain iconic wonders were built and for what purpose, while the more...Northern European wonders are less likely to have conspiratorial origins told (though some exist), but still have the insane explanations for their purpose.

As for how valid those schools of thought are, that's up to the beholder to decide for now.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could never understand the people who think aliens made the pyramids.  I mean, imagine humanity discovering a planet with intelligent life on it, traveling to it, and then once we get there we decide to... stack a bunch of rocks on top of each other then fark off forever.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Dude is becoming increasingly unhinged. Would not be surprised if he ends up self-destructing in fantastic manner


Ekon or subby?
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you only poll ancient Egyptian theorists who say no.
I think we should poll a few who might say yes.

media.metrolatam.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


It definitely is racism.

Plus sheer religious stupidity when coupled with the "Jewish slaves built the pyramids" nonsense.  There is plenty of historical evidence indicating the pyramids were built by skilled and highly-paid craftsmen and laborers.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See... it's like SG-1, dude... I mean. seriously, right?"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.


You clearly haven't watched enough Ancient Aliens.

Name any event/monument/etc. There's probably an episode of it where they ask if aliens were involved. FFS, there was an episode I saw where they asked if aliens were behind the JFK assassination.

/the "ancient" part isn't really true anymore, it should be called "Aliens diddit"
//greatest comedy show on TV
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed this as I've blocked his stupid ass on Twitter.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American settlers destroyed native archaeological sites all over the continent because of hatred for paganism. There's an upswell of interest in ancient America now, partially because of all the interest in the younger dryas events and the comet vs. vulcanism thing.
Because of Rogan even knuckle dragging combat sports fans like myself are learning about it. (Hate him all you like, hes popularized a format that is educating people, mostly for the better.)
History Channel has been selling Von Daniken nonsense forever, thought Elon was immune to silliness, maybe he is trolling the world.
Maybe he's an alien himself.
(Cue x files theme)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude needs a PR rep.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,"

Well that settles it.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Dude is becoming increasingly unhinged. Would not be surprised if he ends up self-destructing in fantastic manner


LOL u
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pyramids are millennia older than the First Kingdom.  The First Kingdom found the pyramids and scratched their name into them.  Egypt's people are descendents of the First Kingdom, more or less. You can understand why they claim First Kingdom built those amazing structures.  Nobody wants to admit that their forbearers were but vandals that scratched their name on greatness, but the fact of the matter is that the granite structures and sculptures that were made at the same time as the pyramids were machine tooled by a culture that had power tools, the thermal lance, and bits at least as hard as silicon carbide. We can't even duplicate some of that work today.

But please, tell me that a culture that didn't even have the wheel did it with bronze chisels and teams of 40 men during Khufu's reign.  That's completely reasonable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a lot of time on your hands, with no distractions, you can accomplish some pretty amazing things.

The ancients had a lot of time on their hands.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the medieval Catholic world is responsible for the "Jewish slaves built the pyramid" nonsense.  Post-Roman Europe was so obsessed with Christianity that they turned to the bible to understand stuff (instead of reading the Roman and Greek books that had been spared from library burnings).  It's how the Romani got labeled as "Gypsies", because nomadic brown people were assumed to be the Egyptians who kicked Jesus out when his parents were fleeing after he was born.  And not people from India who were looking for a new peaceful homeland during the strife caused by Muslim and Mongol invasions.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valacirca: I could never understand the people who think aliens made the pyramids.  I mean, imagine humanity discovering a planet with intelligent life on it, traveling to it, and then once we get there we decide to... stack a bunch of rocks on top of each other then fark off forever.


Strange things can happen.
We assume technology is linear but it's been proven that civilizations can rise and fall in cyclical fashion. Its not impossible that prior civilizations could build things or could have left behind technological know how that allows certain things to be built. Things that might be hard to explain now Because We're so accustomed to think in terms of engines and hydraulics.
We'd be mystified to see what someone might accomplish with some string and a lot of persistence. Someone living in the aftermath of that first civilization might be even more surprised.

/it could also be aliens.
/there's no proof, but it's possible...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If you have a lot of time on your hands, SLAVE LABOR with no distractions, you can accomplish some pretty amazing things.

The ancients had a lot of time on their hands SLAVE LABOR.


FTFY
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Valacirca: I could never understand the people who think aliens made the pyramids.  I mean, imagine humanity discovering a planet with intelligent life on it, traveling to it, and then once we get there we decide to... stack a bunch of rocks on top of each other then fark off forever.

Strange things can happen.
We assume technology is linear but it's been proven that civilizations can rise and fall in cyclical fashion. Its not impossible that prior civilizations could build things or could have left behind technological know how that allows certain things to be built. Things that might be hard to explain now Because We're so accustomed to think in terms of engines and hydraulics.
We'd be mystified to see what someone might accomplish with some string and a lot of persistence. Someone living in the aftermath of that first civilization might be even more surprised.

/it could also be aliens.
/there's no proof, but it's possible...


People without wheels can do impressive things.  The Easter Island statues were apparently wobbled into place with ropes and large teams of strong people.
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a book coming out years ago about the height of the pyramids divided by the base coming out to a divider of Pi (3.14....).  The author concluded that space aliens had to be involved, because the Egyptians couldn't possibly have known about an advanced mathematical concept like Pi.

A few years later they discovered a wheel with a notch in the top near the pyramids, used as a measuring unit.  In other words, the pyramids are built on a divisor of Pi because their measuring tool was round.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: For all the stupid stuff Elon tweets, I'm pretty sure this was a joke.

/ satire is dead
// yeah I know it has been for a long time


If I had is platform, I'd troll the shait out of people. And just think of how many articles journalists were able to write because of the tweet. Elon's shiatposts are good for the economy!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.

You clearly haven't watched enough Ancient Aliens.

Name any event/monument/etc. There's probably an episode of it where they ask if aliens were involved. FFS, there was an episode I saw where they asked if aliens were behind the JFK assassination.

/the "ancient" part isn't really true anymore, it should be called "Aliens diddit"
//greatest comedy show on TV


If it was aliens they certainly had a flair for ornamentation that appealed to men.  Are aesthetics universal to sentience?  Some, perhaps.  The most likely explanation is that our civilization descended from the hard-scrabble survivors of an advanced civilization scrubbed by cataclysm.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: cfreak: For all the stupid stuff Elon tweets, I'm pretty sure this was a joke.

/ satire is dead
// yeah I know it has been for a long time

If I had is platform, I'd troll the shait out of people. And just think of how many articles journalists were able to write because of the tweet. Elon's shiatposts are good for the economy!


I'm not going to lie. I made a little money off his 420 tweet early last year.

But yeah I'm pretty sure this is his M.O.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.

You clearly haven't watched enough Ancient Aliens.

Name any event/monument/etc. There's probably an episode of it where they ask if aliens were involved. FFS, there was an episode I saw where they asked if aliens were behind the JFK assassination.

/the "ancient" part isn't really true anymore, it should be called "Aliens diddit"
//greatest comedy show on TV


Googles tell me they did an episode on Stonehenge in season 1. I've been hearing about Stonehenge and aliens my whole life. Ever couple years there's a documentary to show how Neolithic humans could have built Stonehenge to disprove the alien theory.

I know it's cool to look for racism in everything, but it takes a real selective memory to block all that out.

There are a ton more documentaries in general about ancient Egypt because it's just a whole lot more interesting that a bunch of plain granite rocks.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal caught sayof?
 
Wynn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elon linked to this non-alien article:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/ancient/​e​gyptians/pyramid_builders_01.shtml

Definitely sarcasm. The internet got their knickers in a knot over a joke.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: grumpfuff: HugeMistake: Is the whole "great buildings couldn't possibly have been built by Africans / Central Americans / Asians, therefore aliens" a not-very subtle form of racism?

You rarely hear "Stonehenge was built by aliens!" because it's not hard to believe that British builders stacked one stone on top of two other stones, knocked off the day, and put the tea on. I never cease to be amazed that Stonehenge and the pyramids at Giza are more or less contemporaries.

You clearly haven't watched enough Ancient Aliens.

Name any event/monument/etc. There's probably an episode of it where they ask if aliens were involved. FFS, there was an episode I saw where they asked if aliens were behind the JFK assassination.

/the "ancient" part isn't really true anymore, it should be called "Aliens diddit"
//greatest comedy show on TV

If it was aliens they certainly had a flair for ornamentation that appealed to men.  Are aesthetics universal to sentience?  Some, perhaps.  The most likely explanation is that our civilization descended from the hard-scrabble survivors of an advanced civilization scrubbed by cataclysm.


I wouldn't think that aliens would be interested in flat lines and sharp points.  Spaceships would need to be aerodynamic, so curves and round shapes would dominate everything.  Early humans on the other hand were inundated by round things and curves because nature is naturally rounded, so early humans were obsessed with square edges and flat lines.  Look at Gobekli Tepe.  Round domes, but constant attempts at rectangular beams and columns and hallways.  Look at the ancient American cliff dwellings and st Mohenjo Daro.  Square shapes whenever possible.  Ancient people were sick of curves and rounded hogans and other non-square stuff.  Squares were the epitome of advancement and civilization.  No wonder the first pyramids were step pyramids.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ozarkhawk: I remember a book coming out years ago about the height of the pyramids divided by the base coming out to a divider of Pi (3.14....).  The author concluded that space aliens had to be involved, because the Egyptians couldn't possibly have known about an advanced mathematical concept like Pi.

A few years later they discovered a wheel with a notch in the top near the pyramids, used as a measuring unit.  In other words, the pyramids are built on a divisor of Pi because their measuring tool was round.


Pie are round, cornbread are square.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If you have a lot of time on your hands, SLAVE LABOR with no distractions, you can accomplish some pretty amazing things.

The ancients had a lot of time on their hands SLAVE LABOR.

FTFY


FYI, the pyramids were not built with slave labor.
 
Wynn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wynn:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Elon linked to this non-alien article:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/ancient/​e​gyptians/pyramid_builders_01.shtml

Definitely sarcasm. The internet got their knickers in a knot over a joke.
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The pyramids are millennia older than the First Kingdom.  The First Kingdom found the pyramids and scratched their name into them.  Egypt's people are descendents of the First Kingdom, more or less. You can understand why they claim First Kingdom built those amazing structures.  Nobody wants to admit that their forbearers were but vandals that scratched their name on greatness, but the fact of the matter is that the granite structures and sculptures that were made at the same time as the pyramids were machine tooled by a culture that had power tools, the thermal lance, and bits at least as hard as silicon carbide. We can't even duplicate some of that work today.

But please, tell me that a culture that didn't even have the wheel did it with bronze chisels and teams of 40 men during Khufu's reign.  That's completely reasonable.


People seem to love to tell us that people are too dumb to build things, yet people are always building amazing new things

Check out Göbekli Tepe, a stone age site built before the wheel that predates the pyramids by 7,000 years and Stonehenge by 1,000 years - and it's far more massive than Stonehenge and exhibits way more skill and craftsmanship

Anyway, maybe you and those like you need to learn some appreciation for the human mind and our ability to innovate. Maybe then you'll see that willful ignorance and basing your world view on simpleton beliefs isn't working out for you and is actually causing harm for everyone else since we have to constantly deal with your ignorance and the crap it creates
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: anything is oosible if you oof enough things.


With enough O's, anything is oosible.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pup.socket: brainlordmesomorph: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If you have a lot of time on your hands, SLAVE LABOR with no distractions, you can accomplish some pretty amazing things.

The ancients had a lot of time on their hands SLAVE LABOR.

FTFY

FYI, the pyramids were not built with slave labor.


They slaves took care of the fields and most of the needs of the workers. They were probably the ones hauling the blocks from the quary.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.