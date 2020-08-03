 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "The cat reportedly scampered out of its holding room and escaped through a fence when prison guards came in to feed it." Also, someone apparently trained an eagle to deliver drugs   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's Ace Ventura when you need him?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a meowsdemeanor or a feline-y?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Is this a meowsdemeanor or a feline-y?


Either way, it was a cat-tastrophy.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Satampra Zeiros: Is this a meowsdemeanor or a feline-y?

Either way, it was a cat-tastrophy.


The purrpetrator managed to scat without a scratch and left not a whisker of evidence.
The police should paws to reflect on their security protocols.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 400x309]


Kodo and Podo approve
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still on earth, right? This seems a wee bit too much.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug dealers can just suck a big dick.  Followed by tripping into a tree shredder.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those countries that would hold a trial and then execute the cat for possession of drugs?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, the cat is a mule?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself - the ca runs the entire operation
 
