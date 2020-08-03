 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Two-tone car paint making a comeback. Can whitewalls, chrome on everything be far behind?
63
    More: Spiffy, Color, two-tone paint options, subdued colors, Automobile, Nissan Rogue SUV, black cars, two-tone pain, color of the vehicle  
•       •       •

OdradekRex
1 hour ago  
And tail fins!

And tail fins!
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  
I am so farking tired of seeing the same old colors on cars. Two-tone would be fantastic.

Also, can we please have some colors in electronics and computer furniture other than black?
 
mr_a
1 hour ago  
Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.
 
Devolving_Spud
1 hour ago  
In an era of lookalike jellybean cars and SUV's that all look pretty much identical, I'm all for sparking up the paint jobs a little bit.     2-tone can be the difference between "meh" and "yeah".
 
Devolving_Spud
55 minutes ago  
The other kind of 2-tone

The Specials - A Message To You Rudy (Official Music Video)
Youtube cntvEDbagAw


//my car already had that upgrade
 
thorpe
50 minutes ago  
Vent windows, come back.
 
Rapmaster2000
50 minutes ago  
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
Chakan
50 minutes ago  
Desoto-style fins on your SUV coming soon.
 
bainsguy
48 minutes ago  
well to be honest, getting a set of whitewalled tires is really dependent on whether or not you're gonna cruise the miracle mile
 
bloobeary
48 minutes ago  
I'm good with bringing back whitewalls. They had style. Especially on red-painted rims with moon caps.
 
Shaggy_C
48 minutes ago  
It never really went away...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
46 minutes ago  
There's already too much "chrome" on new cars, subby.
 
Atomic Jonb
46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I'm good with bringing back whitewalls. They had style. Especially on red-painted rims with moon caps.


I had white-walls on my Sunbird convertible.  I painted the rims the same shade of blue the car was too!
 
BitwiseShift
45 minutes ago  
They may have changed the color scheme locally, but two tone was always teh rule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Wassamater with bright shiney things on occasion?
 
brantgoose
45 minutes ago  
Is it too much to hope for some tail fins?
 
brantgoose
44 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: The other kind of 2-tone

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cntvEDba​gAw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

//my car already had that upgrade


Wonderful. A ska band with two black musicians. And they're right up front!
 
ChimbleySweep
43 minutes ago  
Hallelujah! I just had this conversation the other day, about if/when two-tone paint jobs would ever come back in style. Of course, they look best when they can complement and accentuate the shape of the body... So many cars today are just...car-shaped blobs -- no creativity to the design.
 
cnocnanrionnag
43 minutes ago  
When two-tone was ART!    My dad had a '58 Buick Special with this precise paint job.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
43 minutes ago  
Diamond in the back?
Sunroof top?

I could get behind this.
 
bainsguy
43 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: bloobeary: I'm good with bringing back whitewalls. They had style. Especially on red-painted rims with moon caps.

I had white-walls on my Sunbird convertible.  I painted the rims the same shade of blue the car was too!


i mean, nowadays you can't be too sentimental. your best bet's probably a true baby blue Continental
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo
39 minutes ago  
A lot of two-toen on Lincoln town cars 10-15 years ago.
 
will.i.ain't
39 minutes ago  
It's kind of hard to chrome plastic.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
39 minutes ago  
Only two? Amateurs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
38 minutes ago  
The advice I continue to give to people is: don't get a dark grey crossover.  If you forget where you parked, you'll never find it because they all look the same.

/I recently spent 5 minutes wandering the parking lot at Target hitting the panic button.
 
Imaginativescreenname
37 minutes ago  
give those cars some viagra and bring back the wood!

vistapointe.netView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
35 minutes ago  
I got the number.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
35 minutes ago  
I would love a Citroen Cactus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I have an irrational fear of being torpedoed by a U-boat.

And before you laugh....

Operation Petticoat (1959 movie clip) We sunk a truck!
Youtube GpEcU0OEzhc
 
KRSESQ
33 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: The advice I continue to give to people is: don't get a dark grey crossover.  If you forget where you parked, you'll never find it because they all look the same.

/I recently spent 5 minutes wandering the parking lot at Target hitting the panic button.


My silver SUV regularly goes missing in the parking lot. I inevitably find it crouched behind a much larger SUV.

/I think they're all toying with me
 
Gonzo317
33 minutes ago  

mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.


I know you were being humorous, but several modern cars have similar technology including; Honda, Lincoln, Dodge, Mercedes.
 
Schmerd1948
32 minutes ago  
TWO?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pikers.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
32 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: It's kind of hard to chrome plastic.


Not to be snarky but, look around the interior of your car. That ain't stainless or aluminium.
 
dittybopper
32 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: The advice I continue to give to people is: don't get a dark grey crossover.  If you forget where you parked, you'll never find it because they all look the same.

/I recently spent 5 minutes wandering the parking lot at Target hitting the panic button.


Meh.

I have an antenna farm on top of my vehicle, including a very tall (7 foot-ish) "hamstick" style HF antenna.

Finding my car in a packed lot full of similar make, model, and color vehicles has never been difficult for me.
 
grokca
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like whitewalls and chrome.
 
dittybopper
30 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: will.i.ain't: It's kind of hard to chrome plastic.

Not to be snarky but, look around the interior of your car. That ain't stainless or aluminium.


Well, it *WAS* stainless.  Before the incident.
 
Opacity
30 minutes ago  
Wake me when hood ornaments are back on everything from the high end to the station wagon.
 
KRSESQ
30 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.

I know you were being humorous, but several modern cars have similar technology including; Honda, Lincoln, Dodge, Mercedes.


Vinyl roof technology isn't exactly new.
 
Bowen
29 minutes ago  
I'm not takeing this news seriously.
 
Gonzo317
29 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Gonzo317: mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.

I know you were being humorous, but several modern cars have similar technology including; Honda, Lincoln, Dodge, Mercedes.

Vinyl roof technology isn't exactly new.


I was referring to push button transmission, sorry..
 
dittybopper
28 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Only two? Amateurs...
[Fark user image 425x312]


Meh.  That's only 5 colors.

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem - Can You Picture That?
Youtube XoKFBjd5-F8
 
lindalouwho
28 minutes ago  

mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.


My first car, in the mid '70s, was a Chrysler Newport with the push buttons. That thing was a tank, if it got hit by a bus it probably wouldn't have even gotten a dent.
 
offacue
27 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: In an era of lookalike jellybean cars and SUV's that all look pretty much identical, I'm all for sparking up the paint jobs a little bit.     2-tone can be the difference between "meh" and "yeah".


I prefer the phrase "half used bar of soap" to jellybean.
 
mr_a
25 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.

I know you were being humorous, but several modern cars have similar technology including; Honda, Lincoln, Dodge, Mercedes.


Great ideas never die!
 
nomysterynil
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mini's been keeping it going for decades...
 
TheGreatGazoo
23 minutes ago  

mr_a: Next up: Vinyl roofs?

Glad Chrysler lived to see it. Hope they held on to the technology for push-button transmissions.


I think those were mostly to cover damaged roofs.  Hey, this car has a big dent/scratch in the roof?  Oh cool, $1000+ dealer installed option here we come!
 
lindalouwho
22 minutes ago  
The people who owned a restaurant called The Brown Derby in Florida (St.Pete or Tampa) owned matching cars painted grey and burgundy. One was a Rolls, the other a Jaguar.
 
Metaluna Mutant
22 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: give those cars some viagra and bring back the wood!

[vistapointe.net image 720x390]


Metallic Pea? But I ordered Antarctic Blue! This isn't even the same model!

/you may hate it now, but wait til you drive it.
 
