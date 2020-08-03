 Skip to content
(The Hill)   For some completely unknown reason, parents don't want their children to attend school in-person. *cough cough*   (thehill.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want my son to attend school in person.  He needs the social interaction, esp since that's where he's struggling right now.

I'm also not willing to put him, or anyone else, at risk.

I'm furious because this could have been fixed but it's been grossly mishandled at every single farking step.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is going to be used as a case study for decades as an example of how economic disparity self-perpetuates.

I am lucky enough to be able to keep my kids out of school if necessary. We have the tech, me and the Mrs can work from home, and the kids are pretty curious.

But there are so many that can't make it work and they're usually on more disadvantaged side of things. This is just going to fark them over worse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The percentage of parents who say they want full-time, in-person school for their children in the fall has fallen 20 points in recent months

So, a thing you may have noticed is Americans putting on a display of bravery up until the moment when they need to actually make a decision.  Their minds change very quickly.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My nearly retired boomer neighbor is pissed school isn't going to be babysitting her granddaughter for her.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As some school districts, mostly in red states or red areas of blue states, move towards full in person instruction, we shall soon have a mass of data about exactly how much, or how little, children get the virus, get sick, get seriously sick, die, and spread it to adults and other children.

I've argued in the past that all of the above should be fairly low numbers (especially deaths, especially those from children without previous medical conditions-all previous indications are that this number should be very close to zero (there have only been something like 228 deaths from under 18-year olds nationwide, out of the 160k Covid deaths overall)), but I dunno if "fairly low" will really be low enough to open safely.  I completely understand why parents are protective of their children, although the largest real world concern will be if they spread the disease to their teachers and older family members.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My heart is breaking for my 13 year old and the isolation he's been dealing with. But my wife is routinely working 70 hours a week (ICU nurse), we've had 2 family members in SC die from COVID, and several childhood friends in NY/NJ/PA have lost parents. One of them was the most rabid, trumpity-trump-trump douchebag until he and his mother had to say goodbye to his father via Facetime with a nurse holding the phone-now he's equally vocal in his hate for all things trump.

This sucks. But it's a plague. And there's a reason that Pestilence was one of the Four Horseman, right up there with Famine, War, and Death.
 
xalres
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We still haven't gotten any guidance from my kid's school, and she's supposed to start in a few weeks. Their website still just has a statement from the beginning of June, saying "We haven't gotten any guidance from the county board of health, so here are the three options.", with no indication which option we should even be planning for. I'm tempted to just say fark it and keep her home. Maybe she can test into first grade in 2021.

Compare this to friends both local and across the country. They've gotten direct communications, surveys, zoom presentations...WTF?
 
Cache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well the GOP did ask you to sacrifice your lives for the economy, and you refused.
So the kids-in-cages party had to go to Plan B.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would have liked to have seen some type of plan to mitigate risks but have kids in school part time on a rotational basis, or have them divided into local learning pods or something based on geography.  But, no, no one paid attention or did what they were supposed to do to get the risk low enough.

Interestingly, where I live the preschools will open but there will be no regular school for the public schools until January.  Private schools are closed until 10/1 at which time they will revisit the possibility of partial opening.
 
Pincy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The percentage of parents who say they want full-time, in-person school for their children in the fall has fallen 20 points in recent months

So, a thing you may have noticed is Americans putting on a display of bravery up until the moment when they need to actually make a decision.  Their minds change very quickly.


Yep, as soon as as there are a few outbreaks then close to 100% of the parents at the affected school will want remote learning only. And you just know there are going to be lawsuits from these same parent's who didn't care at first because they didn't do enough to keep little Timmy from catching it and bringing it home.
 
xalres
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: As some school districts, mostly in red states or red areas of blue states, move towards full in person instruction, we shall soon have a mass of data about exactly how much, or how little, children get the virus, get sick, get seriously sick, die, and spread it to adults and other children.

I've argued in the past that all of the above should be fairly low numbers (especially deaths, especially those from children without previous medical conditions-all previous indications are that this number should be very close to zero (there have only been something like 228 deaths from under 18-year olds nationwide, out of the 160k Covid deaths overall)), but I dunno if "fairly low" will really be low enough to open safely.  I completely understand why parents are protective of their children, although the largest real world concern will be if they spread the disease to their teachers and older family members.


You must be a masochist. I can't think of any other reason you keep coming into these threads with this line of bullshiat.

Enjoy the flogging, I guess.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I would have liked to have seen some type of plan to mitigate risks but have kids in school part time on a rotational basis, or have them divided into local learning pods or something based on geography.  But, no, no one paid attention or did what they were supposed to do to get the risk low enough.

Interestingly, where I live the preschools will open but there will be no regular school for the public schools until January.  Private schools are closed until 10/1 at which time they will revisit the possibility of partial opening.


Reopen just in time for flu season.

Sweet!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is "infect my kid with a deadly disease and send them into my house" such a hard sell?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The gross violation of trust being foisted on the American public, especially parents of small children by a national push by this administration is criminal.  There are solutions that are not a death sentence meted out by a sadistric Educaton Department and callous CDC.

The poor kids who need school delivered nutrition can be served by the same school busses that would deliver them to the festering pot of virus school house.    The bus would deliver.

The internet hot spot and equipment could be delivered by the same bus.  Teachers could be on the same bus circuit, for face to face teaching.  The bus would deliver.

Most teachers lesson plans are more complicated than the logistics of taking a school bus from the lot and placing it near the student.

The one house school had advantages that went away with age-level teaching, in case someone wants to point out that students centered around a parked school bus would have different classes.
 
vestona22
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are a number of either non-partisan (CDC, AAP) or outright left wing (AFT, NEA) organizations calling for in-person learning. So despite those blaming Trump, it's more complicated than just yes or no.  Some school's simply don't have the resources to support a hybrid model.  Some parents (esp lower income) don't have tablets/laptops for each (or any) child or don't have net access.  And there are plenty of parents calling for in-person learning.

That said, it needs to happen correctly.  Just recently here in Georgia, a YMCA summer camp had half their kids catch the plague because, guess what, the camp didn't make them wear masks (only the counselors).  On this morning's news they were covering my local school district's return to the classroom and guess what, the kids won't be required to wear masks, only the teachers.  For educators they sure seem dumb.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: As some school districts, mostly in red states or red areas of blue states, move towards full in person instruction, we shall soon have a mass of data about exactly how much, or how little, children get the virus, get sick, get seriously sick, die, and spread it to adults and other children. I've argued in the past that all of the above should be fairly low numbers (especially deaths, especially those from children without previous medical conditions-all previous indications are that this number should be very close to zero (there have only been something like 228 deaths from under 18-year olds nationwide, out of the 160k Covid deaths overall)), but I dunno if "fairly low" will really be low enough to open safely.  I completely understand why parents are protective of their children, although the largest real world concern will be if they spread the disease to their teachers and older family members.


You sound managerial. People aren't "numbers" for you to analyze on your spreadsheets.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This makes me glad I never had kids. God help you people who do since the Plague Spreader and Chief is gunning for your kids to show up at a virus party instead of the usual babysitting that happens.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh.  The studies we have show that grade school kids who are the most in need of socialization are the least effected demographic.  They are mildly effected and don't appear to be spreading it.

Once you hit puberty, the risks go up.
 
xtalman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didn't RTFA but the district here finally decide maybe it is not a good idea to bring everyone back right now since case keep going up, OK.  Still leaning towards sending my kid to the online charter school this year.  I see way to much disruption in the local district when they decide to actually bring the kids back into the  schools.  And a lot of teachers are looking at quitting if they have to go back.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, W. didn't fark up the SARS epidemic...that's a low bar to clear

Trump couldn't even do that right.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BullBearMS: Meh.  The studies we have show that grade school kids who are the most in need of socialization are the least effected demographic.  They are mildly effected and don't appear to be spreading it.

Once you hit puberty, the risks go up.


The teachers, teacher's aides, coaches, administration, lunch ladies, and janitors all thank you for your concern.
 
