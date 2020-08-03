 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press) Weeners "Macomb County morgue buried in scandal after penis cake shows up at office"   (freep.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Pleading, Cause of action, Complaint, Plaintiff, Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office, death investigator, Employment, next day  
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just "showed up", or was it invited? Because sending an unsolicited dick cake is just rude.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Just "showed up", or was it invited? Because sending an unsolicited dick cake is just rude.


Speak for yourself.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Shows up"

It's never "my" penis cake. It's "a" penis cake.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Morgue Penis Cake.

Cover band?
Haunted house?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would it been ok if it was a white penis cake? What about a red velvet vulva cake?

/I prefer chocolate myself, but that's neither here nor there.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like that office had a bunch of stiffs in it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like cake and all, but the pattern of racist farkery preceding the cake is just vile.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think "drenched in scandal" would have worked better here.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Better than it showing down, I guess. Maybe not, I don't know.
Nobody ever brings me cake.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Penis screen savers. Sticky notes with genitalia scrawled on them. Printed images of naked men and penis-shaped confetti scattered on desks, counters and the floor. All of this was part of the office decor, her complaint alleges.

The Website is Down #1: Sales Guy vs. Web Dude
Youtube uRGljemfwUE
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't be a dick.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
comedy-intl.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
No no, you guys don't understand. It was for my kids!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So it wasn't a real penis.  A gangsta morgue it is not.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The penis is a lie.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
alright, who called balls?
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My sister turned 50 last week. I was thinking about sending her 50 black roses (I didn't). I told my aunt about my plan, and she mentioned how my grandmother sent my uncle 60 daisies (cheaper than roses) and a card that said "My deepest sympathies". She also sent a stripper to his work. Apparently he got a kick out of that (and probably something else too).
People are such prudes these days.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like a time warp back to the days of Nudie mags and ass grabbing in the office.

I had to reread it to make sure that, other than the supervisor that didn't do their job, everyone involved was a woman.

Also death investigator is a cool title.  It's probably going to be the next James Patterson book. LOL.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
UCIM lacks the charm of UFIA.  I don't think it will catch on.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They got a problem with the sign, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What about the county office staff?

"Let them eat penis!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm really torn on this one. Sexual harassment is a serious matter, and no one should feel uncomfortable at their job.

At the same time, dealing with death and tragedy on a daily basis also really takes its toll on people. So there is a need for humor, however macabre or perhaps inappropriate to outsiders it may be, to avoid being traumatized.

I honestly don't know which of the people involved here, given the tasks at hand, are the problem. Are we dealing with insensitivity? Or simply over sensitive people?

In a hellish environment where humor is vital to coping with the saddest aspects of humanity, you must be able to take a joke. If you can't laugh at the dead to cope, you'll surely join them as the darkness overcomes you.

/with the shape I'm in, you could donate my body to science fiction.
//no doubt morgue workers will laugh at me.
///I'll be dead though, so what can you do?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sick of women objectifying the male form like this.  To them we are nothing but one massive penis that needs to be eaten.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm sick of women objectifying the male form like this.  To them we are nothing but one massive penis that needs to be eaten.


I'm trying to be offended by that objectification, but....
 
