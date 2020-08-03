 Skip to content
"Eat Out to Help" scheme starts today and are we still doing "Phrasing?"
    Giggity, Food, Eating, Eat Out, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Pizza Hut, Hard Rock Cafe  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
uldissprogis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm totally into this as long as I can do it at home.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, will non-standard eateries be allowed, like food banks at churches and soup kitchens at YMCAs? I haven't dined at the Y in some time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This should "go down well"
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Family guy - eating out
Youtube qQaasyqdDUM
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two things which have made my Monday:
1. If you search for "munching carpet" on Bing, the first hit is, indeed, the article on Wikipedia for cunnilingus.
2. That same search (with SafeSearch set to Moderate, by all that is good) will get you this picture:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The idea is to eat out to help out, before heading on to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sp the deal is each person eats for half off

How the hell does that help?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never stick your dong anywhere you wouldn't stick your tongue.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: Never stick your dong anywhere you wouldn't stick your tongue.


Mash potato ok?
 
echo5mike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, Yes, eat out more to help the spread...  help the spread...  must replicate...
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks for the ad-block-wall, Sub-human.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody is going to mention the inevitable spike in Coronavirus cases that such a thing will cause?  Okay...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Murflette: Sp the deal is each person eats for half off

How the hell does that help?


It appears that the Govt pays the other half...so the restaurants get full income.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got McDonald's a few weeks ago. I used the curbside ordering, and the girl who came out with my food was wearing her mask underneath her nose. Thanks for the covid all over the bag, kiddo.

A few days later I was walking by one of those in-store Subway restaurants and the worker was in there wiping down tables... With her mask all the way under her chin. Thanks for the covid all over the tables, kiddo.

So now, I'm not so keen on giving restaurants a chance. If they can't hire responsible people and enforce the laws (masks are the law in Michigan) or company rules (I'm pretty sure they're required to wear masks while in the restaurant or interacting with customers) then I'm not spending my money to risk illness.

The only place I've seen take it 100% seriously has been-- believe it or not-- Taco Bell. They all wear masks and gloves. They do not touch your credit card (you swipe it, even at drive-thru), the bag is sealed by the prep person, and they hand you your bag in a tray so you're not making contact with the cashier.

I'm still wary, though.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: Murflette: Sp the deal is each person eats for half off

How the hell does that help?

It appears that the Govt pays the other half...so the restaurants get full in come.


Fixed the spacing for you.
 
JNowe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: bughunter: Never stick your dong anywhere you wouldn't stick your tongue.

Mash potato ok?


Only if it's that kind of party.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sleze: [Fark user image 258x182] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love you
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 425x319]


Sir, THIS is an Arby's?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media.giphy.com image 500x375]


Even better
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: [media.giphy.com image 500x375]

Even better
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x799]


I'm old.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not clear on the concept:

meme.xyzView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

