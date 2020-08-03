 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died at age 83. Brit Hume unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
8
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
David Hume still dead.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
hume cronyn still dead
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about Emmett Fitz-Hume?!?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love Stephen Root!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 'm' is silent.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Imma pour out some Lucky Charms for my dead homie.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Imma pour out some Lucky Charms for my dead homie.


And Guinness Stout.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Claude Ballse: Imma pour out some Lucky Charms for my dead homie.

And Guinness Stout.


And Irish Spring body wash.
 
