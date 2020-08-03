 Skip to content
(CBC)   Cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch cumberbatch   (newsinteractives.cbc.ca) divider line
33
    More: Cool, Sea otter, sea otter, Sea urchin, sea otters, vast forests of kelp, researcher Erin Foster, sea urchins, resurgence of sea otters  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Careful with that meme there subby, its an antique.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a snake
a snake
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humperdink.   Humperdink.   Humperdink.   Humperdink.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgur.com image 465x919]


Oh, noes! Atheists!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Malcovitch called, Subby. He had only one thing to say. I forget what it was but it was definitely John Malcovitch calling, I can't forget that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom Mushroom!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: John Malcovitch called, Subby. He had only one thing to say. I forget what it was but it was definitely John Malcovitch calling, I can't forget that.


Good thing it wasn't John Malkovitch, though, 'cause that would be freaky.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing the new Harley-Davidson PowerBottom(tm)
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen one the size of a large dog.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't about pengwings.

Why Benedict Cumberbatch is terrified of the word ''Penguin''
Youtube jrdSPDWxelY
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Twink, Twank, Bear, or Otter?
Youtube S_4PrI8gB-k
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgur.com image 465x919]


I just can't quite figure it out, but he has a very weird looking uncanny valley sort of face.  It's the eyes.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like either his forehead is too small or his eyes are too high on his face.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
storage.cinemaware.euView Full Size

Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mushroom! Mushroom!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've never seen one the size of a large dog.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not the biggest of dogs, but maybe Labrador size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [storage.cinemaware.eu image 635x357]
Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich


Thanks for this. Probably the funniest movie scene I've ever, well, seen. Makes me laugh all over again just seeing this pic.
 
Creoena
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or his eyes are just too recessed into his head.
 
imashark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gotta be careful, they can't pronounce Peng-wings.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lotta poor man got the Cumberbatch Blues
He can't win for losing
Lotta poor man got to walk the line
Just to pay his union dues
I don't know now, I just don't know
If I'm coming back again
I don't know now, I just don't know
If I'm coming back again
I don't know now, I just don't know
If I'm coming back again
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"what a f*ckin otter"


/ possibly quite a reach for a weak reference
// really rather a niche joke
/// stay off my lawn, dammit
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've never seen one the size of a large dog.

That

's what she said.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the original Dread Pirate Roberts?
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NSFW.

Bernard Lerring - Weasel Fighting.
Youtube FNmBAUyy7Go
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought this would be a story about Benedict's wife OD'ing on fertility pills and them having a ridiculous number of identical twins. Like dodecatuplets

24 Identical mini Cumberbatches all dressed alike. Total nightmare fuel
 
