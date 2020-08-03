 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Victorians struggle with return of coronavirus, cholera, TB, workhouses, and underage chimney sweeps   (bbc.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nowhere is there a more happier crew, than them wot sings "Chim chim cher-ee Chim cher-*cough*cough*cough*cough*cough*ga​sp*"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Nowhere is there a more happier crew, than them wot sings "Chim chim cher-ee Chim cher-*cough*cough*cough*cough*cough*ga​sp*"


It's not the coughing that gets you.

It's the cancer of the scrotum:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimney​_​sweeps%27_carcinoma
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about their Secrets?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Van Dyke's Bert in "Mary Poppins" vs. Nicola Bryant's Peri Brown in "Doctor Who":


BAD ACCENT FIGHT!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kinks - Victoria
Youtube z2GHlcwlT1Y
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#BuggyWhipLivesMatter
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this thread will be much saner than the other Melbourne Covid-19 lock-down thread. Surely, three or 4 random morans won't lumber into this thread proclaiming Trump's lies and non-response more bigly than "Kangarooland".  Or spout ignorant "muh freedoms" talking points that Rupert Murdoch taught them to parrot. At least Australia HAS a national response, so they are WORLDS ahead of the stroked-out carrot.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 never needs a reason, never needs a rhyme.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Dick Van Dyke's Bert in "Mary Poppins" vs. Nicola Bryant's Peri Brown in "Doctor Who":


BAD ACCENT FIGHT!


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

*A new fighter enters the arena*
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Nicola Bryant's Peri Brown in "Doctor Who":


If you're going to go Whovian, follow the theme:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cold_war_relic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"There hasn't been a case of cholera reported for 200 years."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
