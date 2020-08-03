 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Crystal-clear footage shows "fast-moving UFO" hurtling across face of the moon. Definitely not a bug crawling across the camera lens (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is an Unidentified Flying Object

I base this on:
1. I don't know what it is
2. It appears to be flying
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mr_a: It is an Unidentified Flying Object

I base this on:
1. I don't know what it is
2. It appears to be flying


And it's certainly an object
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dont believe its hovering over the moon. Its probably hovering over the earth. Perhaps its a space station or a big-ass satellite.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Astonishing: "It's a bird and it's in our atmosphere ..." said a third.

Only the third?

It's either something very big, very far away, going very fast, or something small, close, and at a normal speed. Therefore, the obvious conclusion is that it must be aliens. Peeplz so smart.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How did the people in the video now point the camera at the moon at that exact time?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why UFOs have gotten hot again recently.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: How did the people in the video now point the camera at the moon at that exact time?


Talk type you failed me
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x235]


"A bug on the lens? A bug on the lens? I think I know the difference between an alien civilization threatening me, and a bug on the lens!"
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure why UFOs have gotten hot again recently.


I got a theory that there's a cycle between aliens and zombies in the cultural zeitgeist. You can tell when the switch is happening by looking at the Halloween decorations that get sold at Spirit every year.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: ImmutableTenderloin: How did the people in the video now point the camera at the moon at that exact time?

Talk type you failed me


it's ok, your post was more comprehensible than the article.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is a white bird. But it is an ALIEN white bird...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: How did the people in the video now point the camera at the moon at that exact time?


Telepathy.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: ImmutableTenderloin: How did the people in the video now point the camera at the moon at that exact time?

Telepathy.


You do of course realize that "telepathy" is an anagram of "TEETHY PAL", right?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Listen to data.  He has the correct answer.

Mr. Data does not know what that is.
Youtube ZcV25N37-C4
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We know it's not a bigfoot spaceship.  Not blurry enough.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn your microsatellites Elon!!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure why UFOs have gotten hot again recently.


It's 2020. Why not?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure why UFOs have gotten hot again recently.


Joe Rogan
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrBallou: Astonishing: "It's a bird and it's in our atmosphere ..." said a third.

Only the third?

It's either something very big, very far away, going very fast, or something small, close, and at a normal speed. Therefore, the obvious conclusion is that it must be aliens. Peeplz so smart.


Right? "Bird" should be first, followed by "plane," and then "Superman."
 
