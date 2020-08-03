 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   New Irish information campaign asks young people to have 'online sex' to curb the spread of Covid-19 instead of the usual drunk sex they're used to   (thesun.ie) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a random internet online sex encounter with a real obnoxious uggo last night.  This morning I had to chew my internet cable off.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Irish girls.

/ I'll be in my bunk
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada:

https://www.complex.com/life/2020/07/​c​anadian-health-officials-suggest-glory​-holes-for-sex-during-covid19
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Difficulty: Irish girls.


I feckin' LOVE this show...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Derry Girls
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I put on my robe and wizard hat...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I had a random internet online sex encounter with a real obnoxious uggo last night.  This morning I had to chew my internet cable off.


I'm trying to imagine a zoom orgy, followed by hammering a 10 port internet switch to pieces.
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, hopefully 'young people' means 'young adults' or Chris Hansen may be a pretty busy guy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But, you can't make babies that way!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, what a Brit tabloid morning!
Oh, what a Brit tabloid day!
Five piss-journo links before lunch time...
What a shiat start to the day!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Meanwhile in Canada: Glory-holes-link


Are you one of them pinko soshulist? I only use Old Glory Holes...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fix OLD, not gnu!
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never understood phone/online sex. With porn you don't need to keep up a conversation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I had a random internet online sex encounter with a real obnoxious uggo last night.  This morning I had to chew my internet cable off.


If the sex is skanky enough, your cable will fall off by itself soon enough.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Diogenes: I had a random internet online sex encounter with a real obnoxious uggo last night.  This morning I had to chew my internet cable off.

I'm trying to imagine a zoom orgy, followed by hammering a 10 port internet switch to pieces.


"Photoshop a Zoom background to use during a virtual orgy."
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally I'm ahead of the curve on something
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only for Farkers over 60, probably
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Medic Zero: Difficulty: Irish girls.

I feckin' LOVE this show...

[Fark user image 640x405]
Derry Girls


yep! Fricken awesome.
 
