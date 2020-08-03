 Skip to content
(Chicago Sun-Times)   Why does the military at least attempt to do a reasonable job of holding their people accountable for misdeeds while law enforcement is completely inept at it?   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the United States it probably has something to do with developments that led to the Revolutionary War, like the Boston Massacre, where military forces hurt or killed civilians.  If the American military was founded with those British atrocities in mind then it might've well established traditions to avoid engaging in them itself, at least against Americans or on American soil.

It probably also helps that American military has much stricter rules on access to weapons, rules of engagement, and has its own internal legal process.  The military might investigate itself, but it has whole departments within each branch whose jobs are to investigate, prosecute, and judge crimes, with full legal authority.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why?
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because they still have firing squads?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Police are not inept. Ineptness implies they are trying to hold themselves accountable for misdeeds.  The police consider it a feature to be able to commit misdeeds.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the warrior's code, Subby. You wouldn't understand
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because there's a UCMJ for members of the military. There's no such style of law and discipline that police are under, and I've said multiple times before, if you really wanted to reform law enforcement, you'd put cops under a UCMJ style of law (obviously not equivalent, but similar aspects).

Cops have tried (and been successful in some areas) of separating themselves from "civilians" and toady pols have aided and abetted them for the longest to where they've held mayors and county commissioners hostage. I figure if they want to see themselves as the sixth branch of the military, then give them the same style of discipline and punishment that the military gets.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That ended in the military when Trump became CIC.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A bad apple on a police force can get the occasional black man killed.  A bad apple in the military can get dozens or hundreds of fellow soldiers killed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because we let Police Unions make the rules for too long.

Imagine if we had Armed Services Unions and let them run the Pentagon.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: Because we let Police Unions make the rules for too long.

Imagine if we had Armed Services Unions and let them run the Pentagon.


Because we let Police Unions make the rules for too long.

THAT... That right there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because the military is a profession.

Law enforcement is just a job.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: In the United States it probably has something to do with developments that led to the Revolutionary War, like the Boston Massacre, where military forces hurt or killed civilians.  If the American military was founded with those British atrocities in mind then it might've well established traditions to avoid engaging in them itself, at least against Americans or on American soil.

It probably also helps that American military has much stricter rules on access to weapons, rules of engagement, and has its own internal legal process.  The military might investigate itself, but it has whole departments within each branch whose jobs are to investigate, prosecute, and judge crimes, with full legal authority.


This.

Also:
-The military is controlled at the national level by an elected official while police are controlled at the local level by some guy who the police put in charge.
-If you hit some random kid at the park, the neighbors will get pissed and you might go to jail (military, external power).  Lots of abusers beat their own kids (cops, internal power) with no consequence because it isn't noticed or, "It's not my place to tell them how to raise their kids".
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In an equal fight being disciplined will keep you and your buddies alive. When you are outnumbered, discipline might be your only hope of living through the situation.  The military respects discipline.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soldiers aren't unionized.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
UCMJ... plus boot camp breaks you down to a blob of a person and then they instill in you the basic framework of a code of conduct. It doesn't stick with everyone, but enough people to make it all work.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Being a cop is just a much harder job.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: A bad apple on a police force can get the occasional black man killed.  A bad apple in the military can get dozens or hundreds of fellow soldiers killed.


It's totally unfair to let four or five hundred thousand bad apples on America's polices forces spoil the whole barrel.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
America's professionalism when it comes to the military owes a lot to good timing.  Napoleon killed the ancien regime and created the modern military based upon merit.  So, when we were really young we were able to adopt many parts of the french model.  This allowed us to avoid a lot of the problems that plagued the old militaries of europe, such as stupid farking nobles being in charge of everything.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure that there are a number of women who'd beg to differ, subs.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The US Military operates outside the country.

Everything it does is under scrutiny by every other country, with an interested press that runs from government organs to anarchist out to make the US as the Florida of the world.

There is a higher standard of behavior demanded.  Enforcing that is an internal judiciary which has to fight to keep the locals from throwing every 18-year-old volunteer in jail for real or "convenient" reasons.  That's even before the intelligence Kompromat targeting soldiers to become unwilling spies.

It also applies to children and spouses in military families living outside the US.  Behave poorly and the parent gets the court martial.   No diplomatic immunity for a hit and run.

None of this is applied in a police force.  Officer behavior rules can change from jurisdiction to jurisdiction or minute to minute depending on how fast you're driving.

There's another thing the military system does that policing doesn't do well.

The atrocities at Andersonville was the seed for the Geneva Convention for the treatment of Prisoners of War.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: UCMJ...

https://en.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Uniform_​Code_of_Military_Justice


                                      ​ 
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the article - first sentence.

"Many U.S. military members publicly disavowed President Trump's decision to pardon Edward Gallagher, the former SEAL commando convicted of killing a teenage detainee in Iraq in 2017."


What really happened:
"Seven men, including one Navy Seal, sat on the jury, and six of them had served in combat. They found Gallagher not guilty of first-degree murder of the boy and attempted murder of the girl and the elderly man near the river. The jurors found him guilty of posing for photos with the boy's body."
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

