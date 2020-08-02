 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Mexican police catch Peter Gabriel   (bbc.com) divider line
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It would appear that hiding out in treetops and shouting out rude names didn't quite work out.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Moribund the Burgermeister still on the run?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all an evil plot orchestrated by Phil Collins.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect they've now shown him around their fruit cage.

/I was sure that's what the song said at the time.  There were no Googles
 
