(Daily Mail)   Church decides to remove 700-year-old pews because obese and disabled people can't fit down the aisle. Surprisingly some people are outraged over this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 6:30 AM



CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"But they also say that getting rid of the 16 rows of pews would remove a potential 'embarrassment' involving overweight brides and grooms squeezing down the aisle."

Don't they usually get front row?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have enough trouble with 100+ year old houses and their door frames.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, and I thought I was a bad interior decorator.

Not even moving the chairs in seven centuries is pretty hardcore, man.  Is St. Andrew the patron saint of your worst college roommate who once left the dishes in the sink for over a month and uses the couch in the lobby as a laundry hamper?

// I joke, but when you think about it, Andrew wasonly in the group because his much cooler brother insisted they let him hang out with them, and he contributed so little he pissed off Luke to the point of not even being mentioned in his gospel... we may be on to something here, lads!
 
Gloucester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the pews were '700 years old' they would be from the 14th century and this story would be rather more interesting.   They are a bunch of VICTORIAN pews, and  not particularly special.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The church is 700 years old.

The pews are ~120 to ~160

They are described as 'Victorian' - but I don't know if that's a stylistic reference or merely a description of the reign in which they were installed.

/since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Queen Victoria and churches
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's turn this biatch into a Caturday on Monday!
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm more outraged that only two people in the picture are wearing masks.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, yet another inaccurate Fark.com headline.

The 32 Victorian pews have been put up for sale for £200 each as part of alterations to the inside of Grade II listed St Andrew's Church in the Dorset village of Okeford Fitzpaine.

The Church is 700 years old, but the pews in question aren't.  They date to the 19th Century, during the reign of Queen Victoria (1837 - 1901), so at the very most they are 183 years old, and may be as "new" at 119 years old.

So it's not like this church hasn't been renovated before.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 296x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
Let's turn this biatch into a Caturday on Monday!


Let's not and say we did.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Church decides to remove 700-year-old pews because obese and disabled people can't fit down the aisle.

If you want to see obese, then you should see some American preachers.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 296x200] [Pew Pew Pew]
Let's turn this biatch into a Caturday on Monday!


dittybopper: Let's not and say we did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone rescue Dolly from these tards.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I have enough trouble with 100+ year old houses and their door frames.


My house is 160 years old, and I'm 6'3". You learn to adapt to the lower doors after a few painful lessons, trust me!

Most of the doorways are fine, there are a few that are 5'9" or so, they're the bastards that will sneak up on you. But it's worth it for the 12" ceilings 😍
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cormee: wildcardjack: I have enough trouble with 100+ year old houses and their door frames.

My house is 160 years old, and I'm 6'3". You learn to adapt to the lower doors after a few painful lessons, trust me!

Most of the doorways are fine, there are a few that are 5'9" or so, they're the bastards that will sneak up on you. But it's worth it for the 12" ceilings 😍



2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As an obese atheist who is respectful of other people's religious beliefs, I feel like I need to say BAHAHAHAAA.  F*CK YOU GUYS, LOL!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Churches should start putting in those oversized reclining seats you see on movie theaters now. Maybe they should get the ones with built-in food trays like the dine in theaters use.

Get with the times.
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fasahd: "But they also say that getting rid of the 16 rows of pews would remove a potential 'embarrassment' involving overweight brides and grooms squeezing down the aisle."

Don't they usually get front row?


They're talking about down the main aisle, not between the individual pews to get to a seat.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Victorian pews are ten a penny in England, and most Victorian stuff is pretty much ugly junk. A church is supposed to be about the people in it not furniture to please stuffy old fools. fark them.

/I mean as far as I'm concerned turn it into something useful like a homeless shelter because religion fah, but if you must do it you could at least show some humility and sense.
 
