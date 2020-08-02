 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   B📯X The BLU😭   (twitter.com) divider line
73
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

2356 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 7:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?


I think it's "Back."
But yeah, it took a minute and some glasses-less squinting and projection to cypher it out.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy... it'd be a shame if some enterprising artists added some details to that to make it more accurate for our times.

Shame.... what a shame it would be.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Boek the blup'.

OK then.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Box the blu?

Fark user imageView Full Size



OK then.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. How about out fire the blue, and replace them with human beings instead. Not right wing murder squads.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?


It's a combination of beck and bjork, so it's extra crazy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, kids.  The police can kill you and it's wrong to ask them not to.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm familiar design

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the only place in America you could take 4 hours to do that without a protest breaking out.

I bet the hover round residents of that thriving metropolis will shiat*  themselves when antifa shows up Saturday.

* no one will be able to tell.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The silent majority is fed up but understand, your version of the silent majority is the people that agree with you, not the actual majority. I mean if you think a whole 40 people instead of thousands is the silent majority... not really sure what to tell you.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bock the BluF
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the aerial shots are in.  Can you say Wat?1?!
Thank you to the City of Tampa and the Mayor (for whom we threw out some DUI charges) for approving the permits.  Thank you to the roughly 40+ bootlickers who spent 4 hours working out the spelling.
Truly amazing when the fascists decide to speak up.
Thank you tax payers for the expensive drones we bought to take this photo.
We hope our Tampa Police Department Family can setup a city detail and surveillance so we can quickly arrest any antifa who try to vandalize our shiatty painting.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All jobs matter
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beck the blef is what it reads like but I am sure because it is intended for the police, the last word was blue. Because of course.

Beck the Blue makes no sense either.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People called Blue they go the Box?"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have used this guy...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone is going to think its a crosswalk or a turning lane or something ....

....someone will die.

...Then a lawyer will earn his income for year.

/mark my words
//Don;t let the blue strangle you
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I heard they carry gubs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Shouldn't have used this guy...

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


"Great googly moogly..."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dudes, the taxpayers are paying you--and they gave you a gun, a badge, a car, and pretty much free pass to shoot black people.

How much more do you want?

/Goddamn fascists need us to shine their boots, too.
//Feel unappreciated being a cop?  Healthcare insurance too good?  Pay too high? Then quit.
///Go be a roofer.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the traffic accidents that hot mess is going to cause.
 
syzygy whizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

schrepjm: [Fark user image 425x425]


Came for this.
FARK, you did not disappoint.
 
smunns
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: The silent majority is fed up but understand, your version of the silent majority is the people that agree with you, not the actual majority. I mean if you think a whole 40 people instead of thousands is the silent majority... not really sure what to tell you.


oops guess again.  Might want to look at demographic statistics.   Most folk are fed up with this hypocrisy regarding BLM.  My wife is black and she's tired of BLM.   Dumb white liberals are in no way a majority.  Blacks make up small percentage of the population, and that's not changing anytime soon.   Want to make a difference, get to know a Real black person.   See, I don't pretend like you to care, I really do.   I have a black wife and three black children.  I live race issues.   I won't let the boy play with nerf guns outside because I don't want him shot. the police are necessary and I don't like them acting like they are an ethnic minority but they can have their sign.   BLM needs to stop being caustic and start making sense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BOX THE BLUF!
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The divergence is growing greater day by day. You guys ready for what's coming in November's post election day? Doesn't matter who wins, it's going to be a shiatshow of levels not yet seen before in the US.

Personally I'd rather ride this out from another country, but thanks to the 'rona, no one will let me. Which really makes me wonder.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For those of you who hate twits:

media.wtsp.comView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
finally a practical use for the wing dings typeface.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What is it about "patriots" that comes off as completely disingenuous for anything other than football?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love the part at the end where they beg the PD to protect their art project, because deep down they know their message is unpopular with most people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

smunns: My wife is black and she's tired of BLM.


surejan.gif
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The striping kind messes with the eyes.  They should have gone with a solid color.  Maybe in a a reddish hue on the darker side like a bloodish tint.  Yeah blood red would have been perfect with a blue border.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

smunns: Peter von Nostrand: The silent majority is fed up but understand, your version of the silent majority is the people that agree with you, not the actual majority. I mean if you think a whole 40 people instead of thousands is the silent majority... not really sure what to tell you.

oops guess again.  Might want to look at demographic statistics.   Most folk are fed up with this hypocrisy regarding BLM.  My wife is black and she's tired of BLM.   Dumb white liberals are in no way a majority.  Blacks make up small percentage of the population, and that's not changing anytime soon.   Want to make a difference, get to know a Real black person.   See, I don't pretend like you to care, I really do.   I have a black wife and three black children.  I live race issues.   I won't let the boy play with nerf guns outside because I don't want him shot. the police are necessary and I don't like them acting like they are an ethnic minority but they can have their sign.   BLM needs to stop being caustic and start making sense.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: No idea what the first word is. Bock, beek, boek, beck?


BORK


Bork the blue.  I haven't read the rest of the comments yet.  I don't know whether to be disappointed if someone else has already said that or if no one else has said it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FREE ESTONIA
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The silent majority is a minority of white people living in exurbs and they are far from silent.  They're asking to speak to your manager right now.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Off by two letters, but it should be an easy fix.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like the police just beat the shiat out of their logo.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

smunns: Might want to look at demographic statistics.   Most folk are fed up with this hypocrisy regarding BLM.  My wife is black and she's tired of BLM.   Dumb white liberals are in no way a majority.  Blacks make up small percentage of the population, and that's not changing anytime soon.   Want to make a difference, get to know a Real black person.   See, I don't pretend like you to care, I really do.   I have a black wife and three black children.  I live race issues.   I won't let the boy play with nerf guns outside because I don't want him shot. the police are necessary and I don't like them acting like they are an ethnic minority but they can have their sign.   BLM needs to stop being caustic and start making sense.


As per PEW, 67% of Americans support BLM. 60% of Whites, 75% of Asians, 77% of Hispanics. What evidence do you have for your claim that people are fed up of BLM or see it as hypocrisy? You know..apart from your claim that you know Black people.

One does not have to be a majority demographic to be disproportionately targeted by the police. Others with larger populations can notice and think it is wrong.


Source: https://www.pewsocialtrends.o​rg/2020/0​6/12/amid-protests-majorities-across-r​acial-and-ethnic-groups-express-suppor​t-for-the-black-lives-matter-movement/​
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 'Boek the blup'.

OK then.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is known that the right wingers/conservatives have no humor, taste nor artistic talent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.