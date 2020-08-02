 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Melbourne enters Stage 4 pandemic lock down for six weeks after a surge of 600 cases, or approximately how many tested positive for the virus in Iowa last week   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You better run, you better take cover
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There were a few days in St. Louis County last week that hit 600.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They are playing footy again in Perth. I think about 20,000 people yesterday at Collingwood-Freemantle match. Only one or two cases in that area. (Go the Pies!)

Melbourne is another story. They have been shut down hard for an additional 4 weeks following the 600 cases there. I'm talking about full lock-down. Huge cash fines for driving around outside your home. They are working 24/7 towards enforcement of contact tracing. The new restrictions also include a night-time curfew in Melbourne between 8pm and 5am. My friends in the Footscray and St. Kilda neighborhoods tell me there are roadblocks and people not allowed anywhere near beach or vacation areas (Mornington and Bellarine Peninsulas... Geelong, Barwons Head, Point Lonsdale)  All restaurants are take out only. No bars, no gyms, no theaters, no church, no school, no university...no exceptions. Plenty of Aussies pissed off after stammering yam mentioned them as a country that was not doing such a good job.

I'm not surprising anyone here that Cheetolini is a liar and a global laughing stock. Perhaps you will find it refreshing that most of Australia thinks he is a POS....

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-am​e​rica/as-us-cases-soar-trump-says-austr​alia-has-tremendous-problems-20200731-​p55h8e.html

My friends tell me it's going to be a long time until I get to come visit them again.  They are correct we were an abject failure at controlling this pandemic. Back in early March, my Australian friends (visiting in New Orleans) were contacted by their government and told to come home. They were warned they might not be able to return if they did not leave then. They also warned them that US was not prepared for what was coming.  But sure you orange diaper stain... "Nobody knew about this". Fark you and your "Ginah" lies.  Fark you and your lies. Fark you to the cultist and racists that voted for this. Fark you GOP for creating and enabling this.

"The only reason to be out of your home between the hours of 8pm and 5am is to get care, to give care, or to go to and from work or be at work," Mr Andrews said.
"We can no longer have people visiting others. We can no longer have people simply out and about for no good reason whatsoever.
"Anybody breaking that curfew, you run the risk of being caught and run the risk of being fined," he said.
"And we always reserve the right not just to fine you on the spot, but to take you to court - and then it's not $1652, it's actually $10,000."
The restrictions include no longer being able to leave further than a 5km radius from your home.
One person from the home can go shopping within the 5km radius.
Exercise is now no longer described as "recreational" and can only be taken for one hour and no further than 5km from home.
"That means it's fresh air," Mr Andrews said.
"Where you slept last night is where you'll need to stay for the next six weeks. There'll be exemptions for partners who live apart and for work, if required."
Weddings will be completely banned from Thursday.
"Funerals are unchanged for the wedding will not be occurring in Melbourne unless there is a compassionate reason, and there are often circumstances where someone may not have a very long to live, for instance. We will be as generous as we can be," he said.

Dear Dotard, Australia is kicking America's ass. They are tired of your shiat.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: Back in early March, my Australian friends (visiting in New Orleans)


You're a current New Orleanian? I've always read your posts but didn't know. Piqued my interest so I checked your profile. ER RN? We've met, I promise. Tulane, UMC, Touro, Ocshner...have been to all. It's not my overall health; am accident-prone. It's not just my motorcycle habit it's other dumb sh*t like fights that I don't start or breaking my big toe while trying to pee in the middle of the night. It's a miracle to be in my 40s!

My mother was, get this, a flight nurse. I have always respected her. As you can imagine she put her time in the ER. I've heard the stories and I think I get it despite not being a nurse. Salute to you, ER savior!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They have been announcing the future plans so there is a rush of people going out before things close.  They did this when they closed the bar the 2nd time, the required mask, and closing the big box hardware chain.  At work we now have to stand down our  admin staff but most of them can work from home since we are a mostly IT company.

The talking head on ABC just said "thank you for your sacrifice" in the most American way to the people in the lock down area.  ABC here is like PBS in the US and has about a billion dollar budget and is considered by the right as being liberal hippy commie press.

At least most of the ICU patients are not on ventilators yet and ICU isn't full but the medical staff is getting warn out.

R0 is currently 1.16 with last weeks lockdown.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: There were a few days in St. Louis County last week that hit 600.


With the governor doing nothing, the County decided on new restrictions.

'Well, we're closing the bars by 10 pm..'

Me: 'Come on, take this seriously!'
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dickfreckle: You're a current New Orleanian? I've always read your posts but didn't know. Piqued my interest so I checked your profile. ER RN? We've met, I promise. Tulane, UMC, Touro, Ocshner...have been to all. It's not my overall health; am accident-prone. It's not just my motorcycle habit it's other dumb sh*t like fights that I don't start or breaking my big toe while trying to pee in the middle of the night. It's a miracle to be in my 40s!


Charity Hospital. 20 years. Full-time ER Trauma RN 7p-7a. Proud member of the "New Orleans Gun & Knife Club" (sarcasm).  Loved the job. I keep a cypress river camp in the Atchafalaya River Basin these days and a home in the Florida panhandle. My dad was jazz musician (alto & tenor sax, clarinet and drums) and played with Lawrence Welk Band and Pete Fountain band
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dahnkster: dickfreckle: You're a current New Orleanian? I've always read your posts but didn't know. Piqued my interest so I checked your profile. ER RN? We've met, I promise. Tulane, UMC, Touro, Ocshner...have been to all. It's not my overall health; am accident-prone. It's not just my motorcycle habit it's other dumb sh*t like fights that I don't start or breaking my big toe while trying to pee in the middle of the night. It's a miracle to be in my 40s!

Charity Hospital. 20 years. Full-time ER Trauma RN 7p-7a. Proud member of the "New Orleans Gun & Knife Club" (sarcasm).  Loved the job. I keep a cypress river camp in the Atchafalaya River Basin these days and a home in the Florida panhandle. My dad was jazz musician (alto & tenor sax, clarinet and drums) and played with Lawrence Welk Band and Pete Fountain band


Holy sh*t, Charity? Welp, you're officially the badass mofo I'm meeting today. And don't get me started on music or I'll be here all day.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wondering how many people think that a town in FL is going into stage 4 lockdown.
 
