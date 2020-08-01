 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Globe)   Police chief thinks he deserves higher pay, tells the city's mayor who took a pay cut to stuff it   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Constable, Police, city work, defiant Solomon, own pay, city's mayor, complex five-year contract, Sheriff  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a free job market. If he wants to price himself out of a job, that might be a good choice for him.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's the police chief of Meth-You-On?
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Defund / Abolish.  Problem solved
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For anyone that doesn't want to bother themselves with reading the article, this police chief makes $6282 per week and he feels he's underpaid.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Money aside, he sounds like a colossal asshole.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This community on the New Hampshire border may be smaller than 772 other American cities, but the salary of police Chief Joseph Solomon is anything but small. His salary of $326,707 in 2019 made Solomon one of the highest-paid police chiefs in the nation, paid more than his counterparts in Boston, New York, Chicago, and many other major urban areas.

In his defense, there aren't a whole lot of Black people to murder on the Massachusetts/New Hampshire boarder.  He's really gotta search for 'em.   Lots of overtime.  Those body cameras aren't going to disable themselves.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.