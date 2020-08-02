 Skip to content
(CBS News)   60 Minutes: Here's how California completely botched marijuana legalization   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whole lot of farked up in that story from a lot of different directions.
Michigan tax is 10% and you pay sales tax too. I find dispensaries tend to be reasonably priced depending on where they are. Ann Arbor prices run a little higher than Jackson or Adrian for example.
But there are dispensaries everywhere. Yes towns have to allow them and plenty are.

//10-12 weeks left on the garden. 2 plants turned out to be autoflowers so they have about 6 weeks at the most
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems to be working OK from my vantage point.  This sounds like some sort of bureaucratic mess that no regular people give a crap about.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Massachusetts is still taking its time rolling out the shops which can be a PITA if you are far from any approved locations. Colorado seems to have done it quickly and with few problems. I think it's just the government trying to prevent it from happening.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
California took a simple idea and screwed it up beyond recognition

/They must have been high
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, the same price is being charged as it was when it was illegal.  It's a friggin' plant that grows like a weed.  Now that it's legal, it should be dirt cheap, but somehow it's still incredibly expensive.   I don't feel sorry for anyone in this situation.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Seems to be working OK from my vantage point.  This sounds like some sort of bureaucratic mess that no regular people give a crap about.


And that will be improved with time. Complain complain complain regulations big gubmints, commitees. If they'd just turned it over to one individual and left them alone to do it right, it'd have been done 1000 times better faster and cheaper and have considered everything important right up front, just like sending Americans to the moon. Simple, easy peasy, done like JFK said. And on the first try!
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town is one which does not allow "commercial cannabis activity." I'd have to drive 10 miles or so to get to a dispensary. "commercial activity" included delivery. Dunno if it's because of the 'rona or what, but I've found at least one dispensary which will deliver to me now.

Prices are outrageous, but weed comes to my house on demand and I can smoke it without anyone giving me any grief about it.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.


Yes. They strangled the industry so badly that there's only like twenty dispensaries within twenty miles of here.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.

Yes. They strangled the industry so badly that there's only like twenty dispensaries within twenty miles of here.


Hey hey hey. Wait a minute. You thinkn walkn a mile stoned is easy? In California weather? Just another day in paradise for you maybe.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a great dispensary, but its a lot farther away than it should be and the prices are too high, but it is clean and nice and the people are great and they put COVID restrictions in right away, they shut down but for curbside when required, they do everything right and I support them 100%. I just wish it wasn't 35 bucks for 3.5 grams plus 20% taxes :(

I wish I could buy more than an ounce a month, too, but that's because I'm too poor to buy more. If it was cheaper...

I'd love to help the industry and the state more, but it's just too expensive still.
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problems here in Oregon. It's cheap and my town of 20,000 has four dispensaries. My dispensary of choice even offers a 10% discount for residents of a nearby town that has banned rec sales. Bonus.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like CAN'Tabis, amiright?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some other states they could have drawn lessons from.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skilly: No problems here in Oregon. It's cheap and my town of 20,000 has four dispensaries. My dispensary of choice even offers a 10% discount for residents of a nearby town that has banned rec sales. Bonus.


No problem in WA either, that's not the point. Counties in California fight it, (looking at you Butte) refuse the revenue and actually promote crime.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If only there were some other states they could have drawn lessons from.


Kinda shows how it's pretty much inevitable at this point for it to go national.  Too many states making money off of it with none of the doomsday scenarios playing out.  The states that still have dry laws will still fuss, but not many are going to leave easy tax revenue out there for long.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I voted no on it.  Medical was fine.  Anyone who wanted could get a prescription easily.   MJ has been for the most part decriminalized for as long as I've known (granted I'm a white dude.). Limiting the amounts (no more then 1/8s and 10 grams for edibles) and way over taxing it doesn't help.  I only really like the testing.  But knowing your grower always helped with that.  Everyone I know up in Mendo is really grumpy about it.  Main gripe I hear is the law was written so only a few corporate behemoths will corner the market.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things seem to be going okay here in Illinois. Prices are a bit high (giggle), but I guess our tax rate on it is rather high (giggle).
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want legal weed then you need to accept the cost of Narcan to save lives.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.


Or you could have read the article and discovered the truth:

The slow roll out is because of the strict limits on opening pot shops in California. Although Prop 64 legalized marijuana across the state, it gave towns and cities the power to decide if pot businesses can open locally. 80% said not in my town.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the black market rate is $100 to $150 an oz, delivered in my area. The local shop wants $300 plus some ridiculous amount of tax. And it's legal for one adult to gift another an oz or maybe 2. And it's also legal for one adult to gift another cash money. Just sayin.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PaulRB: BTW, the same price is being charged as it was when it was illegal.  It's a friggin' plant that grows like a weed.  Now that it's legal, it should be dirt cheap, but somehow it's still incredibly expensive.   I don't feel sorry for anyone in this situation.


I had a huge disagreement with a farker years ago that thought the companies in pot would be a gold mine.  I said nope.  If you can walk into your back yard or living room even and pull off enough for a smoke in a few days it'll not be a gold mine.  I hope he remembers but it probably just a smoke cloud in the past.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tax the rich.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet I am willing to bet very few want to go back to how it was.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pfft.  I'm in KY and police stopped paying attention to weed 10 years ago.  Nice jorb Cali.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: And yet I am willing to bet very few want to go back to how it was.


I don't even smoke it and I don't want it to go back.  It should have never been illegal anyway.  Some folks eat dandelions and I don't. Munch away is my thought.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course if it's a negative story about cannabis legalization you better believe 60 Minutes is there. Gotta keep the old white people scared after all.

/ Main audience.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If you want legal weed then you need to accept the cost of Narcan to save lives.


Don't know if sarcasm or not, but Narcan only works on opioid derivatives.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Meanwhile the black market rate is $100 to $150 an oz, delivered in my area. The local shop wants $300 plus some ridiculous amount of tax. And it's legal for one adult to gift another an oz or maybe 2. And it's also legal for one adult to gift another cash money. Just sayin.


At my shop in Colorado an ounce ranges from about $50 to $350. It depends of what you're getting; I don't know it compares to the street.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*know if
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Coming up on two years here in the Green White North.

Nothing's perfect, but it seems to have gone alright.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the whole "Not going to jail" part has worked out just fine. The rest is just details.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.


Everybody's a Republican about things they know well.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So "black market marijuana" in California means "the same as the legal stuff, but with tax evasion."

Are any of you ancient enough to remember when mp3s were just getting started and the record industry tried to stamp them out several different ways before finally providing people what they wanted - digital music, streaming services, and individual songs instead of whole albums. Some pirating of music does still occur, but most people would rather pay for the convenience and digital downloads and streaming are a huge moneymaker.

They are producing $11 billion worth of product which people are buying, but they've made the taxing and permitting so difficult that they're not getting their cut. Same problem as before, but now when law enforcement tries to intimidate growers with raids, nobody gives a crap because it's white collar crime. "Oh, no! Those drug dealing thugs didn't pay for a permit! Run before you get a drive-by paper cut!"

People want to give you their money, California government! Just let them!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: BTW, the same price is being charged as it was when it was illegal.  It's a friggin' plant that grows like a weed.  Now that it's legal, it should be dirt cheap, but somehow it's still incredibly expensive.   I don't feel sorry for anyone in this situation.


Ditch weed is cheap, but everyone wants exotic bud that requires intensive cultivation, including 16-18 hours of light a day.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been to several California and Colorado dispensaries. They totally and COMPLETELY suck compared to Washington dispensaries. The "go wait by the ATM machine" just off Hastings in BC is better than California. What's up with that noise?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only good thing about how weed was legalised in Canada is that prices have generally come down in the grey market because of legal weed.  Mind you, that's a very good thing.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaulRB: BTW, the same price is being charged as it was when it was illegal.  It's a friggin' plant that grows like a weed.  Now that it's legal, it should be dirt cheap, but somehow it's still incredibly expensive.   I don't feel sorry for anyone in this situation.


In Oregon I'm paying the same prices as I used to in the 90's, but the quality and selection are literally 100x better.  You know exactly what you're getting and it takes about 1/3rd as much to get as high.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
subby sounds like someone not from anywhere near the best coast and is pissed about not having weed at the corner store...
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Of course if it's a negative story about cannabis legalization you better believe 60 Minutes is there. Gotta keep the old white people scared after all.

/ Main audience.


I'm not scared...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: CrazyCurt: Of course if it's a negative story about cannabis legalization you better believe 60 Minutes is there. Gotta keep the old white people scared after all.

/ Main audience.

I'm not scared...
[Fark user image 850x838]


I'm a little disappointed you didn't photoshop a slug in there.  Just randomly so we could look for it.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.


No, NIMBY assholes not allowing people to open shops have harmed the bottom line of growers. Weird regulations have taxed their resources as well. Reading is fundamental, pookie.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Cagey B: dj_bigbird: So, legalizing but taxing the shiate out of it didn't change much? Shocking.Typical California (and the various city/county bureaucracies) saw $$$$ and went nuts taxing the shiate out of anything 420 related and strangled a nascent industry that could have raised money for a lot of people. Shocked, I say.

Yes. They strangled the industry so badly that there's only like twenty dispensaries within twenty miles of here.

Hey hey hey. Wait a minute. You thinkn walkn a mile stoned is easy? In California weather? Just another day in paradise for you maybe.


Don't see the issue. I would walk all over my city high as balls. In 117 degree weather. Or bike. Just make sure to have lots of water, lose clothing that keeps you covered (I wear long sleeves in the summer, and pants). Also snacks and of course music.

I would also bike at night without lights dressed in black. (I don't want to be seen at night, for some reason people who are visible tend to get hit more, also I can see better without a light. Unless there are no street lights)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I haven't really noticed changes in the past few years other than:
1 - more dispensaries
2 - they now patiently explain that they don't need to see my MMJ card

//  I'm Lawful Neutral; I renew my MMJ card every year.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Dare to keep slugs off kids: CrazyCurt: Of course if it's a negative story about cannabis legalization you better believe 60 Minutes is there. Gotta keep the old white people scared after all.

/ Main audience.

I'm not scared...
[Fark user image 850x838]

I'm a little disappointed you didn't photoshop a slug in there.  Just randomly so we could look for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA echoed in I've heard from growers. A lot of the municipalities that agreed to allow sales charged so much in fees and taxes that they managed to make marijuana unprofitable. Some growers gave up on the legal path.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a Californian, and an occasional consumer of the devil's weed, I can honestly say that I've had weed delivered to my home more than pizzas (no apostrophe for "pizzas" because weed makes one smarter). None of the good pizza joints around here deliver.

I. Refuse. To. Eat. Sh*t. Pizza. That. I. Am. Paying. For
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: CrazyCurt: Of course if it's a negative story about cannabis legalization you better believe 60 Minutes is there. Gotta keep the old white people scared after all.

/ Main audience.

I'm not scared...
[Fark user image 850x838]


User name smokes out.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The socialists who run California proved to have no understanding of simple economics? I'm sure this will all clear up when the high speed rail is completed and they get a chance to raise taxes again.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I grow for personal use in my backyard. Got 5 ladies going about 5 foot high right now. My cost was a few bags of good dirt, compost, water, Neem oil and BT. Should harvest in Mid September. If your state/locality allows it, save yourself some money and start a hobby.
 
