(Rare.us)   I'm so sick of the negative energy in this car rental office, man   (rare.us) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 25, 2019.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Don't bug me man I'm still coming down
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The business manager said she saw the man accused holding a water dropper and he was pouring something into her water jug, but she didn't drink from it.

Presumably (??) this was after the other two people had drank their water. The way the article is written, it makes it sound like she saw him spiking her water and then went about her business, just not drinking any of the water in the office.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have more than enough to just randomly dose people with, I can't even find blotter these days. =/
 
shaggai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well at least it wasn't the brown acid.
WOODSTOCK brown acid announcement
Youtube uzFongNGuQM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Silke Jasso, August 1, 2020 3:07 pm

well, it is new to someone anyway.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A kid at my High school spiked another classmate's soda can with LSD.  Never saw him him again after seeing the Police escorting him away.
I wasn't sad to see him go, that asshole kept hitting on my girlfriend at a party one night and would not stop even after talking to him. Took a mutual friend to calm me down and keep his ass away from my girlfriend. Maybe he was on LSD that night.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Luckily for the employees, they were both okay after the drug's effects wore off.


.
Twelve hours later at a Denny's?
 
penguinopus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe now they'll dig how beautiful it is out here. Maybe someone will say something righteous and hopeful for a change.
 
