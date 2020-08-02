 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   When life gives you lemons, you make Yemen aid   (bbc.com) divider line
18
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"That little bastard stole my joke!!" -- Frankie Boyle
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the little boy's name Chandler?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In Yemen it's more likely:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Karen screaming at them that they don't have a vendor's license in 3...2...
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So young to be so far along the Straight Path. His parents should be very proud of him
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a great headline.

And these boys are doing good work. As they grow, I hope they continue in their charitable giving.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Invent combustible lemons?
 
adamatari
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the US still helping Saudi Arabia bomb the shiat out of Yemen? I think our "aid packages" are all high explosive.

The US involvement in Yemen is a crime.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You gotta hold down a Yemeni. Otherwise he'll yump.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

First image also relevant "Iran". Second image also relevant "Djabooty" or however it's spelled.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It sucks, like Lebanon I don't think I've ever met a person who emmigrated from Yemen who wasn't an absolutely wonderful person. Don't get me wrong, as with any large group of people I'm sure there's plenty of aholes in both countries, but it also seems like the countries with some of the nicest people get kicked in the teeth more than average.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jaysus, I'm still working on the coconuts.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HotY candidate, right there.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Don't know about Yemen but they treated us like shiat in Muscat, Oman. They confiscated our passports on arrival and we couldn't go ashore without a signed and stamped shore pass. Even then there were places where non-Omanis simply were not permitted. Finally they gave us permission to sail, returned our passports and confiscated our remaining shore passes. The pilot took us out to the middle of the harbor and left us there, telling us the ship couldn't leave the harbor until some other bribe red tape was sorted out. There we sat for three farking days. We were ecstatic to finally see Muscat slip below the aft horizon.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.