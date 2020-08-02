 Skip to content
(Axios) Nine states set new single-day Coronavirus records last week
32
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Back in March I said I was going to wait until August to see where we were

Well...it's August...

//At least we aren't burning bodies in the streets
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Back in March I said I was going to wait until August to see where we were

Well...it's August...

//At least we aren't burning bodies in the streets


Yet. Not burning them yet.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh good, cases are on a slow decline or plateau until schools reopen in a few weeks. Then we get to do this all over again! But it will be so much worse!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*Looks at numbers*

Yep, we're at 60,000 at the end of August, just as predicted.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any day now, it'll just disappear...

Any.
Day.
Now.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.


Mass work but only to a degree factor matter is you should wear a mask if you have no other choice but to go out in public but ideally you shouldn't go out in public but no one has the balls to say stay the 🦆 home
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Any day now, it'll just disappear...

Any.
Day.
Now.


Well that's not incorrect but how many people that will kill an antrum is hold a conversation
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.


I had dinner last night at a friends. The only time I went into his house was to use the bathroom (mask on, his windows were all open)

We ate out back. Distanced. Had some drinks the same. Put masks on to shake hands and I went home.


The neighbors were having a party. Probaby over 20 of them on a very small deck. No masks.

The masks work.
The American people? Not so much.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire Florida public Covid-testing has been shutdown for past 3 days because of tropical storm. Trump has taken over reporting of new cases for the CDC. It is no secret that there really is no idea how many Covid-patients are currently in US hospitals. I won't bore you with several personal anecdotal stories about how hard it is to get a test, particularly here in Florida panhandle. I will tell you, I had half a dozen friends drive over to Andalusia Alabama (a 2 hour drive) to pay for Covid-tests. They worked for a popular beach restaurant where several managers had tested positive.  Other managers went to work sick and refused to test for fear of being unable to keep restaurant open. A farking restaurant that is currently serving a thousand people per day... being served in a place with multiple cases of Covid.  Florida fully deserves its own tag.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The entire Florida public Covid-testing has been shutdown for past 3 days because of tropical storm. Trump has taken over reporting of new cases for the CDC. It is no secret that there really is no idea how many Covid-patients are currently in US hospitals. I won't bore you with several personal anecdotal stories about how hard it is to get a test, particularly here in Florida panhandle. I will tell you, I had half a dozen friends drive over to Andalusia Alabama (a 2 hour drive) to pay for Covid-tests. They worked for a popular beach restaurant where several managers had tested positive.  Other managers went to work sick and refused to test for fear of being unable to keep restaurant open. A farking restaurant that is currently serving a thousand people per day... being served in a place with multiple cases of Covid.  Florida fully deserves its own tag.


Yeah. There is a zero percent chance I am sending the kid to school over here in Volusia County.

People don't wear masks at all.
 
zimmerit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#winning
/not
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Back in March I said I was going to wait until August to see where we were

Well...it's August...

//At least we aren't burning bodies in the streets


August just started.  Give it a chance.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in TN. When I wore a mask outside in April to an outdoor graduation, a guy coughed at me. I was at a gas station today and maybe 5 of the 30 people there had masks on.

Our governor said that "everything is on the table" with dealing with Covid....well except for "shutting down the economy" or closing bars....and he just signed a bill allowing kids to play football and soccer this year.

It seems our motto is "Well make it through this with maximum loss of life.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: It is no secret that there really is no idea how many Covid-patients are currently in US hospitals. I won't bore you with several personal anecdotal stories about how hard it is to get a test, particularly here in Florida panhandle


Yeah, I was wondering about that part of the article that said cases are declining.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So glad we decided to just half-ass our shutdown and try returning things to normal the second we got bored.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: Back in March I said I was going to wait until August to see where we were

Well...it's August...

//At least we aren't burning bodies in the streets

Yet. Not burning them yet.


There's always September.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Washington's been doing a little better. It's hard to say whether we've turned a corner here, but the trend for the last week has been in the right direction.

In particular, King County (where most people are located), seems to be doing okay, considering the alternative.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: kdawg7736: Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.

I had dinner last night at a friends. The only time I went into his house was to use the bathroom (mask on, his windows were all open)

We ate out back. Distanced. Had some drinks the same. Put masks on to shake hands and I went home.


The neighbors were having a party. Probaby over 20 of them on a very small deck. No masks.

The masks work.
The American people? Not so much.


If you need a mask to "shake hands" just what sort of kink party are you running, pal?
 
syzygy whizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: So glad we decided to just half-ass our shutdown and try returning things to normal the second we got bored.


THIS
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: kdawg7736: Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.

I had dinner last night at a friends. The only time I went into his house was to use the bathroom (mask on, his windows were all open)

We ate out back. Distanced. Had some drinks the same. Put masks on to shake hands and I went home.


The neighbors were having a party. Probaby over 20 of them on a very small deck. No masks.

The masks work.
The American people? Not so much.


Shaking hands defeats all the precautions you made. Friend honks out a large virus laden booger and uses the back of his hand to wipe it off his lips. You shake hands collecting the booger unknowingly. Your eye itches. Well you were safe at the party so scratch away. Ooops. Welcome to COVID! Shaking hands is gross and unnecessary. Send air high fives instead.

About a week ago had a small get-together at my sister's. Much the same as yours. Hung out in the backyard distanced. No touching though, even with masks that's a no-go zone.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

powhound: MurphyMurphy: kdawg7736: Wear the masks people, then again it makes me wonder if that doesn't work since cases are not dropping like they should. It makes me angry.

I had dinner last night at a friends. The only time I went into his house was to use the bathroom (mask on, his windows were all open)

We ate out back. Distanced. Had some drinks the same. Put masks on to shake hands and I went home.


The neighbors were having a party. Probaby over 20 of them on a very small deck. No masks.

The masks work.
The American people? Not so much.

Shaking hands defeats all the precautions you made. Friend honks out a large virus laden booger and uses the back of his hand to wipe it off his lips. You shake hands collecting the booger unknowingly. Your eye itches. Well you were safe at the party so scratch away. Ooops. Welcome to COVID! Shaking hands is gross and unnecessary. Send air high fives instead.

About a week ago had a small get-together at my sister's. Much the same as yours. Hung out in the backyard distanced. No touching though, even with masks that's a no-go zone.


Too much this
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lol. Yes, we licked our hands before and after the handshake.

I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Lol. Yes, we licked our hands before and after the handshake.

I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses


(*・～・*)
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like a map of stupidly.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Lol. Yes, we licked our hands before and after the handshake.

I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses


Considering how to 2020 is going maybe sarcasm should be put on pause till 2022?
Just saying
 
ChimbleySweep [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Lol. Yes, we licked our hands before and after the handshake.

I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses


Well, looks like you got an answer about the kink party, Stibium... Sounds like a good time!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Covid has really shown why venereal diseases continue to be prevalent. Did anyone actually expect the same people who think raw-dogging hookers is a smart life choice to start wearing masks?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Covid has really shown why venereal diseases continue to be prevalent. Did anyone actually expect the same people who think raw-dogging hookers is a smart life choice to start wearing masks?


To fair, I didn't catch AIDS during the 90s. Which is the same time I was hooked on cocaine and horny. But, that was luck. Every one, seriously wear a mask. Social distance. And stay home.
/
Bleach wipe interior of the car.
//
Ever Clear wipe stuff from the grocery store.
///
Wednesday and Sunday morning for grocery runs.
////
4 is better than 3.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses


How YOU doin?
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Lol. Yes, we licked our hands before and after the handshake.

I actually stuffed my entire fist in my mouth, then adjusted my contact lenses


It's rude to lick your own hands in public. You should have at least asked someone else if they could have done it for you.

Philistines...
 
crazydave023
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: Back in March I said I was going to wait until August to see where we were

Well...it's August...

//At least we aren't burning bodies in the streets

Yet. Not burning them yet.


Bring out yer dead
(bell ring, bell ring, bell ring)


Bring out yer dead
(bell ring, bell ring, bell ring)


Bring out yer dead
(bell ring, bell ring, bell ring)
 
