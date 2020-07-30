 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   When contactless delivery goes wrong   (click2houston.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the Fark do you live in NJ and have to pay a third party company instead of the local pizza place, to deliver a damn pizza?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your move, Pizza Rat.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a wicked squirrel it was to be sure
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Skquirrel wat foe twoz
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a golden age for rodents!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also seen at crime scene:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The squirrel was clearly casing the joint.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"more nuttier"

*twitch*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: "more nuttier"

*twitch*


They'll be less worse next time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Needs to install a mail slot in their door
 
151
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No contact delivery has been going wrong for me for months. Apparently delivery drivers are incapable of realizing there are more than one building in an apartment complex.

The scumbags that live at 320 something St. Apt 6 get TONS of free shiat, meant for 322.

I'm not bitter though.

/Eventually it gets made right by the delivery service, but who just gets free shiat at their door with the right address on it, and just eats it?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've raised squirrels after their mother was killed.

They would kill you and everyone you care about for a slice of watermelon.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goes wrong?? This was the Miracle on Ice combined with the Red Sox winning the pennant. If you're the squirrel.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would squirrels need eye correction?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How the Fark do you live in NJ and have to pay a third party company instead of the local pizza place, to deliver a damn pizza?


Yeah, you shouldn't. We were talking to one of the restaurants we order food from, and the owner said that he makes less when someone uses GrubHub than when paying his own drivers. These delivery services don't even seek a contract with a company, they'll deliver for anyone, even if that company has their own drivers and never picked any of these companies to do deliveries. Never used one, and never will, if I have any choice in the matter. It's delivery by the restaurant themselves, or I drive... Most of my favorite places are within 3 miles anyway, so it's silly to pay a delivery charge.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

151: No contact delivery has been going wrong for me for months. Apparently delivery drivers are incapable of realizing there are more than one building in an apartment complex.

The scumbags that live at 320 something St. Apt 6 get TONS of free shiat, meant for 322.

I'm not bitter though.

/Eventually it gets made right by the delivery service, but who just gets free shiat at their door with the right address on it, and just eats it?


Leave food at my door I didn't order, it gets thrown out. Or if I'm going somewhere I'll take it to hand to a homeless guy at a stop light.

WTF do you expect? The should track you down and cover thew last mile? Get over yourself, you entitled twit Karen.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Fortunately, she was able to get a refund for her delivery from GrubHub, where she ordered the pizza from, according to the New York Post."

That wouldn't have even occurred to me to try unless the delivery guy screwed up somehow.

I'd just file it under shiat happens and eat what's left of the pizza.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That kangaroo stole my ball pizza
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

151: No contact delivery has been going wrong for me for months. Apparently delivery drivers are incapable of realizing there are more than one building in an apartment complex.

The scumbags that live at 320 something St. Apt 6 get TONS of free shiat, meant for 322.

I'm not bitter though.

/Eventually it gets made right by the delivery service, but who just gets free shiat at their door with the right address on it, and just eats it?


Me😁
 
Drewsclue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That squirrel had a big set to do that.. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How the Fark do you live in NJ and have to pay a third party company instead of the local pizza place, to deliver a damn pizza?


This guy gets it.
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How long did they let that pizza sit out there?
 
151
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: 151: No contact delivery has been going wrong for me for months. Apparently delivery drivers are incapable of realizing there are more than one building in an apartment complex.

The scumbags that live at 320 something St. Apt 6 get TONS of free shiat, meant for 322.

I'm not bitter though.

/Eventually it gets made right by the delivery service, but who just gets free shiat at their door with the right address on it, and just eats it?

Leave food at my door I didn't order, it gets thrown out. Or if I'm going somewhere I'll take it to hand to a homeless guy at a stop light.

WTF do you expect? The should track you down and cover thew last mile? Get over yourself, you entitled twit Karen.


The building is 15 feet away from me. What if it was a package from Amazon? You moral lacking thief.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
