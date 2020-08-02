 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) In America her hospital bill would come to $1.34 Trillion (dailymail.co.uk)
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The amount seems low.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🤔
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The amount seems low.


That's just the bill from the hospital.  All of the doctors, lab techs, pharmacists, cafeteria workers, etc. would be out-of-network and thus issuing separate bills.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The amount seems low.


That's per week.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: casual disregard: The amount seems low.

That's just the bill from the hospital.  All of the doctors, lab techs, pharmacists, cafeteria workers, etc. would be out-of-network and thus issuing separate bills.


Carter Pewterschmidt: casual disregard: The amount seems low.

That's per week.


I'd laugh but that isn't funny.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember sheeple.
This is purely a PLANdemic to scare you into submitting to Bill Gates Microchiped Poison vaccine that he refuses to take or give his kids.
Its just another step to the new world order !!!! First they try and take our guns then they inject us with a tracking chip after the media scare tactics us into being brainwashed !!!!!!
Its just the common Flu and there is a 99% survival rate !
Do some research and wake up!!
Its a Dems Lie to make President Trump look bad. Purple monkey dishwasher flatearth is real

/or so people on Facebook say
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In America she would have died, because in the United States there are only about 75 adult hospitals who provide the kind of cutting edge care she got.
 
lennavan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fatima Bridle, 35, fell ill with coronavirus after returning to the UK from a month-long trip to Mohammedia, Morocco. Her husband Tracy, 56

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her insides must look like a collection of old spunges held together with wire and duct tape.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just watched a CNN interview with a (U.S.) woman who had a double lung transplant after going from "I think I'm sick" to doctors rushing to intubate her a couple of days later, then a few weeks of hell, then going into a medically induced coma while having "six weeks of nightmares," and then waking up not even knowing that she'd had a double lung transplant, and not knowing what was real anymore.

I'd thought I was a little grumpy about eating two more freaking tuna sandwiches today, but on reflection, it turns out that I'm totally fine with my boring lockdown diet.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: This is purely a PLANdemic


I know you're having a goof on a website that doesn't matter.

The virus is real. It is real.
 
otherideas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mofa: I just watched a CNN interview with a (U.S.) woman who had a double lung transplant after going from "I think I'm sick" to doctors rushing to intubate her a couple of days later, then a few weeks of hell, then going into a medically induced coma while having "six weeks of nightmares," and then waking up not even knowing that she'd had a double lung transplant, and not knowing what was real anymore.

I'd thought I was a little grumpy about eating two more freaking tuna sandwiches today, but on reflection, it turns out that I'm totally fine with my boring lockdown diet.


Seriously! After that article, this article, and the lady who got shotgunned in the face, I'm very satisfied with my life.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*BURP*
GREATEST HEALTH CARE IN THE WORLD!
*FART*

#MAGA
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
that's what makes 'murica great
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel super lucky that if it ever happened to me I have a lot of LEGOs to sell, so I can easily cover the cost.
 
