(Twitter)   Everything you could ever imagine a Trump supporter to be like is all made manifest in this one guy. The Serpentor of MAGA. No Duh as to what state he lives in   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
I'm ok with that chokehold. Squeeze harder.
 
He seems nice.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x323]


He's wearing a volcano? That's hot!
 
Lots of no duh in this post subby. I don't believe we'll run out of that with the TrumpCvd19 enemas so many are chugging.
 
A case of video being taken that may have actually saved this guy's life.

//and the security team gave that guy a LOT of leeway. as soon as he started his poopy-pants march and swearing up a storm they should have been picking him up to throw him out (is that a bar? restaurant?)
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky: A case of video being taken that may have actually saved this guy's life.

//and the security team gave that guy a LOT of leeway. as soon as he started his poopy-pants march and swearing up a storm they should have been picking him up to throw him out (is that a bar? restaurant?)


Agreed.  Cell phone cameras saved this jackass from a world class beating.
 
That supremacy stuff isn't ringing true especially in the brains department.

Oh and...what a worthless POS!
 
farking gross.
 
Was he yelling "somebody call Donald Trump!"?
 
Should have tased his nads......over and over.
 
Where was the necessary and required gas pedaling?
 
The real, actual Aryan Nation would laugh at this guy.
 
Combustion: The real, actual Aryan Nation would laugh at this guy.


Thanks for sharing that. No posting pictures of your affiliation tats though, k?
 
blastoh: [Fark user image 425x323]


Make America Generally Molten Again!
 
On the plus side, a videoed battery has probably bought him a spell of breaking rocks in the hot Florida sun.   Especially because I'm having trouble imagining that this guy doesn't have a bunch of priors.
 
Urmuf Hamer: Combustion: The real, actual Aryan Nation would laugh at this guy.

Thanks for sharing that. No posting pictures of your affiliation tats though, k?


Sure. German-Sounding name guy!!
 
He's been outed on many news outlets. Here's one: https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/nichol​a​s-schock-white-supremacist-florida-tru​mp/

"In the video, Schock is seen calling himself an Aryan and a white supremacist. He's shirtless and his pants appear like they're about to fall down as he starts yelling, "I'm a white supremacist, Aryan Nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives, I promise you."

Workers at the restaurant try to calm and quiet Schock, but he was undeterred. "I don't give a f***, call Donald Trump, please," the 36-year-old says in the clip. "Do you know Donald Trump? If you don't know Donald Trump, I'm not going nowhere.""

Another: https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/im-a-wh​i​te-supremacist-man-goes-on-trump-rant-​slaps-woman-then-gets-choked-video/

" The man was identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36. He was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a count each of battery, and disturbing the peace. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time. Records viewed by Law&Crime show the Wachula-resident was arrested Friday in the city of Nokomis. He was held on $620 bond. '

""Hey, we've got children in here," a bystander said.

"I don't give a fark," the suspect said. "Call Donald Trump, please."

A bystander in a light cyan shirt tries to lead him off.

"Do you know Donald Trump?" the suspect said. "If you don't know Donald Trump, I'm not going nowhere. I will butt-fark this biatch on the table right now." "
 
dildo tontine: swankywanky: A case of video being taken that may have actually saved this guy's life.

//and the security team gave that guy a LOT of leeway. as soon as he started his poopy-pants march and swearing up a storm they should have been picking him up to throw him out (is that a bar? restaurant?)

Agreed.  Cell phone cameras saved this jackass from a world class beating.


He still should have been pulled out of that pile with about 6 broken jaws, 5 severely damaged kidneys, and a severed Achilles' tendon or three.
 
Don't call him deplorable, tho
 
FrabjousDay: battery has probably bought him a spell of breaking rocks in the hot Florida sun


Are you kidding. He'll be wearing a badge and a cross in no time. Thin Blue Line loves guys like this.
 
And he thinks he is the superior race.
 
NewportBarGuy: I'm ok with that chokehold. Squeeze harder.


It wasn't about squeezing harder, it was about applying it cleaner. He almost had him out, and then he let up. If he'd gotten it in properly, it would have been a ten to fifteen-second scrum, and then they could zip tie him to call the cops.

I get it. If you haven't practiced sinking it in, then it's easy to get hesitant, because you're not sure if it's working. He had a poor grip, because he was off a bit, and that cost them time to getting him under control.
 
godamn y the hell do civvys throw punches like there zombies in a videogame and also stfu i literaly have 200 confirmed kills according to staelite imagery IM QUALIFYED TO COMENT
 
Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 500x628]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
He's only doing what other trump supporters are thinking.
 
