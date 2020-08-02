 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Who's keeping track of how many health care workers are dying of Covid-19? The CDC? HHS? OSHA? No, just this one anesthesiologist who stays up late at night reading obituaries   (propublica.org) divider line
22
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This. I'd been these last several weeks contemplating the horrifying state of enforced ignorance our governing bodies and corporate media have been maintaining in these times of aggressive international multi-pronged disinfo campaigns, and credulous morons preferring conspiracy theories to critical thought. TFA premise seemed likely and ominous. Hate seeing shiat like this confirmed.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: This. I'd been these last several weeks contemplating the horrifying state of enforced ignorance our governing bodies and corporate media have been maintaining in these times of aggressive international multi-pronged disinfo campaigns, and credulous morons preferring conspiracy theories to critical thought. TFA premise seemed likely and ominous. Hate seeing shiat like this confirmed.


Media ownership needs to be regulated like it was in 1995 before it was deregulated in 1996 and a few like minded assholes bought up all the local news and cable channels they could grab.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Urmuf Hamer: This. I'd been these last several weeks contemplating the horrifying state of enforced ignorance our governing bodies and corporate media have been maintaining in these times of aggressive international multi-pronged disinfo campaigns, and credulous morons preferring conspiracy theories to critical thought. TFA premise seemed likely and ominous. Hate seeing shiat like this confirmed.

Media ownership needs to be regulated like it was in 1995 before it was deregulated in 1996 and a few like minded assholes bought up all the local news and cable channels they could grab.


Amongst other things. Zuck might also be rendered to a discrete, black foreign site for uh... conditioning. Didn't that used to be possible when the Republicans in charge were pissing their pants over 3000+ deaths and some future real estate opportunities?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Purple_Urkle: Urmuf Hamer: This. I'd been these last several weeks contemplating the horrifying state of enforced ignorance our governing bodies and corporate media have been maintaining in these times of aggressive international multi-pronged disinfo campaigns, and credulous morons preferring conspiracy theories to critical thought. TFA premise seemed likely and ominous. Hate seeing shiat like this confirmed.

Media ownership needs to be regulated like it was in 1995 before it was deregulated in 1996 and a few like minded assholes bought up all the local news and cable channels they could grab.

Amongst other things. Zuck might also be rendered to a discrete, black foreign site for uh... conditioning. Didn't that used to be possible when the Republicans in charge were pissing their pants over 3000+ deaths and some future real estate opportunities?


Covid-19 has killed more than 50 9/11s and yet no one has blackbagged bioterrorist Betsy.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope someone steps up and does this for teachers, school bus drivers, and support staff.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEC football confirmed today they will play

they love stats, these will be nifty stats
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very very shameful how these people are dying just to make President Donald JOHN Trump look bad.  Very sad.  Prayers!  Sad!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will get credit in the world almanac as the compiler if much valued data.

While Trump will be honored as the guy who clogged the toilets in the people's house.
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She will get credit in the world almanac as the compiler if much valued data.

While Trump will be honored as the guy who clogged the toilets in the people's house.


I only wish you will be right, but you won't.    Fact is that agencies like the CDC, OSHA and HHS were crippled years ago by people who believe statistical data has a proven liberal bias.  Murica is now so far down the rabbit hole it's probably never coming back.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Would you trust the govt's numbers anyway? I don't. Not anymore.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She will get credit in the world almanac as the compiler if much valued data.

While Trump will be honored as the guy who clogged the toilets in the people's house.


Consider therapy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
over 7,000 people die on an average day in the U.S....

so, she checks all the obits to see what they did for a living ???
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop with all the fear mongering.
It will go away in April, with the heat.
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Would you trust the govt's numbers anyway? I don't. Not anymore.


The rot goes back a lot further than you know.   When Reagan was prez his administration cut federal funding for childhood immunization programs.   The claim was that these programs were no longer needed since childhood diseases had been eradicated and the private sector could much more efficiently keep the lid on such things.   Soon after the funding cuts, the CDC reported a spike in childhood diseases that had previously been 'eradicated'.  The Reagan administration immediately restored funding for childhood immunization programs....HA!   They cut funding for the CDC.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My niece just became a registered nurse this past month.  She has a husband and two daughters.  Wear your farking mask or I will hunt you down and shoot you in the face.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Would you trust the govt's numbers anyway? I don't. Not anymore.


Wife and I just had this very discussion. In the past you could at least rely on the data from the more non-political government agencies - cdc, osha, epa, noaa, etc. now? Highly questionable and it may take years to repair the damage.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Add it to the list of ways the Trump administration is actively farking this up.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Would you trust the govt's numbers anyway? I don't. Not anymore.

The rot goes back a lot further than you know.   When Reagan was prez his administration cut federal funding for childhood immunization programs.   The claim was that these programs were no longer needed since childhood diseases had been eradicated and the private sector could much more efficiently keep the lid on such things.   Soon after the funding cuts, the CDC reported a spike in childhood diseases that had previously been 'eradicated'.  The Reagan administration immediately restored funding for childhood immunization programs....HA!   They cut funding for the CDC.


Yup, just like Obama backing a stupid new way to calc inflation so that the COLA adjustments for seniors SS payments was reduced.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: over 7,000 people die on an average day in the U.S....

so, she checks all the obits to see what they did for a living ???


Control f probably makes go a lot quicker
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: over 7,000 people die on an average day in the U.S....

so, she checks all the obits to see what they did for a living ???


Not everyone even has an obituary and many obituaries do not include cause of death. There certainly isn't anyone fact checking these.

If you want to pay a newspaper to say your grandmother died of covid-19, they will happily print it.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: vudukungfu: She will get credit in the world almanac as the compiler if much valued data.

While Trump will be honored as the guy who clogged the toilets in the people's house.

Consider therapy.


Consider drinking bleach.
 
links136
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what Rezba found instead were men and women who worked two or three jobs but had no insurance; clusters of contagion in families; so many young parents, she wanted to scream. The majority were Black or brown. Many were immigrants. None of them had to die.

It's been driving me insane for about 6 years now.  The general disregard kind of disconnects you from society after a while.

Who needs healthcare workers when you can work as a car salesmen or bartender?  You know, jobs really important to a functional society.  Private? Public?  the system doesn't matter, the societal neglect does.You can make more money killing people, or at least robbing them, than you can saving them.
 
