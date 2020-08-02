 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Fox loves Crocs, according to dox. Spox for Crocs says stocks in the box. No word on Spocks in smocks, socks, jocks   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Repeat, Shoe, Footwear, sports shoes, man, Athletic shoe, fox, flip flops, weeks residents of Zehlendorf  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cocks.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby groks rhyming blocks, timing clocks, approaches Beastie Boys' Adam Yauchs
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is Bach and it rocks, it's a rock block of Bach that we learned in a school called the school of hard knocks.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX IN SOX | Dr. Seuss Raps over Dr. Dre Beats
Youtube hqIbEHNqbPs
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not bad. pretty sure its a repeat though
 
apathy2673
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

frocks
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

King Something: Cocks.


LEWD!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [media-amazon.com image 367x500]


Gave that book to my sister for my nephew when he was born. One of my favorites.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 431x879]


ALSO LEWD!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
World's Fastest Reading Of "Fox In Socks"
Youtube pdCusDs6SCo
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 250x310]


Came for this, leaving happy.

CSB:  I bought my BF (at the time, now he's an ex) a collector's edition of all of Watterson's work.

End csb.

/shoulda stole it from him, but OH WELL
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 431x879]


Needs more minivan
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight....
There is a feral fox nearby Berlin who has stolen over 100 shoes and is apparently making some kind of fortress with them?

/this is step one in a series of major scientific advances for the Vulpine species... humans beware
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: [Fark user image 850x268]


Your name reminds me of Kingdom of Loathing.  :)
 
apathy2673
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
windsorlocksct.orgView Full Size

Windsor Locks
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: not bad. pretty sure its a repeat though


The "REPEAT" tag wasn't obvious enough for you?
 
