(Austin News KXAN)   Because 250,000 people apparently can't bear the thought of not being able to drive into a hick town in South Dakota this summer, the Sturgis bike rally will proceed as planned
82
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That'll definitely fark up their organ donor value. 😟
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess if you're looking to buy a used motorcycle, wait a couple of months.  Quite a few will probably be hitting the market.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RodneyToady: I guess if you're looking to buy a used motorcycle, wait a couple of months.  Quite a few will probably be hitting the market.


I think a variation on this uh, sentiment was how the Krupps family weapons and armaments manufacturer got their start?  Anyone better at German history please feel free to correct or embellish. Yes, I know this is Fark.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?


(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: (1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

According to Darwin's Origin of Species, it is not the most intellectual of the species that survives; it is not the strongest that survives; but the species that survives is the one that is able best to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself.


This doesn't seem like a great way to adapt to a global pandemic.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump loves his no mask macho biker supporters.

Strange. I follow a few very conservative Christian NRA/biker groups and clubs on Facebook. All summer they have been posting events, gatherings, runs, party and get together's. Like Covid doesn't exist. Church gatherings. Birthday parties. Not one or anyone mentioning someone being affected by Covid19.
The last picture is at Crystal Palace Saloon in Tombstone a couple weeks ago.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?

(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on


And in that Darwin was saying the fittest are those most adaptable to change.

Can't wear a mask during a freaking pandemic?  You can't change so you're not adaptable.

/and to anyone who goes to Sturgis or any concert, sporting event, restaurant, choir practice, or who runs around licking toilet seats.... FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK​YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

phalamir: (1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die


The fittest to survive would be those who make an effort to do so, by not wading into a massive crowd of potential disease vectors.


(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on

The virus does not care about age. It will infect anyone.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Godscrack: The last picture is at Crystal Palace Saloon in Tombstone a couple weeks ago.


Seems pretty fitting.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was told here on Fark that Sturgis is mostly full of doctors. I'm sure nothing  bad will happen Covid related.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell"s Accountants must ride or die.  Theyte just upping the odds of both.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: phalamir: bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?

(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on

And in that Darwin was saying the fittest are those most adaptable to change.

Can't wear a mask during a freaking pandemic?  You can't change so you're not adaptable.

/and to anyone who goes to Sturgis or any concert, sporting event, restaurant, choir practice, or who runs around licking toilet seats.... FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK​YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU


And Darwin was saying nothing about anyone or thing alive at any present moment. Just that all of ones antecedents had survived long enough to breed successfully, producing even your toilet seat licking examples, but going no further. And certainly not lauding anyone or thing for their existences.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RodneyToady: I guess if you're looking to buy a used motorcycle Harley, wait a couple of months.  Quite a few will probably be hitting the market.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't. Stop. Come back.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Godscrack: Trump loves his no mask macho biker supporters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee.  A bunch of bikers might die?  I can harley believe it. Hell's gonna have a few more angels.  Maybe they should just make an abrupt left turn in front of a semi.  It would be quicker.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live in Seattle where we cancelled Seafair that year.
My wife and I and some friends had already made plans to go to Albuquerque for the balloon rally this October.   That has been cancelled also.

My wife was going to get to go to Madagascar this year.  That has also been cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Yes this all sucks.  But we are adults.

These people are children and can't go one year skipping a farking motorcycle rally.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


//yeah, you know what I'm saying
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen plenty around the area already to remind me why I usually leave town. Strings of a dozens motorcycles going 80, zigging around traffic, then doing 50 a half mile later. Many adopt bicycle traffic law rules while here, i.e., they do what they want. In short, they make it hard to like them on the road.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, the rally should be cancelled.

But if they cancelled it, all these people would've shown up anyway.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Covid-19 will kill these people.  But not before they inflict immense damage on the rest of us.  Useful Covidiots should be the name of that biker gang.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 45 wants a rally like the old days this would be the place to go.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. No, really. Good. We've clearly chosen herd immunity.  It might not work, but they've chosen to be the test subjects.  Thanks "free" bros.  Your death will be appreciated.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: phalamir: bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?

(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on

And in that Darwin was saying the fittest are those most adaptable to change.

Can't wear a mask during a freaking pandemic?  You can't change so you're not adaptable.

/and to anyone who goes to Sturgis or any concert, sporting event, restaurant, choir practice, or who runs around licking toilet seats.... FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK​YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU


Eh. I went to a restaurant last night. It's a place where I know they are following the rules.  Went to dinner at 4:00 when I knew the place would be semi-empty.  I wore a mask inside. Took the mask off when I was ready to eat. Put my mask on when I was done eating. No one was within ten feet of me except my wife. Waitress wore a mask the whole time.
You can go out to dinner safely.  And I don't want to see my favorite Mexican place go under. You don't have to be afraid of the world or chastise people who decide to leave their house.
Hell, I'm a dentist and we've kept our patients safe. Plus, I'm not about to lose my business or see my employees end up homeless.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 639x421]
[Fark user image 624x461]
[Fark user image 578x416]

Trump loves his no mask macho biker supporters.

Strange. I follow a few very conservative Christian NRA/biker groups and clubs on Facebook. All summer they have been posting events, gatherings, runs, party and get together's. Like Covid doesn't exist. Church gatherings. Birthday parties. Not one or anyone mentioning someone being affected by Covid19.
The last picture is at Crystal Palace Saloon in Tombstone a couple weeks ago.


How has that picture of Trump not been photoshopped with Jersey guidos next to him?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You can go out to dinner safely.  And I don't want to see my favorite Mexican place go under.


I get that. Luckily most of those places by me have takeout as an option.

That way I can support them and still keep my distance.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is an are that is only able to survive economically on the income earned in a very short season where life there the rest of the year is made viable like Vail and The Hamptons....

You're right - who cares.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harley riders are assholes. Bridge by my house is out and the Harley morons move the pylons to try and ride across and what do they find? The bridge is out. So they rev their engines and rumble back the way they came. The entitlement to think you can just ride through a closed bridge like that is unreal.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: RodneyToady: I guess if you're looking to buy a used motorcycle, wait a couple of months.  Quite a few will probably be hitting the market.

I think a variation on this uh, sentiment was how the Krupps family weapons and armaments manufacturer got their start?  Anyone better at German history please feel free to correct or embellish. Yes, I know this is Fark.


They got their start making cutlery and other items for the home. Armaments came several generations later.

Source: "The Arms of Krupp", William Manchester. I highly recommend it if you want a deeper understanding of how Germany got to the place it was in. The US is very definitely NOT the first country to have its military-industrial complex get its hooks deep into the government.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good. No, really. Good. We've clearly chosen herd immunity.  It might not work, but they've chosen to be the test subjects.  Thanks "free" bros.  Your death will be appreciated.


I volunteer to be a test subject at ski areas this winter!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You don't have to be afraid of the world or chastise people who decide to leave their house.


Read the room, Doc.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota has been bragging that they've been relatively spared from this pandemic.

I wonder how much longer that'll last?

It's not so much the stuff outside as when the bikers all cram into the local bars later in the evening.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 639x421]
[Fark user image image 624x461]
[Fark user image image 578x416]

Trump loves his no mask macho biker supporters.

Strange. I follow a few very conservative Christian NRA/biker groups and clubs on Facebook. All summer they have been posting events, gatherings, runs, party and get together's. Like Covid doesn't exist. Church gatherings. Birthday parties. Not one or anyone mentioning someone being affected by Covid19.
The last picture is at Crystal Palace Saloon in Tombstone a couple weeks ago.


The idea that not caring about your fellow man is "macho" needs to be drowned in a bathtub.

Manly men care for the oldest and weakest amongst them. Trumpian machismo is weak minded psychopathy, nothing more.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly i am not surprised,  I live just a few hundred miles from Sturgis S.D.  and i can say with great certainty  that the greater part of the town's annual economic activity happens during the rally.   To cancel it would be a massive financial blow to both local businesses and thew city coffers  so i can understand the economic reasons why they decided to go ahead.

If it were up to me i would have cancelled it but i expect there was a huge amount of pressure from local business owners to not cancel it, I strongly believe if they had cancelled it a lot of folks would be losing  re election bids.

Such as things stand I expect SD is going to see a large upswing in covid cases due to this.   The evidence that large gatherings are a bad idea under current conditions are incontrovertible.   That said i would not mind in the least being wrong in this case.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the nation prepared to lose250,000 dentist and lawyer Harley riders??
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: weddingsinger: phalamir: bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?

(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on

And in that Darwin was saying the fittest are those most adaptable to change.

Can't wear a mask during a freaking pandemic?  You can't change so you're not adaptable.

/and to anyone who goes to Sturgis or any concert, sporting event, restaurant, choir practice, or who runs around licking toilet seats.... FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK​YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU

Eh. I went to a restaurant last night. It's a place where I know they are following the rules.  Went to dinner at 4:00 when I knew the place would be semi-empty.  I wore a mask inside. Took the mask off when I was ready to eat. Put my mask on when I was done eating. No one was within ten feet of me except my wife. Waitress wore a mask the whole time.
You can go out to dinner safely.  And I don't want to see my favorite Mexican place go under. You don't have to be afraid of the world or chastise people who decide to leave their house.
Hell, I'm a dentist and we've kept our patients safe. Plus, I'm not about to lose my business or see my employees end up homeless.


I still get takeout.

2nd, the real question is what happens in the back.  The people who handle your silverware, plates, and food.  Do they staff so if someone is sick they dont work?  Do staff get tested?

And restaurants/bars are often social, meaning meeting up with people outside their bubble
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: That'll definitely fark up their organ donor value. 😟


I probably laughed way harder at that than I should have.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrendelMk1: Urmuf Hamer: RodneyToady: I guess if you're looking to buy a used motorcycle, wait a couple of months.  Quite a few will probably be hitting the market.

I think a variation on this uh, sentiment was how the Krupps family weapons and armaments manufacturer got their start?  Anyone better at German history please feel free to correct or embellish. Yes, I know this is Fark.

They got their start making cutlery and other items for the home. Armaments came several generations later.

Source: "The Arms of Krupp", William Manchester. I highly recommend it if you want a deeper understanding of how Germany got to the place it was in. The US is very definitely NOT the first country to have its military-industrial complex get its hooks deep into the government.


The story of how the king basically ordered Bertha Krupp to marry some noble nonentity is kind of a oo too

Second on arms of Krupp excellent book
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't enjoy things if you're dead.

You can return from financial hardship if you're alive.

Dead, not so much.

Line your pockets now, rate of infection increases thanks to your decision. Everyone gets sick, economy then implodes harder than if you'd shut down, hard, for three months.

None of this is difficult. None of this is rocket science.

Stupidity and Greed are winning.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminded me that we're going to be going down the Shore in October and I wanted to make sure the biker weekend was cancelled before we chose a week and it turns out that it's been cancelled forever...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mourners for hire" jobs opening up soon
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Harley riders are assholes. Bridge by my house is out and the Harley morons move the pylons to try and ride across and what do they find? The bridge is out. So they rev their engines and rumble back the way they came. The entitlement to think you can just ride through a closed bridge like that is unreal.


B-but... America?!
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: weddingsinger: phalamir: bloobeary: Ever think you'd be able to watch Darwin proven right in real time?

(1) Darwin said the fittest survive, not the worst die

(2) Most of these people have already bred.  One of the problems with them is they drop entire football teams before they are thirty.  That means their genes are already being passed on

And in that Darwin was saying the fittest are those most adaptable to change.

Can't wear a mask during a freaking pandemic?  You can't change so you're not adaptable.

/and to anyone who goes to Sturgis or any concert, sporting event, restaurant, choir practice, or who runs around licking toilet seats.... FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC​CKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK​YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU

Eh. I went to a restaurant last night. It's a place where I know they are following the rules.  Went to dinner at 4:00 when I knew the place would be semi-empty.  I wore a mask inside. Took the mask off when I was ready to eat. Put my mask on when I was done eating. No one was within ten feet of me except my wife. Waitress wore a mask the whole time.
You can go out to dinner safely.  And I don't want to see my favorite Mexican place go under. You don't have to be afraid of the world or chastise people who decide to leave their house.
Hell, I'm a dentist and we've kept our patients safe. Plus, I'm not about to lose my business or see my employees end up homeless.


COVID-19 appears to be airborne. So your exposure in a restaurant depends on airflow.  Sitting indoors with strangers is just not a good idea.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of red neck motorcycle riders want to go inflect themselves, go ahead, knock yourselves out.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You can go out to dinner safely.  And I don't want to see my favorite Mexican place go under.

I get that. Luckily most of those places by me have takeout as an option.

That way I can support them and still keep my distance.


Places by me , if you pay by CC, will leave it on the stopp and ring the bell so.you don't even have to interact with the delivery driver. Many will only deliver that way, no cash accepted.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna leave this here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They are just protesting the local noise ordinance.
 
