(CNN)   Dr. Birx announces what everyone's known for a month   (cnn.com)
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice. However, please direct your attention to the next phase waiting patiently for the idiots to gather.
It will be truly monumental.

/ this is not the rapture you are looking for
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

On Sunday, Birx would not give a projection of how many deaths the US would see by the end of year, but she said a death toll largely depends on southern and western states to maintain and accelerate their mitigation efforts. Those states have become hot spots for the virus.

Well, we're screwed. Here in GA, besides the fact there is still no mask mandate, so many bars and restaurants are open. It's pretty freaking sad that not only does Alabama have a mask mandate, but its new cases are declining.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A friend works as a contact tracer here in North Dakota.  She says people they contact don't care at all.

My ex-wife texted, says today she has a headache, exhaustion, and dizziness.  Says we'll "see if it passes" so I can bring kids over.  She went to a restaurant on Wednesday to get a free meal for her birthday.  Took our kids who have now been around me, my chemo-treatment wife, and the 75 year old grandparents.  (I'm trying to get her a COVID test, but you can't get one here without a doctor referral and they are stingy farks about that)

F*ck every single person who doesn't take this seriously, even if its the old 'just this one time' bullsh*t.  You're going to get other people killed.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the article was going to be:

"Donald Trump is my new boyfriend. We love snuggling. He has the fluffiest hair." - Dr. Birx
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised she didn't day 'Wash yer hay-ands' for the millionth time.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


You're breakin' my balls Deb Brix
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Figured it was to announce this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think this new phase known as shiat creek.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I know, I am in shock that my governor in Alabama not only put in  mask mandate, but may leave it for a while.  Now, enforcing is another thing.  I see plenty of Idiots not wearing them still.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Only because they think it might save football this fall
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She literally said that not having a national approach to mask mandates and sheltering-in-place was a good thing, presumably because the states could individually decide whether or not to kill their citizens locally.

I had low initial expectations of Birx, but she has failed to an even greater degree than I'd imagined.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WE-SA ALL GONNA DIE!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

You know, I have to say that if televised football games will keep these drooling cretins off the streets I say reopen football.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No mention of demon babby batter. Shame on her.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What she announced that she has sold her soul to Trump and took her entire scientific credibility and took a giant shiat on it?

Oh wait we've known that for more than a month.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

On the plus side, you can identify the idiots from a safe distance by their freaking maskless faces and initiate evasive maneuvers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
purecostumes.comView Full Size
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If she had spent half the amount of time delivering spin-free information as she had picking out her scarf-du-jour, this country would be in a far better place.

As far as this current interview, it is what she should have been saying this **before** it happened, not as a scare statement when the new outbreak is in place.

just another effin idiot sociopath trumper
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing gets by her.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You have to explain it in terms the rural folks can understand: If you bring home the 'rona from the bar gramma is gonna die and you won't get her gubmint money checks no more.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Susan Collins remains quite concerned
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So let's open all the schools!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus

Ha. Everyone in my dying hometown is certain this is only a city problem.  They think they're too smart to get it.  They are ignoring this.
 
