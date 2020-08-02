 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you think that Chinese actor looks or sounds familiar, it's because it was James Hong who help break Asian stereotypes in Hollywood over the course of his 600+ film and television appearances   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Asian American, Actor, Screen Actors Guild, Film, East West Players, Acting, stage play, TV show  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He does the eyes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great article about a great man. It was interesting to me that he and Mako worked together in the very beginning.

Favorite Hong role, Lopan from Big Trouble in little China. He was obviously having a Blast with the character:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Favorite Mako voice work was Aku in Samurai Jack, with a close second being Iroh in The Avatar.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tom Byron objects you your headline, CNN.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hong!  You old horn dog!

/How's tricks?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No no no...Craw, not Craw Mr Smart.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tom Byron helped break Asian stereotypes in Hollywood?  Well, perhaps he did. . .depending out what you define as stereotypes.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That is a great one, but I think his pilot from The In-Laws was funnier - the safety lecture made me laugh just a touch harder than, "this pisses me off to no end" from BTILC.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I read that as "gag reflexes".
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Okey dokie, artichokie.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL what?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is a frippin' legend.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booger vs. Snotty
Youtube la1AN3k0NCs
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus, 600+. That blows me away. I knew he did a lot, but that's amazing. I'd love to meet him, but at 91 I doubt he'll be around much longer.
 
Truthman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

He ONLY do eyes.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mako's last episode of Avatar: TLA was heartbreaking.

Both Mako and Hong have immediately distinctive voices, but James Hong was the absolutely highlight of "Balls of Fury," which was a stupid amount of fun (except for the lead actor, oddly. He just kinda sucked)
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As much as I liked Tilda Swinton in the role, James Hong should have played The Ancient One in Doctor Strange.  He was robbed.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

As long as he doesn't marry a girl with green eyes, he'll be around forever.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cartwright party still waiting....
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cartwright!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BigBang Theory - Comida china sin Howard
Youtube GYMUkURYSe4
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

He's so cool, he was even in a music video riffing on his role.

Lo Pan Style (Gangnam Style Parody) Official
Youtube -xiAbDkXDgg
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy has been in every movie ever, but people still call me racist when I say all Chinese people look the same to me.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

No, that he's been in more movies than any other actor in history.
 
