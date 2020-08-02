 Skip to content
(Metro)   The UK may order people over the age of 50 to stay home to avoid a second Coronavirus shutdown   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly there are 2 problem groups that seem intent on ignoring mask/safety regulations: The older generations who think the rules don't apply to them (50+) and the drinking/pub crowd.

Close the pubs.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to be the queen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not because we're the problem, it's because we're more vulnerable.

Who is going to yell at you for being on our grass if we're all dead?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's not because we're the problem, it's because we're more vulnerable.

Who is going to yell at you for being on our grass if we're all dead?


In about 5-10 years..? Our progeny. Heh.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish the both government and media would grow up and cut out the practice of using worlds like they 'may' do something or be 'signalling' or 'indicating' that something may happen. It's contributing to the level of confusion most of us feel when presented with conflicting rules and, er... guidelines which *may* get translated into laws later.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah good luck enforcing that. Close all the schools, gyms and bars instead. duh
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holw old is Boris? I could google it, but I really don't give a shiat.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Holw old is Boris? I could google it, but I really don't give a shiat.


Just turned 56.
 
profdc9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It has been 600 and 750 days since THE EVENT.  Do not think about THE EVENT.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is not a permanent solution. Even if you put a curfew or quarantine on the more vulnerable age groups, they are not going to be able to stay under house arrest until they are 111.

All ages, from 0 to 111 have been infected in Canada. The median age of the population and also the cases and deaths is well below 50, which means half of the cases are under, say, 39.

HALF OF THE PEOPLE INFECTED ARE UNDER 40-45. MAYBE MORE THAN HALF. CERTAINLY, MORE THAN HALF OF NEW CASES.

There's a lot of bullshiat generational ageism being promotoed by Bros, Bots and dim people of all ages.

I repeat my original criticism of these "Me Generationalists":  you're just like your farking parents and grandparents.

I'm 58. I wear a mask to take out the garbage. I have masks of all kinds and a face shield I recently bought, and have experimented with all kinds of souped-up filters to add to existing surgical, N95 and cloth masks. I don't see old people ("over 50") flouting the regulations and recommendations here, in Ottawa. I see most older people taking great care to follow the rules and most people who are not vulnerable going about their business as usual, in small and larger groups, couples and families. This is partly impressionistic, and thus susceptible to prejudices and a priori dogmas, but on the whole, most people are adapting rather than ranting or fighting.

I expect the situation is somewhat different in the UK, but not too much, and it is definately different in the US and Brazil and a number of other countries but human nature has not changed since Albert Camus wrote The Plague, or Defoe wrote Journals of the Plague Year. People have not changed even since the Great Plague of Justinian in the 500s.

Same old, same old since the discovery of leprosy, small pox and the black death.

People are getting careless, and they aren't following all the rules, notably the arrows in the Mall to show you should keep to the right, a rule first promulgated for pedestrians in London about 1742, if I recall correctly.

I felt crowded in the Mall by people walking heedlessly of others, in groups, and also without wearing masks or face shields. I had mine, although I usually end up gagging and having to let the mask slip below my nose at some point when I am outside. I can't go to the Mall and back without breathing any more than I can go without using the restroom at one or both ends of the trip.

But I play the odds, try to be reasonable, considerte, fair, and thoughtful of my own safety and comfort and everybody else's safety and comfort.

Same old. Same old. People should have had the real and financially tolerbable right to medical days long before now. They should have been staying at home and wearing masks for the flu and colds (in some Asian countries they have been doing this for decades due to air pollution and health concerns).

Covid 19 only teaches us what we already know. It is a Platonic philosopher, who only deals in ideas that are eternal and present in every individual thing in the so-called "real" world of phenomena.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the young were invulnerable, they would not be surprised to find themselves dead in the morning.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah good luck enforcing that. Close all the schools, gyms and bars instead. duh


Targeted protection of vulnerable populations? Nah. Let's cancel modern civilization instead.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: lolmao500: Yeah good luck enforcing that. Close all the schools, gyms and bars instead. duh

Targeted protection of vulnerable populations? Nah. Let's cancel modern civilization instead.


Guess what, people dont need gyms or bars to live. All school can be done remotely.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everybody over 50 in the UK currently heading out to buy hair dye and tape to tape their faces back. It's not the older than 50 people that are the problem by the way. How many over 50's do you see here:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's not because we're the problem, it's because we're more vulnerable.

Who is going to yell at you for being on our grass if we're all dead?


I find the 50+ age bracket to be the assholes who let their stupid pint size dogs walk and shiat all over mine. They don't understand - I will kill a motherfarker over my Zoysia.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooh...bad idea targeting 50s...it's the age where dudes decide to go nuts or stay sane.  Don't tip the scale, just sayin.

/51 and undecided
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
50+ people more likely to require hospitalization?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: StatelyGreekAutomaton: lolmao500: Yeah good luck enforcing that. Close all the schools, gyms and bars instead. duh

Targeted protection of vulnerable populations? Nah. Let's cancel modern civilization instead.

Guess what, people dont need gyms or bars to live. All school can be done remotely.


But what they're suggesting is we could safely reopen all of those things by keeping vulnerable populations protected. As an added benefit you might finally see some older folks retire to make room in the job market (whenever that recovers) for Millenials and Zs.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: StatelyGreekAutomaton: lolmao500: Yeah good luck enforcing that. Close all the schools, gyms and bars instead. duh

Targeted protection of vulnerable populations? Nah. Let's cancel modern civilization instead.

Guess what, people dont need gyms or bars to live. All school can be done remotely.


farking can't. We locked down mid-March here in Catalonia. Proper lockdown. No kids allowed outside, adults only to go to work, doctor, pharmacy or food. It was respected too.

My ex and I both work full-time remotely. We couldn't help our 7-year old with all of her online classes. We just didn't have the time.

We need the schools back.

UK is stupid. They need stricter controls. What I don't understand is their reported cases is lower than Spain's but they've had more deaths.
 
