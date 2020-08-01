 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Psychedelic drugs are a major tool of state violence, posits bizarre theory   (salon.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, MDMA, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, Psychedelic drug, Entheogen, Lysergic acid diethylamide, promise of psychedelic therapy, kind of archaic revival of the ancient uses  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2020 at 1:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ultra fark
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Becky was a highly paid assassin, working for the OTHER high school.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The calls psychedelics are coming from inside the house!

It's just fluoride interacting with vaccines, nothing to see here, move along.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have no business giving people ketamine or any other drug. Some people have episodes and can't control themselves.  If any money is taken from police departments, it should be used to create emergency mental health facilities. Then the cops can zip-tie a person and take him where he can be helped.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically going into a K hole magically makes you into Jason Bourne? First the weed gets stronger and now this?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they put fluoride in the water so you r teeth are strong enough to catch bullets ...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
d.gr-assets.comView Full Size


//
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WTP 2: they put fluoride in the water so you r teeth are strong enough to catch bullets ...


While fluoride is always on of the base conspiracy theories, they did have a point, it makes a small percentage of the people more susceptible to suggestions and psyops.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're tripping balls.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: So basically going into a K hole magically makes you into Jason Bourne? First the weed gets stronger and now this?


Heh - I can testify that it is not so, my brethren.  More like being mildly/low-mid-grade baked with a side order of opiate rose colored reality stuff.  At the absolute best you'll be a bit harder to deal with if you go full panic-flail omg run.  That's about it.

/I'd say, "So I hear."
//but it's "So I know."
///stuff's useful for vastly severe chronic pain in some cases - was for me but left me way too wasted + I started getting too nauseated to continue taking it after a year or so
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Cops have no business giving people ketamine or any other drug. Some people have episodes and can't control themselves.  If any money is taken from police departments, it should be used to create emergency mental health facilities. Then the cops can zip-tie a person and take him where he can be helped.


The function of cops should be reduced to 4 specific functions.  Detaining, housing, transportation and security.

This is a pretty dumbed down, catch all, but it should be the starting point. Everything else should be handled by other services.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll have some of what Salon is smoking.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Berserkers, lol.

Now tell us about the werewolves.
 
neon9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As weird as I thought it was to give K to random detainees, what the hell is with this article? Guy runs an ibogaine clinic? In Tijuana?
 
jmswentzel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SALON, what you have just published is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever read. At no point in your rambling, incoherent conservative clickbait were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this Fark thread is now dumber for having read it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

/chews a stem
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darkone: ultra fark


MK UltraFark
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a customer call in when I was doing support at Apple. He had this website full of rambling nonsense about how LSD was being used as a tool of government control.

It looked exactly the way you would think it looked:

http://web.archive.org/web/2017010100​0​000*/lsdexitozamerica.org
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well sign me up for an asswhoopin!
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TLDR "The army used to experiment with psychedelics, so they can't be enjoyed for other purposes."

The reason they abandoned the LSD experiments is that it made people impossible to control. Sure, some people might react to it by becoming fearless potential engines of destruction - but that's after they spend half an hour rolling on the ground going "oh man... oh MAN. Oh. Man."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police are involuntarily administering random drugs to people that they almost certainly don't have the training for, and yet the drugs are the problem?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're tripping balls.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then, just a few weeks later, Elijah McLain, a young black man, was killed by police after being involuntarily administered ketamine.

Seriously when did police start weaponizing veterinary tranquilizers?
Between the tasers, tear gas, batons, rubber bullets, ketamine all of which they wish to classify as non-lethal means which are used just for the thrill of it.
Do they even understand why they are so frequently despised?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline not supported by article. Thankfully, haha.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure they COULD and WOULD mix drugs into the gas, but the article posits no such thing.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.