(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Next victim of COVID-19 pandemic? Financially struggling zoos   (local21news.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
City zoo's is kinda a bummer, the Joe exotic roadside tourist trap can die out and never return as a business model.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make America Twelve Monkeys Again
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I don't like seeing animals in zoos.  Looks like prison.

/Sanctuary/rescue "zoos" get a pass
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know where all the animals can go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pick an island and make a jurassic park type deal
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's too many animals and you have to feed them. It seems like a scalability problem that can be solved pretty easily.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh. I don't like seeing animals in zoos.  Looks like prison.

/Sanctuary/rescue "zoos" get a pass


Yep. This is like the news about meat processing plants being unable to meet demand. Oh no, less animal suffering in the world, what a terrible outcome. In this day and age you don't need to go to a zoo to see an interesting animal, pull it up on farking YouTube.

Leave. Animals. Alone.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoo near me was talking about changing into a drive through somehow, not sure how that's been working out.

Before that they had been getting by on donations.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: NotThatGuyAgain: Meh. I don't like seeing animals in zoos.  Looks like prison.

/Sanctuary/rescue "zoos" get a pass

Yep. This is like the news about meat processing plants being unable to meet demand. Oh no, less animal suffering in the world, what a terrible outcome. In this day and age you don't need to go to a zoo to see an interesting animal, pull it up on farking YouTube.

Leave. Animals. Alone.


I have zero issues with meat processing plants, meat is yummy.  It's not like people go to zoos to see cows.
 
Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: NotThatGuyAgain: Meh. I don't like seeing animals in zoos.  Looks like prison.

/Sanctuary/rescue "zoos" get a pass

Yep. This is like the news about meat processing plants being unable to meet demand. Oh no, less animal suffering in the world, what a terrible outcome. In this day and age you don't need to go to a zoo to see an interesting animal, pull it up on farking YouTube.

Leave. Animals. Alone.


Seeing a video is simply not the same.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Shaggy_C: NotThatGuyAgain: Meh. I don't like seeing animals in zoos.  Looks like prison.

/Sanctuary/rescue "zoos" get a pass

Yep. This is like the news about meat processing plants being unable to meet demand. Oh no, less animal suffering in the world, what a terrible outcome. In this day and age you don't need to go to a zoo to see an interesting animal, pull it up on farking YouTube.

Leave. Animals. Alone.

I have zero issues with meat processing plants, meat is yummy.  It's not like people go to zoos to see cows.


Insert Gary Larsen cartoon here.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the bright side, though, we're going to have some rather exotic dinner parties for the wealthy, I imagine...

"I've never had giraffe before - and you say it's excellent paired with the lion cutlets?"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ssaoi: There's too many animals and you have to feed them. It seems like a scalability problem that can be solved pretty easily.


And, if you're both creative and diverse, you can usually feed one problem to another until all you have left is one very fat problem, which can be put down safely because it can no longer run away.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when "monkey nuggets" were "nuggets that you fed to monkeys?" Good times, good times.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I know where all the animals can go!

[Fark user image 425x324]


Better off just selling them for Asian "Traditional Medicine" than letting Carole Frickin' Baskin get hold of them. Either way, all the male tigers are gonna lose their balls anyway...

"Twenty Year Extinction Plan" and all of that, after all...
 
Devo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: On the bright side, though, we're going to have some rather exotic dinner parties for the wealthy, I imagine...

"I've never had giraffe before - and you say it's excellent paired with the lion cutlets?"


I think folks would rather put their name the flamingo habitat rather than dine on gamey pink birds.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Financially Struggling Zoo is the name of my financially struggling zoo.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Devo: FormlessOne: On the bright side, though, we're going to have some rather exotic dinner parties for the wealthy, I imagine...

"I've never had giraffe before - and you say it's excellent paired with the lion cutlets?"

I think folks would rather put their name the flamingo habitat rather than dine on gamey pink birds.


You'd think that, but as we can't get folks to do that now, when cash is flush & livin' is easy, there's no chance of doing that now that no one's going to the zoo & livin' is hard. No, I'd honestly expect that it'd be easier to sell tickets for an exotic dinner fundraiser than it would to auction off naming rights for the flamingo habitat.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*to do that before, when cash was flush & livin' was easy

Gotta hire an editor, FFS.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Financially Struggling Zoo is the name of my financially struggling zoo.


So you've seen the Woodland Park Zoo's naming rights auction?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zoos suck, and nobody should go to them, or give them money.
 
ThePea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alechemist: City zoo's is kinda a bummer, the Joe exotic roadside tourist trap can die out and never return as a business model.


On June 1, 2020, Big Cat Rescue was awarded the assets of that place (land, buildings, cars) to satisfy part of the settlement adjudicated after Joe & his mother hid his assets under her name to avoid paying the judgment against him when Big Cat Rescue sued him for pretending to be them when he took his abused animals on tour (in retaliation for them working w/ the USDA to stop him abusing cats). It must be entirely vacated within 120 days of June 1st, 2020.
The animals that live there are considered liabilities by the court, not assets, so they remain the property of Jeff Lowe, who says he's built a new facility that he will move them to as he continues to abuse them openly. https://bigcatrescue.org/agreed/
There are still dozens of roadside zoos in the US who are entirely w/o more than a cursory oversight as far as the law is concerned; there is growing photo evidence many are starving or lack needed veterinary care. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would end private ownership of big cats in the US & you can let your rep know how you feel at BigCatAct.com.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My town was so small, our zoo only had one animal. A dog.
It was a Shih Tzu.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zoos are depressing and really seem to be a magnet for the dregs of society.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here on fark we don't care about the residual effects just that everything is shut down.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really hope COVID puts an end to animal circuses. I cannot stand wild animals being forced to do stupid pet tricks, usually by being beaten into submission.

I'm very choosy about zoos, too, and animal rescues.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our nature center is one of the only places to house endangered (and scientifically extinct in the wild) red wolves. It will be extremely sad if they run out of funding. They can't be open to the public until N.C. goes into Phase 3 reopening, and we have no idea when that will be, especially since there may be a walkback after the school openings.

NC Red Wolves
 
