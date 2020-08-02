 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Want to stop the coronavirus in its tracks? Too bad the one surefire solution -- SHUT. EVERYTHING. DOWN -- is the one solution Americans won't accept   (msn.com) divider line
74
    More: Murica, United States, U.S. state, human cost of the virus, public health experts, Gov. Mike DeWine, Washington Post Parker Smith, different jurisdictions, national response  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2020 at 12:12 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're too stupid to be safe.
That is why we have laws. Idiot warnings. Guard rails, rumble strips. Street lights on highways, and big barriers that close rail crossings.
We are not self aware.
Our situational awareness is nonexistent.
We give credence to falsehoods, rumors, hints and allegations, incidence and accidents, propaganda, heresay and urban myth. Facts are for wussies. Science? NERDS!!!

We got Jesus.
The blood of Christ.
You're soaking in it.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.


I have sympathy for those who CAN'T.  Me I'm golden, I'm calling this my sabbatical and just rolling with it.  But I own my home, no mortgage, no rent, no car payment, no debt whatsoever.  I don't have a lot but what I do have is fully mine.  Now if someone in my situation goes to a crowded beach, that's an irresponsible asswagon.  But if someone goes to work bagging groceries because they don't want to miss rent and be homeless, well that's another story.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so farking sick to farking death of calmly and politely explaining, in very simple terms, why everyone everywhere needs to wear masks and socially distance for a while, and if we all, everyone everywhere, did this, we wouldn't need to hard lock down again. Only to have farking idiot Karen and Ken, so farking sure their GED from Google Academy supersedes the lifetimes of education and professional research of countless MDs, infectious disease specialists, and epidemiologists, tell me if I am so a-scared of the big bad virus, I should wear a mask, but it's personal choice and they ain't gonna.

fark them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The other one is "everyone wear the right kind of masks correctly"
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pay people to stay home. Require and encourage masks. Done. But we won't do any of that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism demands more. The wealthy demand more. They always do.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the Money God, skulls for the Money Throne.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm an essential worker who works with Covid deniers so at this point it's more of a "when" I get it rather than an "if". The terror was really burned off around the time of the riots up the street. Love it when a lawyer tells me he's in the office because he's "not one of the fearless ones". I hope he and everyone one of the people who are denying that this exists watch their loved ones die from it right before they do. AND right before they flatline they hear the doctor say, "don't forget to mark the chart as dying from Covid so that way the hospital can get money that someone is offering for each death apparently"
 
monsupio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
we have Mask mandates here but there is no one enforcing them. Nashville is Farked for being no mask city
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.


but it's summer, i haveta haveta haveta get to the beach for a week.  I go every year....  I swear I'll wear a mask and complain endlessly about everyone at the beach not wearing a mask.

/haven't been to a beach in years
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.


I read this article in March and I thought this person was too pessimistic. He said people can't turn off the chattering in their minds.  Turns out he was right.  https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnn​.c​om/travel/amp/italy-hermit-coronavirus​/index.html

But I'm sympathetic to twenty somethings. I'd be dying to hit the bars and have promiscuous sex.  What I don't get is fifty somethings who have to go out and spend money.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fascism   how it begins.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheOmni: Pay people to stay home. Require and encourage masks. Done. But we won't do any of that.


Here in King County, Washington State, where the first outbreak happened, we are required to wear masks in public spaces, employers are required to make sure all workers wear face coverings, and you're not allowed to go into grocery stores without a mask.  And the goddamn produce manager at the QFC right around the farking corner won't wear one, or if he does he doesn't cover his nose with it.

As a species we're too dumb to live without occasional die-offs.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Fascism   how it begins.


But enough about Trump.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, the meme is "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING." https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/shut-d​o​wn-everything
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.


We tried that. The republicans started screaming that paying people to stay home was socialisms and it had to be stopped.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Fascism   how it begins.


Case in point.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hear from people that are all for masks, social distancing, etc...they push for businesses to either shut down or cut back to limit crowds...but in the same sentence they say things like, "but don't shut down my gym", or "why can't I go to the farmers market"!!!
Once the inconvenience hits home, that's when people go off the handle and lose all touch with reality.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there was a end date for all this then sure people will shut it down till then but with no ending in sight people say fark it I'm a heading out.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So when did the scientific evidence that hard lockdowns are a surefire solution emerge? Seems a bit early to be honest, you'd think it'd take them a few years at leats to untangle this mess. Or is that, once again, the voice of panic begging for Strongman to take decisive action against Scarybad?

Sure, doing nothing or actively opposing any attempts to do something doesn't seem to have much support either in peer review or common sense, but maybe we should let that side of things monopolize the knee jerk identity politics take on things as well while they're at it? If they automatically oppose everything that might help, then that still doesn't mean everything they're opposed to automatically helps.
 
sotua
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
subby, you dolt it's "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING".
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
according to the radio a couple weeks ago, the 8 billionaires here in Mi. have seen their walth rise by a combined total of 4 billion.  when we take back and YES, redistribute even just some of this, through more equitable taxation like we used to have, people will be more willing to stay safe at home.  it's the fear of having no home to stay in that is largely driving the machismo and hate towards safety regs.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At this point I've given up any hope steps will be taken to solve anything. Unless enough people die, or wind up in medical bankruptcy to totally crash the economy nothing's going to happen.

All i can do is try and save my own as i trudge into work where new cases are had weekly and no steps to prevent spread are taken. When i eventually die from a preventable disease I'll be glad to know my family can't sue my employer for lack of safety because the reds are pushing employer immunity.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't want to shut everything down? Then you need widespread rapid testing to find the infectious people before they have a chance to spread much of the virus. None of this "mail off a sample and wait 6-10 days for the results" stuff. It has to be something like a paper strip which changes color when you spit on it, or at most a 15-minute process when you arrive at work or school (optionally using pooled testing to check several samples at once).

Can't afford to test everyone at that scale? Then you have to assume they're all positive and act accordingly by shutting down the non-essential stuff and loading the essential workers up with effective PPE.

Can't afford to do that either? Hmm, it's funny how there's always unlimited money for the stock market or military/police budgets but none for the stuff which helps people. What can we afford, I wonder...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shutting things down is for weak libs.

I am in the used mobility scooter business, and I can tell you that the economy is doing great. No problem with inventory, and if I leave the American flags attached, those suckers fly off of the shelves like hotcakes. And, no, the whole "turbo charger" option is fake news created by the agenda. Mobility scooters do not have turbo chargers, tho they get their extra power from the will of the patriots. MAGA and God Bless
 
gadian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheOmni: Pay people to stay home. Require and encourage masks. Done. But we won't do any of that.


This is the only thing we ever had to do.  Pay up.  Most Americans are overworked as it is and would have welcomed a paid vacation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reading List:

Jared Diamond's Collapse and Nassim Nicholas Taleb's Incerto Series, start with the most recent book or follow them sequentially, it doesn't matter because they can each be read as a stand-alone topic or a progressive philosophical development of the original and new ideas.

Republicans and Trumpers and Incels and Zombie Bros are super-fragile.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shut down everything for three weeks. Tell everyone a month beforehand. Pay everyone to not work. Cover rent. Cover food. All emergency crew to have full body suits to protect vs infection. Same with all medical staff. Allow the virus to not spread within this time and run its course through the infected, treating people who need it. Shut down borders for this time period. Anyone caught outside would be arrested, fined, and have to spend a full three additional weeks in a quarantine facility. As we open have anyone entering the country submit to a test to determine if infected. That is my proposal. It would cost a lot but it would end it and we could resume our lives.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But it's not what I regularly do. You want me to change my routine? To miss a few weeks of summer?

Adapt or die you dumb farking bastards.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: If there was a end date for all this then sure people will shut it down till then but with no ending in sight people say fark it I'm a heading out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Don't want to shut everything down? Then you need widespread rapid testing to find the infectious people before they have a chance to spread much of the virus. None of this "mail off a sample and wait 6-10 days for the results" stuff. It has to be something like a paper strip which changes color when you spit on it, or at most a 15-minute process when you arrive at work or school (optionally using pooled testing to check several samples at once).

Can't afford to test everyone at that scale? Then you have to assume they're all positive and act accordingly by shutting down the non-essential stuff and loading the essential workers up with effective PPE.

Can't afford to do that either? Hmm, it's funny how there's always unlimited money for the stock market or military/police budgets but none for the stuff which helps people. What can we afford, I wonder...
[Fark user image 577x261]


$1200 to build a guillotine is apropos. Trump funding his own demise.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is revenge for the 10-25% introverts out there that had to deal with the happy office cubicle life with no privacy, fake comradery, yet a high pressure to create something new and unique in a sea of forced conformity.

For those who ventured to change jobs from a private office with a door that closed and original art on the walls, to a here's a desk out in the open to you can work at home -- this situation is not that much of a swing of the pendulum the other way.

Now I wouldn't be caught dead in a cubicle environment, unless the air flow was so strong your hair was blowing. The real estate people who rationalized that shortcut for renting "open floor space" offices should be suffering, but every last one of them has dived into the PPP bailout for as much as they could take the US treasury.

You can tell who is understanding the long term future implications needing structural changes and costs, and those who are using a very expensive hammer to fit a square peg into a small round hole and will be for quite some time, until the bankruptcy court date.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.


It blows my mind that people can't figure out that that has nothing to do with it. No one has a savings to fall back on because no one is paid enough to have one. The majority of people in the US are in the situation where if they don't work, they don't eat. If they don't work, they're on the street.

I say to people that the US had two choices -
- Let people get back to work
- Actually support people during lockdown so that no one was worrying about food or their home

Americans by an large ignored I said assist people so always responded that I was some Trumper because I said people had to get back to work. The concept of the government actually supporting people is so foreign to Americans it was like it was never said. Americans were never going to become decent people so, ya, the only real outcome was go back to work or sit your ass in the streets.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gadian: TheOmni: Pay people to stay home. Require and encourage masks. Done. But we won't do any of that.

This is the only thing we ever had to do.  Pay up.  Most Americans are overworked as it is and would have welcomed a paid vacation.


Pay people to do nothing? Are you insane? That's only for the investor class. The rest of us have a moral obligation to work or die.

We can afford it, but we've been living with the Puritan's "work ethic" bullshiat for 500 years. Good luck changing that overnight. It's like trying to save someone who is drowning - they'll pull you down with them.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: i_dig_chicks: If there was a end date for all this then sure people will shut it down till then but with no ending in sight people say fark it I'm a heading out.

[Fark user image 440x458]


LI's tweet is the stupidest thing I have read all day.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not so much that average people can't accept it, but they have rent and bills to pay. The only way it would work is by providing $1500/m to anyone that doesn't qualify for EI.

Without doing exactly that we wouldn't have been able to close down and slow the spread in Canada.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SMB2811: italie: It blows my mind that people can't take a farking break.

It blows my mind that people can't figure out that that has nothing to do with it. No one has a savings to fall back on because no one is paid enough to have one. The majority of people in the US are in the situation where if they don't work, they don't eat. If they don't work, they're on the street.

I say to people that the US had two choices -
- Let people get back to work
- Actually support people during lockdown so that no one was worrying about food or their home

Americans by an large ignored I said assist people so always responded that I was some Trumper because I said people had to get back to work. The concept of the government actually supporting people is so foreign to Americans it was like it was never said. Americans were never going to become decent people so, ya, the only real outcome was go back to work or sit your ass in the streets.


That's part of it. But watching the coverage of Tropical Storm Isaias, I'm baffled by how many people from out of state are still traveling to Florida on vacation.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there any difference between not wearing a mask and aiming a gun and every individual you see, with the fact that the gun is loaded or not unknown to everyone including the gun owner?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: i_dig_chicks: If there was a end date for all this then sure people will shut it down till then but with no ending in sight people say fark it I'm a heading out.

[Fark user image 440x458]


Imagine that attitude during the Depression, or the second world war. Or the first world war for that matter.

We're not asking for the manager - we have become a nation of managers who think that once you put a date on paper everything will happen according to plan. "But I've already written it on the spreadsheet!". How this hasn't (after almost 6 months) exposed the worthlessness of most American jobs and attitudes is beyond my comprehension.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's part of it. But watching the coverage of Tropical Storm Isaias, I'm baffled by how many people from out of state are still traveling to Florida on vacation.


But that's what we normally do!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: But it's not what I regularly do. You want me to change my routine? To miss a few weeks of summer?

Adapt or die you dumb farking bastards.


Well it's summer now. If this was done properly when it all first started 6-7 months ago, people might be able to be out enjoying their summer right now with fewer restrictions.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better to be a soshalism hater on a ventilator than...I dont know.  I cant even imagine the alternative, it's so horrific.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, we can't, the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) might get a few bucks less if we do. Gotta protect that sweet, sweet Shareholder (praise be unto Them) value. Also, we might have to raise taxes on the rich, the wealthy, and even the affluent and give it to some of those people to sustain them during the shutdown, and just think of the horror if we raised some rich person's top marginal tax rate by a couple percent. UNACCEPTABLE. You can't expect everyone to sacrifice a little for the good of society, that's soshulizmz.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Shut down everything for three weeks. Tell everyone a month beforehand. Pay everyone to not work. Cover rent. Cover food. All emergency crew to have full body suits to protect vs infection.


Telling people ahead of time will mean the shutdown needs to be longer as asshats will "get theirs while the gettin's good," basically a nationwide Fat Tuesday before the shutdown Lent. But, giving some warning and letting people stock up on needed supplies would be helpful...So, a bit of a double-edged sword.

Not sure you need to cover food and rent and pay people not to work. Seems like if you just do the latter via a furlough scheme like what was done in Europe people will naturally have enough money to pay for food and rent.

It's an excellent idea, but will never fly. Americans aren't smart enough to do what's best for themselves.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Is there any difference between not wearing a mask and aiming a gun and every individual you see, with the fact that the gun is loaded or not unknown to everyone including the gun owner?


Of course there's a difference. The first one is optional. The second one is mandatory, or you're a commie traitor. - Some MAGAT, probably.
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am an American, I am exceptional, I should be able to do what I want, when I want, I have rights, I don't care about anyone else but me and I want to keep on living with my head up my ass and full confidence that I know everything and that I am better than everyone else

Now build the wall so that we can put a stop to those disease carrying rapists and murderers from Mexican nations who are bringing in that China Virus and infecting our schools

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shut Everything Down... if its not food, fuel or delivery related, it gets shut down. 
No eat in dining at all. No Bars, No Clubs.
3 months. 

Mandatory National Mask usages. 

All Mortgages are frozen for the duration. 

$2000 per month to every US Citizen over 18 years old. 
An Additional $300 per child.

Are you an essential worker? An additional $1000 dollars per month. 


This is the only way to prevent economic disaster.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I hear from people that are all for masks, social distancing, etc...they push for businesses to either shut down or cut back to limit crowds...but in the same sentence they say things like, "but don't shut down my gym", or "why can't I go to the farmers market"!!!
Once the inconvenience hits home, that's when people go off the handle and lose all touch with reality.


I'm sure hypocrites exist but I've never actually heard anyone feel this way. Personally I've sacrificed every nonessential outing for months and I barely miss them at this point.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
70% lives pay to pay and the government spends its money bailing out the already rich.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.