‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Ok how much and what strain would you like to find?"


I'd like to find a half ounce of Strawberry Cough please.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the folks I use. Excellent service.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm very jealous of States where you can legally get weed. Here in Wisconsin, we're SOL.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
usanetwork.comView Full Size


I'm Shawn and this is my partner, Truffle McNugget Sniffer.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to just declare them disciples of god so they can get a tax exemption too.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really hoping NJ finally legalizes it next year so I can cross the Delaware and get me some delicious nugs just as General Washington did.
 
clownass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.


That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.
 
clownass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.


Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.


SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.


clownass: SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.


Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?

That horse is now just a red smear.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Being "anti-weed" is basically pandering to scared, older people that grew up in the era of Nixon's War On Drugs TM
 
clownass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kb7rky: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

clownass: SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.

Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?

That horse is now just a red smear.


Oh, it died all right.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: We need to just declare them disciples of god so they can get a tax exemption too.


Keep meaning to start my own religion as a tax dodge, based entirely on Aesop's Fables. Who is to say that Aesop wasn't divinely inspired?  If I stack his fables next to the bible or any other religious text, there's better, more useful lessons and wisdom in his work than in all the other crap that's floating around.

Maybe people who attend services could dress up as their favorite animals from the fables and act out the strories. That would make my religion the No. 1 faith among Furries.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope NY legalizes soon, but having lived here my whole life I know they are gonna fark it up. So I just assume I'll be making my monthly visits to Massachusetts for the foreseeable future. Could be worse I suppose.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kb7rky: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

clownass: SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.

Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?

That horse is now just a red smear.


That's not a horse, it's Becky.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How laissez-faire.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of hiring them to find not only missing weed, but my lost girlfriend, Rebecca Romijn, and Waldo, just for the hell of it.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

clownass: SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.

Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?
.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.


Burden of proof is on the prosecution, and if disproving psychics was easy there wouldn't be any psychics.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [usanetwork.com image 850x478]

I'm Shawn and this is my partner, Truffle McNugget Sniffer.


Damn that show was dumb .l I miss it greatly.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Being "anti-weed" is basically pandering to scared, older people that grew up in the era of Nixon's War On Drugs TM


bullshiat my friend. there are more seniors smoking the 420 than you can imagine. it's the farking damn poitician a-holes that take all the joy out of living. believe me. a-hole politicians are the same scum that put folks in jail for enjoying cannabis and send young people off to die in wars. the voting tax payer in 'murica is farked up the arse cradle to grave.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had to cancel my medical cannabis card in case I need a security clearance for my next job (has to be defunct for at least a year).

But in the meantime, I can have it delivered to a specific location via email or text by a business that charges 1/4 of what the dispensaries charge, and it doesnt appear anywhere on my records.

I tried to do it the legit way, but I guess f*ck you, too, Uncle Sam.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kb7rky: That horse is now just a red smear.


No, it's Becky.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: kb7rky: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

clownass: SuperSeriousMan: clownass: A psychic once helped my friend, Becky. Now she's dead.

That wasn't Becky. It was Taylor Swift.

Nope, I saw the body. It was Becky.

Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?

That horse is now just a red smear.

That's not a horse, it's Becky.


*tiny fist*
 
Xetal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.


It sounds a lot like you are infringing on their deeply held religious belief that psychics exist and thus infringing on their first amendment rights...
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.


Prove psychic powers don't exist to the level of scientific certainty needed to introduce scientific evidence in a trial (Daubert v. Merrill Dow). VERY hard to prove a negative, and very few peer reviewed articles about ESP
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Can we just let this farking idiotic joke die already?

That horse is now just a red smear.


No. "no its Becky" will never not be funny. It has staying power, like "Does anyone have the original of that," or "The hospital? What is it?"
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm very jealous of States where you can legally get weed. Here in Wisconsin, we're SOL.


We are here in Utah, also, but Wendover, Nevada is a short 90 minute drive, so it's not too bad.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Day_Old_Dutchie: Being "anti-weed" is basically pandering to scared, older people that grew up in the era of Nixon's War On Drugs TM

bullshiat my friend. there are more seniors smoking the 420 than you can imagine. it's the farking damn poitician a-holes that take all the joy out of living. believe me. a-hole politicians are the same scum that put folks in jail for enjoying cannabis and send young people off to die in wars. the voting tax payer in 'murica is farked up the arse cradle to grave.


Yep. My mother and all of her 70-something friends all smoke the weed up here in Maine. It'll be easily purchasable soon, but for now, someone always has a medical card.

Meanwhile my friends who still live here just call a guy and pay a "delivery" fee. I live in Texas and can get it pretty much as easily as anywhere in the country. Been going to the same guy for 20 years, 5 minutes from my house.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magorn: Prove psychic powers don't exist


Pretty sure James Randi still has his million bucks.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: big pig peaches: Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.

Burden of proof is on the prosecution, and if disproving psychics was easy there wouldn't be any psychics.


I once accompanyed a sheriff to follow up a lead provided by a psychic out of New York

it was a small Colorado mountain town, he was a bit overweight so I went up to check it out
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alienated: Damn that show was dumb


Hey, man, don't be the plate of ribs that turned over Fred Flintstone's car.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Day_Old_Dutchie: Being "anti-weed" is basically pandering to scared, older people that grew up in the era of Nixon's War On Drugs TM

bullshiat my friend. there are more seniors smoking the 420 than you can imagine. it's the farking damn poitician a-holes that take all the joy out of living. believe me. a-hole politicians are the same scum that put folks in jail for enjoying cannabis and send young people off to die in wars. the voting tax payer in 'murica is farked up the arse cradle to grave.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, they changed their name to CoreCivic, but it's still the same company with a business model of setting up shiatty, understaffed prisons, and then funding politicians to run on a "law and order" platform that just happens to guarantee the prisons have lots of victims to bill the taxpayers for. As a side benefit, the people targeted by the legal system are often POC, and their new criminal record prevents them from voting and ensures they'll take whatever low paying job is offered.

Bottom line: it's illegal because certain people make TONS of profit by keeping it that way.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These folks are going to end up in federal prison.   A group in DC launched a gift-based weed service, where they'd give you the weed for free and then you'd exchange gifts with them, and they got popped.   I'll try and find the article.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here it is: https://www.fox5dc.com/news/2-face-ma​r​ijuana-distribution-charges-police-sei​ze-kushgods-vehicles

Don't know how the case ended up.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: That's not a horse, it's Sarah Jessica Parker.


Ftfy.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: big pig peaches: Since there is no such thing as psychics and they can't prove they lost their weed, it should be pretty easy to make charges stick.

Now if they delivered $50 hamburgers that came with a free side of weed...

Unless it's illegal to give weed away.

Burden of proof is on the prosecution, and if disproving psychics was easy there wouldn't be any psychics.


Plus, there is verifiable history of law enforcement  taking tips from "psychics"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Magorn: Prove psychic powers don't exist

Pretty sure James Randi still has his million bucks.


yeah like he would ever say yeah you're right and I'm wrong, right

I read that offer once total b*******
 
