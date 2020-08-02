 Skip to content
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first "real" summer job was as an assistant camp counselor when I was 15. It was eight of the greatest weeks of my young life. The camp was one of those "rich kid" camps (they even had a private airstrip for parents to fly their kids in) that was run by high school and college kids who had no issues with introducing the rich kids to the "real world".

I spent eight weeks fishing, swimming, hiking, camping, kayaking, sailing, horseback riding, rock climbing, and "fraternizing" with the female counselors across the lake at the girls camp.  And, oh yeah, trying to keep a cabin of ten-year-olds from killing or seriously injuring themselves.

I worked there for three summers before I graduated and joined the Army where I learned that "camping" was no longer a fun word. But that's a different story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meatballs" in real life?  Cool.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This was from a CSB Sunday thread on HS jobs but the main story happened during the summer so...

****

I think I was in 6th grade or so when I started working, the classic afternoon paper route. However this was in the East Bay (SF) where the hills go straight up & then back down and because my manager was an idiot straight back up the hill I already did & then back down a different side of the hill. It didn't hit me until many years later why my thighs were the size of tree trunks & I could leg press 800# with ease...but I digress...

High school, paper route long gone, did a lot of yard work for various neighbors (including cutting up trees with a chain saw in jr high (unsupervised of course - apparently CPS wasn't a thing back then), sold subscriptions for a different afternoon paper door to door (that sucked but the stoners that I worked with gave me a very different sort of education), worked at a 'wallpapers R us' kind of store - came in useful while rehabbing houses later in life, always busy & doing some sort of work somewhere.

The best though was technically not during high school (as you had to have graduated to be hired) but it was there at the school. That summer after graduation & for 2-3 years during college I worked for the school district as a janitor/groundskeeper at the HS (& any other place in the district that needed that kind of help). Lots of disgusting stuff but also a lot of opportunities to learn too, setting tile, painting, roofing, etc. Also lots of standing out in the CA summer sun with a weedeater cutting the grass on the hills where the tractor couldn't get to. Thankfully Walkmans had just arrived on the scene & my first paycheck went to getting one, lots of AC/DC that summer.

Anyway I told you all of that to be able to tell you about Fast Eddie. Fast Eddie was a guy (named Eddie strangely enough) who had worked for the school district since gold was discovered up in the hills or so it seemed. He was probably 60ish (counting time until he had the years to retire at max pension), bald, BIG beer belly, smelled & wasn't very bright - so of course he thought he was God's gift to women/teenage girls (typical Farker but older I suppose). Several times every day he would completely creep out whichever member of the female half of the species happened to pass near him, never noticing that he creeped them out, nor even thinking that he didn't score points for that inevitable clashing of nude bodies together that he thought was just around the corner.

As mentioned, Eddie wasn't too bright & the biggest thorn in his backside was all these farking college kids that Jim (the boss) always stuck him with every summer (we had all been given a lecture on Eddie by Jim & were asked to try to keep him out of trouble if possible....it wasn't). If Eddie was going to do something dumb, we'd warn him & he'd do it anyway just to prove us wrong & him right...sadly it never worked in his favor. Not once, not twice but THREE times one summer he managed to paint himself into a corner (some of the school rooms had painted concrete rather than tile). Now most people seeing that would think that he found a good way to take a few hours off....nope, good old Fast Eddie would eventually notice what he'd done & then walk across the wet paint to get out of there. More than once while we were cutting down the hill grass (& tossing it into the truck that he'd park on the field/playground near us with him 'driving'), he'd doze off & the truck would slowly drive away & either go flying down one of those really steep hills or smash into/take out a section of fence surrounding the school. All our fault of course according to him, Jim I think had to file a workman's comp claim for eye strain after rolling them too hard. The man was a walking menace to himself & it really was amazing that he made it to his 60s.

Then there was THE day. We had all been sent to one of the local elementary schools to do yard work & some much needed tree trimming. Prior to this day I had only seen what was to come only happen in cartoons & if you had asked me that morning about it I would have bet my summer's earnings on Eddie 'not' being that stupid. Anyway there we were, a few of us 'stupid college boys' & Eddie looking at these three trees that needed trimmed way back as the branches were rubbing on the building in a wind & some of the bigger ones were causing damage. Eddie deemed that he was the only one competent enough to run the chain saw while climbing a tree, none of us felt like arguing that point for some reason - self preservation probably as, safety gear? What's that? (he may have had hearing protection but nothing else, no ropes, no helmet, no chaps to stop the blade if there's kickback (oh yeah, a couple of years before I started working he sliced the top layer of skin off one leg just that way...as I said, a menace (mainly to himself though))). So up he went into the tree, starting near the top, leaning way out & one handed cutting off the branches for us to gather up down below. Slowly making his way down the tree (Jim arrived during this to see how things were going) he finally reached the big lower branch that was rubbing against the building (about 15' in the air). Pausing in his arbor assault he looked it over, decided that he couldn't manage that big branch one handed like he did the others & proceeded to sit on the branch so that he could use both hands to work the chain saw (see where this is going yet?). Completely oblivious (or deliberately ignoring) to those damned college kids screaming, yelling, waving their arms, throwing pine cones at him, etc he got to work. Yep, the stupid farker managed to cut himself out of the tree by cutting the branch between himself & the trunk. The branch came down, Eddie came down, the chain saw came down (amazingly missing him) & Jim almost threw up (probably imagining the paperwork that was narrowly avoided).

That was the last I ever saw of Eddie as school was about to start up again & the following year I was busy with ROTC things & never made it back to the district. I'd like to think that he lived a nice long time in his not so quite voluntary retirement, but with Eddie you just couldn't be sure....
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My first job after the Navy was at a place called ADM. I worked in the corn sweeteners lab. The spring would see the pace of work ramp up heavily and it stayed that way until about October. ADM would hire in some college kids during the summer to help with the increased workload.

Phil had worked there for years and when the college kids started working he would say " Summer help. Some are not. ".

/Sorry. All I got.
//Grew up on a farm when I was young. Worked my ass off all summer.
///My keyboard is missing the N key. It sucks. Have to press the button with a pen.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: "Meatballs" in real life?  Cool.


I seriously related to that movie. Too bad I was expecting the Army to be like "Stripes". (Narrator: "It wasn't.")
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: ///My keyboard is missing the N key. It sucks. Have to press the button with a pen.


Pry off one you don't use (like the F11 or similar) & jam it on the 'n' spot...

/probably good it wasn't the 'g'
//that spot you want to tickle...
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My first summer job was at a supermarket in my junior year of high school and it was pretty good. the store was unionized, which meant that we had paid vacation time, earned more than minimum wage (with regular raises) and enforced overtime rules.

I held onto that job for nearly 4 years, despite the massive commute I had to school. I only left once I got an internship in the summer of my sophomore year.

I also learned how nasty people can be from working in customer service, especially around the holidays. ugh.
 
goatharper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The summer between junior an senior year in high school, I ran a gas station. This was back when they were "service stations." We had two bays, and had as much repair work as we could handle, plus the pumps were full service, which meant fill up, wash windows, check under the hood, check tire pressures. Yeah, this was a long time ago.

I didn't run it alone, of course: Russel was the same age (sixteen) and we ran it between us. The owner liked to hang out in bars until they closed and then wander in at noon, check on us for an hour or two, and leave again. The place was open 7 AM to 11 PM, so Russel and I got all the hours we wanted, at $2.35 and hour, as I recall. No overtime. Yeah, yeah, illegal, blah, blah. We had a ball. But when school stated back and the owner wanted us to keep working the same hours, that was it.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was in the 13-16 range, my mother worked for a big fancy law firm in downtown Detroit. 25th floor of the Fisher Building, for anyone familiar with the Motor City. It was the era of sexist old male attorneys with 3 piece suits, and those skinny knit ties and permed hair for the young attorneys. All men, of course -- late 1970s. They did a mix of real property law, corporate law, etc. There was only one criminal lawyer, so we didn't get much excitement or anything.

I was in that awkward age of being too old to need a babysitter, but too young to really leave at home from 8 am to 6 pm. So they made me the "copy girl" at the office. The law manuals needed updated, and my job the first summer was to copy the new pages of law and insert them into the binders, that kind of thing.

The summer after that they let me answer the phones and sit in the lobby, greeting people. I felt very important.
By the next summer I'd had a typing class, so I got to start typing briefs and whatnot.
By the summer after that I'd had shorthand, so I got to start taking dictation.

So by the time I got out of high school, I had some decent training as a legal secretary. What I learned during those years has helped me out quite a bit, just knowing how legal shenanigans work.

I do remember the first time a law clerk came in smelling like she'd 420-hotboxed herself all the way to the office, and the more innocent secretaries smelled her and thought the building was on fire so we all had to evacuate... but it was just Mary the Smoker.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a bunch of summer jobs, alot farm work - mostly bailing hay.  For a few weeks I worked on a turkey farm.  Mostly gathering eggs from huge barns for the incubators.  Of course, to get fertile eggs you have to inseminate the hens.  As most things in modern agriculture, this is done artificially.

So you have a bunch of guys chase all the turkeys to one end of the barn and string a fence across it.  Then then you roll in this machine about the size of a hotdog cart. The you catch the turkeys and hand the over to the industrial turkey farker, who had this pistol grip probe on the end of a hose.  He'd take the bird turn it over, jam this probe up it's nethers, pull the trigger, withdraw, drop the bird and take the next one.

Cluck cluck cluck
pt-choo
Squawk!!

We called it the automatic pneumatic turkey farker.

I told this story in the HS cafeteria one day and had the table just about in tears rolling on the floor laughing.  You had to be there, it's better with the sound effects.

Then the vice principal came over to see what the ruckus was.  So I told him the story, complete with the f-bomb - and he grinned. Which was probably a first for him - surprised his face didn't break.

Not sure how the got the ammunition for that gun - no toms at our farm.  Though it was a topic of intense speculation at the cafeteria table.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Lytbeir: ///My keyboard is missing the N key. It sucks. Have to press the button with a pen.

Pry off one you don't use (like the F11 or similar) & jam it on the 'n' spot...

/probably good it wasn't the 'g'
//that spot you want to tickle...


Fark user imageView Full Size
New keyboard should be here tomorrow.  I'm Lazy. Keyboard is old anyway.
 
151
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This one summer, I didn't work at all because there was a flu going around.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First paid job I had was stacking countless hay bales in barns for several farmers close to my home (folks have 15 acres , lots of trees) my first job other than the cliche hose chores was cutting wood since most our heat was from a wood stove , that was tough work for an early teenage me but it got me in shape.

/no log splitter , just me the log a metal wedge and a 10lb sledge hammer
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A helper at a plumbing company the week after graduating high school. June in the low desert of California, so hot. I went to the shop, met the guys, we went to a big development of 200 apartment units in about 12 separate buildings on the site.

I carried toilets, sinks, bathtubs into every unit, which included half of them being upstairs. I was fired once I finished. I was kind of glad.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One summer I worked for my dad.  Perfectly normal thing for a teenager.  What did I do to him?  Warehouse work with the props for the movie Morning Glory.  Occasional set work. Didn't get to meet anyone interesting
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My first summer job was cutting lawns in Virginia Beach. Be and my best friend stated when we were just turning 10yo. Used the money for video arcade games and chili dogs at the 7-11.

But my first "real" summer job started when I was 12. I got a job working on a party fishing Friendship I boat out of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. The boat was owned and captained by my stepdad's best friend so he put me on running the galley selling hotdogs, coffee, soda, beer and sandwiches to the customers. The Friendship I was sold and the "new" boat became the Friendship II Captain Marc Brent's first boat of his own, and one of the youngest party boat captains out of Brooklyn. When the NY/NJ fishing dried up in the late 80s early 90s Marc gave up fishing and started whale watching in Maine, his boat the Friendship V was still working out of Bar Harbor last time I checked even though he passed away a few years back.

I worked for legendary captains, well legendary to fishermen that followed such things back then, including Captain Mike Scarpati/Ranger and Captain Tom Marconi/Pilot. I worked on the boats summers and weekends during the season for 5 years moving up to 1st Mate on the Friendship II until I joined the Navy after high school.

I have hundreds of fishing stories and great memories from those years. It taught me what hard work is and that there is nothing like working on the ocean.

Friendship II pulling into her Sheepshead Bay pier 1984.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pizza delivery.

All the stories you hear about people trying to trade sex and drugs for pizza: True

Reality: a bong hit doesn't put gas in my car and women/men willing to fark for food aren't actually that attractive

Good job tho

/willing to accept offers of drugs and sex recreationally, hmu
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One summer during college I worked as an x-ray orderly. Considering how introverted I was even ten years later, it would probably strain your belief to say that at the time I was even more introverted then. So, let's just say I was shy and leave it at that. I think it was my 3rd day on the job that we had a staff meeting, and we all crowded into some tiny examination room. I noticed that a nurse who wasn't much older than me was searching for a seat and I gave her a little hand signal that she could have mine. After a few seconds of her navigating the crowded space -- sidewise for a bit, backing up for a bit -- she arrived and plopped herself on my lap before I could rise. We'd barely exchanged names and here we were: old pals. It would probably be 2 years before I would be unabashed enough to have even hazarded a date request, so that's the image you're left with. A blushing Ichabod Crane with a beautiful nurse on his lap.

The duties of the orderly part were wretched. Since everybody had to get the damn x-day that meant that one day I was forced to lift a +90 year old dearie onto the gurney. I have no idea what she was in the hospital for, but even moving her an inch caused her agony. The hard part wasn't lifting her -- she was like a bag of leaves. The hard part was moving her in one piece to minimize her pain. 50 years later, it's still as vivid as ever. She patted my hand when I brought her back to her room.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dad was a builder.  That meant that my summer jobs were always on a job site somewhere.  Grooming me to take over the business.  One summer I worked with the painters, the next with the carpenters, etc.  I learned a lot.  For instance, painters tend to be potheads while carpenters are drunks.

The memory that sticks out most, however, was the summer my dad gave a job to my best friend, Kurt.  We had to go to a job site in Alexandria VA, around the beltway from our Fairfax County homes.  It being construction, we naturally had to be on-site at sunrise.  I've never been much of a morning person, so I talked Kurt into driving.

We're tooling around the beltway in the purplish dawn and I'm leaning my head against the passenger window, trying to recoup a little lost sleep, but ultimately just staring without focus into the distance.  As we rounded through Springfield and on toward Alexandria, the car starts off onto the Van Dorn street exit.  I mumbled to Kurt, "Wrong exit."

Nothing happens.  We're hurtling towards the 25mph cloverleaf.

I look over at Kurt and he's head back, jaw open and drooling dead asleep.

I grabbed the wheel with my left hand and got us back onto the beltway into the slow lane and woke his ass up.

I drove for the rest of the summer.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I worked as a rodman on a survey crew in college during the summer, a HUD flood insurance elevation survey.   The first half of the summer I worked with an old-timer, who would say clever things like "What do you do on a survey crew?  March, march."  We got $20 a week for hotel expenses (1978) and we'd split a room for $10 a week each, and pocket the rest.  We would work 10-hour days and then have Friday off.
Then I got on a crew with a bunch of young guys, and we would work in the morning and then go to a bar and play pool all afternoon.  I was close to home, so I was staying there and pocketing the $20.  My dad, who got me the job and was administering the HUD contract, found out about the expense money and was not pleased.  He never found out about the pool and day drinking, or he would have been very disappoint.
 
