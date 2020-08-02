 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Over 7,000 evacuated from Southern California due to Apple fire. Samsung fire expected to affect millions   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
15
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As of Saturday night, the fire has burned about 12,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to the fire department. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.Well that sucks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And you have no idea how hard it is to get those suckers to burn.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I thought the Galaxy Note 7s were a firetrap.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It just burns
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TFA: "the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley"

Doesn't anyone proofread anymore?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bunch of people want to know why California got the Apple Fire ahead of them.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm stuck in Fresno for about a month, and this place would probably look better after a fire. So many garbage-strewn empty lots...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tom Apple is up to his old tricks, I see.

Covid 19, Covfefe 45 and the Gyna Hoax all wrapped up in a nice little one horse trifecta.

Win, Place or Show.
 
Spartacus Finch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The next Apple fire will cost twice as much and not be compatible with all but Apple fire hoses.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tim. Damn. Should have scanned the GIFs before posting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Truly, this is the worst time line. Let's celebrate by not remembering Old What's His Face, you know that guy who played golf for fun and profit. He was the corny fake host of some corny fake reality show called, er, The Administration.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was not a real boss but he played one on TV until America became fed up with the slogan "You're fired!" and shouted it all together in November of that unmentionable year.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spartacus Finch: The next Apple fire will cost twice as much and not be compatible with all but Apple fire hoses.


Hoses? All Apple firefighting will be done wirelessly via AirTankerDrop.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phaseolus: I'm stuck in Fresno for about a month, and this place would probably look better after a fire. So many garbage-strewn empty lots...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I had to go to Fresno once.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
