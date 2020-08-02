 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Here's a bright idea during these coronavirus times: Don't rent your backyard pool out to busloads of children for a swimming party   (nj.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't want 85 children in my pool at any time.  Kids pee in pools, that's just a fact.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Phil Murphy will now add them to the Knucklehead Hall Of Fame. This requires major shaming.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dirty little disease vectors
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [media1.giphy.com image 480x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The township has ordinances in place which prohibit daily rentals of houses and swimming pools in residential neighborhoods,"

Must be a huge problem in New Jersey to have an town ordinance against it.  It's the only state where a resident living further than 30 miles from the ocean is required to own a beach house for rent as a second income.

Where hurricane and storm reports are 10% weather and 90% discussion of the toll on property value and how much income from the summer rental season will be lost.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I wouldn't want 85 children in my pool at any time.  Kids pee in pools, that's just a fact.


'darker shade of yellow' is the name of that tune.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's a Bright Idea:

Here's a Bright Idea 2
Youtube BUUGyBuyQFA
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who the hell does this even during normal times? Sometimes I think Covid flipped a stupid switch in everyone's brains.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: "The township has ordinances in place which prohibit daily rentals of houses and swimming pools in residential neighborhoods,"

Must be a huge problem in New Jersey to have an town ordinance against it.  It's the only state where a resident living further than 30 miles from the ocean is required to own a beach house for rent as a second income.


First of all, this cant be real. And if it is, it cant be legal.

/or is it sarcasm
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell does this even during normal times? Sometimes I think Covid flipped a stupid switch in everyone's brains.


Just because you think kids shouldn't have any fun. Oh... A small reminder that they're all coming over to your house for an ice cream social this evening at 5:30. Some of the kids are lactose intolerant,  so can you get some soy ice cream? Thanks.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ahhh...Tom's River.  The "South" of the Jersey Shore.
This doesn't surprise me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But chlorine kills corona.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell does this even during normal times? Sometimes I think Covid flipped a stupid switch in everyone's brains.


Someone pitched on Sharktank™ a rent a pool app.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Toms River is literally walking distance from the ocean, and fronts Barnegat Bay. If they want to swim so badly, let them go there.
 
Xythero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
85 kids is a lot of kids for a home swimming pool.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell does this even during normal times? Sometimes I think Covid flipped a stupid switch in everyone's brains.


Came here for this.  Pools are huge legal liabilities when you have visitors.  Having dozens of kids pay admission to the pool in your private home is a legal nightmare even at the best of times and even if they all bring parents or guardians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend of my wife's friend proposed an idea where she would run a swimming lesson business out of our pool.  I said my insurance wouldn't allow it.  I don't know if that's true, but there's no way I'm taking on liability for that.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Garden State: Toms River is literally walking distance from the ocean, and fronts Barnegat Bay. If they want to swim so badly, let them go there.


North Dover is more Lakewood than TR these days, if that helps explain the situation any.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Such a juicy story and the reporter digital content producer couldn't find the time to do any digging beyond the town's Facebook post.     I'm curious whether the homeowner contracted with a summer camp because I can't see how or why parents of 85 kids would arrange this activity.   If it is was a summer camp, did the parents know the kids were being taken to a residential quality pool?    Why not name the summer camp group, and why are they offering activities like this when the local school district can't pursue full time in person due to Covid and are still figuring out the details of their plan?

https://www.trschools.com/community/t​r​-safe-return
 
Brooksider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Instead of a bus, a truck might have been easier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This country is doomed.

/but you probably already knew that
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuffy: But chlorine kills corona.


Just throw some Aquarium grade hydroxychloriquine tablets in the pool. You'll be fine
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA:  A Toms River homeowner was cited by the township after renting out the house's pool for a gathering of 85 children, authorities said.

Maybe it's just me, but I don't think something like this is particularly worthy of praise.
 
