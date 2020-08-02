 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Found: Abandoned house in Suffolk County, New York loaded full of photos and mannequins that's been frozen in time for the past 40 years. Completely ready for a set in a cheap horror movie (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Creepy, Education, Teacher, School, Law, school teacher, long-time resident Marion Carll, 19th century, US property  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
what a shiat hole. no wonder they left.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Home by any other name is still home.  Many of us have lived there.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the district lets it sit and rot for 40 years, puts up a fight when the family tries to take it back, and now says they'll really really totally turn it into an education center. Yeah, right [eyeroll].
 
someonelse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Call the "Good Bones" ladies, and they can paint it light blue.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The school teacher, Commack District Treasurer and Census Taker and active member of the local Methodist Church donated the farmhouse to the Commack School District after she died - with the instruction that the building be used as an education site.

If she's still an active member of the local Methodist Church, I might have rethink my entire philosophy on the afterlife and Christianity.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why donate something like that to a school district if your desire was to establish a museum? School boards are responsible for delivering education, not building and operating museums. The donation should have been to the local municipality or historical society with the same stipulations. Those bodies are in a better position to fulfill the desired mandate.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Home by any other name is still home.  Many of us have lived there.


Maybe you did, but I never lived in the creepy mannequin house. That's too much of a commute for me.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Why donate something like that to a school district if your desire was to establish a museum? School boards are responsible for delivering education, not building and operating museums. The donation should have been to the local municipality or historical society with the same stipulations. Those bodies are in a better position to fulfill the desired mandate.


A local county park has some local history. The school district partnered with them to do (1) archaeological analysis of the site, (2) rebuild some structures, (3) create museum displays of their work, (4) continue to use the location for field trips about the history. Several decades of success. Then the teacher who led the effort retired, county said "meh, it's not Common Core" and now it's two buildings used for park storage and some 30-year-old photos on a bulletin-board in the nature center. School boards suck so hard, not even light can escape.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
looks alright to me, just rundown. Mannequins are only creepy if they have heads and/or arms.

Cool piano too.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
40 years. So 1980?

They're making it seem like it was sitting there for 200 years. Instead, they stopped maintaining it back when The Empire Strikes Back hit movie theaters and Blondie's "Call Me" was #1 on the Billboard charts next to Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust".
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Why donate something like that to a school district if your desire was to establish a museum? School boards are responsible for delivering education, not building and operating museums. The donation should have been to the local municipality or historical society with the same stipulations. Those bodies are in a better position to fulfill the desired mandate.


Apparently, the BOE ran a program there until about 1980 (TFA said 40 years or so ago). Probably lost grant funding and it was never replaced. The farm became just another piece of surplus property. The current proposal is to bulldoze the house and turn it all into a working "farm."

/ The real plan is get it turned into a subdivision
// Seen this play out more than once
/// Follow the developers
 
Brooksider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's an old medical school on Indpls' near westside that dates back to 1896. It still has almost all of the original furniture although the gas lights and one of the autopsy tables were removed in the 1920s.

No mannequins but a couple headless skeletons hang in the anatomical museum complete with hundreds of preserved organ that are sectioned.

If you're ever in Indpls, its worth a visit, although the pandemic has closed it for now. Www.imhm.org
 
electricjebus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: 40 years. So 1980?

They're making it seem like it was sitting there for 200 years. Instead, they stopped maintaining it back when The Empire Strikes Back hit movie theaters and Blondie's "Call Me" was #1 on the Billboard charts next to Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust".


OK, this is the exact moment I feel old.
 
glassgrl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Brooksider: There's an old medical school on Indpls' near westside that dates back to 1896. It still has almost all of the original furniture although the gas lights and one of the autopsy tables were removed in the 1920s.

No mannequins but a couple headless skeletons hang in the anatomical museum complete with hundreds of preserved organ that are sectioned.

If you're ever in Indpls, its worth a visit, although the pandemic has closed it for now. Www.imhm.org


Thanks for the tip. Sounds like a cool and creepy way to waste a day.
 
