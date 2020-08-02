 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Get ready for the invasion of the alien squash monsters, an Arkansas man has planted those mysterious seeds sent from China to the US and has been using miracle grow on them for two months   (9news.com.au) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freedom is great and all, but there is a cost.  It's like the dazy (dumb and crazy) has had miracle grow put on it.  And it's out in the open for everyone to see.   Planting mystery seeds and fertilizing the heck out of them.  Facepalm.

If we get taken out by a giant squash, I'm going to be so pissed.  Between this and Tik Tok, China must be laughing their ass off.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you want triffids? Because this is how you get triffids.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you want invasive alien species?

Because this is how you get invasive alien species.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The new tumbleweed invasion, something to take over all arable land in the breadbasket and kill Americans through starvation.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


What alien squanch may look like
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can plants be communists?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's going end up like that fungus that gets into ants brains and then shoots a spike out their head isn't it
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: It's going end up like that fungus that gets into ants brains and then shoots a spike out their head isn't it


More like Japanese knotweed or kudzu.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took an entire family's livelihood n a flock of sheep away, in upstate New York, just because reasons.
They can scorch this hick's earth.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst that could happen...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh my...
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm intrigued by his experiment.
You know that the Agricultural Dept has been doing this.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Freedom is great and all, but there is a cost.  It's like the dazy (dumb and crazy) has had miracle grow put on it.  And it's out in the open for everyone to see.   Planting mystery seeds and fertilizing the heck out of them.  Facepalm.

If we get taken out by a giant squash, I'm going to be so pissed.  Between this and Tik Tok, China must be laughing their ass off.


Somewhere in China: "No, I think Americans are EXACTLY that stupid!'
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]


Dang it, already done looked up a gif before clicking the thread, and it's a good un, so have it anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I taught my children not to let strangers into my house. Apparently his folks didn't bother teaching him that, but you'd think a grown-ass man would have learned that just from observation.

Strange plants, strange animals, strange people, there no difference here folks.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a squash plant.  They're annuals.  It'll be dead soon.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing I am sure of as I hit my 60's is that there is no bottom to the depths of human stupidity.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to ship kudzu, nutria and reticulated pythons to China!  Low-level incursions across the border at numerous points, and air-drop the stuff.

The failure of the Chinese Postal Service to stop such items in-country is tantamount to biological warfare.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demon seeds. Witch doctor lady was right.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never got a seed packet in the mail.

I feel REALLY left out.
 
someonelse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gourds. He's growing gourds.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aussie TV web site reporting Arkansas.

If an Aussie planted the seeds, they would be looking at decades in jail.  Do something like that in New Zealand and they might bring back the death penalty. Some places take biosecurity much more serioulsy than others.

/Someone was caught trying to bring a raw steak from England to Tasmania
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The seeds are whatever is cheap in the stores of China.  I guess there could be an accidental invasion from an ornamental plant that's as cheap as garden/grocery seeds, but the purpose is dead weight.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least they're not killer tomatoes.
medias.spotern.comView Full Size

/just checked and a reboot is in the works apparently, lulz
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not a botanist, and can barely keep a house plant alive, but how can the Dept of Agro not know what the hell these plants are yet?  Is it just random crap in each packet?  We can sequence the damn 'rona but not a seed or a sprout?  What's going on here?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: [Fark user image 425x566]


This kinda looks similar to the Audrey 2 custom made plant I bought from Ebay!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Time to ship kudzu, nutria and reticulated pythons to China!  Low-level incursions across the border at numerous points, and air-drop the stuff.

The failure of the Chinese Postal Service to stop such items in-country is tantamount to biological warfare.


(Heard in a US Air Force Officer's Club bar later that day)
"As god is my witness, I thought Nutria could fly!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Strange Chinese fraudsters lying about verified product reviews by distributing seeds is no basis for a system of horticulture.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't eat it!  It's made of pepo!
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: Strange Chinese fraudsters lying about verified product reviews by distributing seeds is no basis for a system of horticulture.


Bloody peasants.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: At least they're not killer tomatoes.
[medias.spotern.com image 464x261]
/just checked and a reboot is in the works apparently, lulz


I loved that movie as a kid.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: GreenSun: I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Pardon my lack of plant knowledge, but what is this plant? They ruled the back corner of the property when I was but a wee racer and nobody has been able to tell me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Dang it, already done looked up a gif before clicking the thread, and it's a good un, so have it anyway.

[Fark user image 500x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just wait

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: Strange Chinese fraudsters lying about verified product reviews by distributing seeds is no basis for a system of horticulture.


I didn't get seeds, but this past week I got a silicone scrubber of some sort. Looking up the item and vendor shows that I have been used in a review scam. It doesn't directly affect me as I do not use the sites that need the review. I'll see how it all plays out from an identity theft perspective.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

minivanracer: NotThatGuyAgain: GreenSun: I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Pardon my lack of plant knowledge, but what is this plant? They ruled the back corner of the property when I was but a wee racer and nobody has been able to tell me.


Beats me, it's growing in a friend's yard in Oregon and that's about all I know.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

McGrits: nytmare: Strange Chinese fraudsters lying about verified product reviews by distributing seeds is no basis for a system of horticulture.

I didn't get seeds, but this past week I got a silicone scrubber of some sort. Looking up the item and vendor shows that I have been used in a review scam. It doesn't directly affect me as I do not use the sites that need the review. I'll see how it all plays out from an identity theft perspective.


That's all they're doing - pumping up reviews.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats the worst that could happen?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: minivanracer: NotThatGuyAgain: GreenSun: I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Pardon my lack of plant knowledge, but what is this plant? They ruled the back corner of the property when I was but a wee racer and nobody has been able to tell me.

Beats me, it's growing in a friend's yard in Oregon and that's about all I know.


Staghorn Sumac.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

minivanracer: NotThatGuyAgain: GreenSun: I wouldn't be surprised if they're genetically modified plants that shoots out coronavirus seeds.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Pardon my lack of plant knowledge, but what is this plant? They ruled the back corner of the property when I was but a wee racer and nobody has been able to tell me.


It's sumac.

Nicely tangy in flavor, had a beer brewed with it once.
 
Karne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buttercat: Freedom is great and all, but there is a cost.  It's like the dazy (dumb and crazy) has had miracle grow put on it.  And it's out in the open for everyone to see.   Planting mystery seeds and fertilizing the heck out of them.  Facepalm.

If we get taken out by a giant squash, I'm going to be so pissed.  Between this and Tik Tok, China must be laughing their ass off.


The entire world is laughing at the US right now, if that makes you feel any better.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Dang it, already done looked up a gif before clicking the thread, and it's a good un, so have it anyway.

[Fark user image 500x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think the appropriate term is...

"Meteor Shiat!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Looks like a squash plant.  They're annuals.  It'll be dead soon.


Absolutely. This froufrou from the government about planting the seeds is nothing but hysteria.

A simple google search reveals this possible indentification:

https://gardenseedsmarket.com/marrow-​l​ong-white-bush-2-14-seeds.html

There are others, to be sure. My wife and once planted loofah and the plant covered about 200 square feet and climbed a tree. It didn't try to eat us.
 
