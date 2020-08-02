 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Entire city's parking meters, removed to protect the change inside them, may now be replaced since the single key that opens them has been found. Cool Hand Luke eats 50 eggs to celebrate   (krtv.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adrian, foiled again!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we've got here is failure to remember where you left your keys
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In most places they don't even have individual meters anymore.  They have a kiosk some 10s of yards away.  And most of them take credit cards.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
> After the key was reported as stolen, it was found this week in a rather unusual location.

The back seat of a Volkswagen?
 
zez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"But the truth is, every penny stays in the parking program. The lack of revenue from the meters is absolutely huge. It's roughly, depends on the year, roughly 60% of the program's revenue."

So the money made from the parking meters and the fines go to pay for the parking meters and the people who write the tickets?

Got it.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If the revenue for parking only pays the cost of the parking department, then wouldn't it make sense to just get rid of the parking department.

I would be happy to pay $5 for parking if it helped schools for example but if all it does is cover the pay for someone to collect that $5 then it just seems pointless.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody can eat 50 eggs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: > After the key was reported as stolen, it was found this week in a rather unusual location.

The back seat of a Volkswagen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
so THAT's why we have a national coin shortage!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They could call the alleged DHS elite "officers" to go from house to house to collect the money that the parking public aka antifa would have paid into the meter.  It's a purely logical response.  The drone footage could be reviewed and each car ID cataloged.  They could rake in a million dollars faster than you could say "I won't get the virus."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
