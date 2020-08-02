 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Smirking plague rat influencer received up to $350,000 in PPP loans for whatever it is that an influencer "does"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Small business, Business, fashion brand of Arielle Charnas, Small Business Administration, Paycheck Protection Program, Debt, Ruth's Chris Steak House, large corporations  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2020 at 9:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's pathetic and idiotic that anyone has the title of "influencer".  Stupid, stupid timeline.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm founding a clothing line company called Old Air Force tomorrow.  It'll feature TDY wear and PCS Jeans
 
bkinne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: Charnas' 25-employee company, Something Navy, confirmed its PPP application to Page Six, saying it "had a responsibility to our staff to apply for this program."

She DOES have 25 employees.  If that money went to paying them, then this should really be a non-story.  I know that she's an "influencer" and everyone hates them, but there are other people involved here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The amount of corruption, grifting, grafting, and "paid" advertising and marketing that is going on in 2020 is unprecidented even by the standards of Napoleon III, Justinian and Theodosia, and Warren Gamaliel Harding.

I hope Trump is a one term President and that they spend the next three terms indicting, convicting and re-impeaching him and his down to the most trivial "influencers"

A plague on Trump! Wait, wait, too late.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You get the government you deserve, not the government you need or want. Serves you all farking right. Pity about the innocent millions who have to pay with their lives.

Trump is the Chaos Goblin. He thrives on evils, any evils.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bkinne: FTFA: Charnas' 25-employee company, Something Navy, confirmed its PPP application to Page Six, saying it "had a responsibility to our staff to apply for this program."

She DOES have 25 employees.  If that money went to paying them, then this should really be a non-story.  I know that she's an "influencer" and everyone hates them, but there are other people involved here.


Oh, look at you with your fancy facts, trying to ruin a perfectly good group hate.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bkinne: FTFA: Charnas' 25-employee company, Something Navy, confirmed its PPP application to Page Six, saying it "had a responsibility to our staff to apply for this program."

She DOES have 25 employees.  If that money went to paying them, then this should really be a non-story.  I know that she's an "influencer" and everyone hates them, but there are other people involved here.


I begrudgingly agree.

Why do you do that? Just interrupt our two minutes of hate?

I dont go to your yoga class and fart during warmup. /s
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They do advertising subby, they do advertising.

Whatever happened to the noble advertisers of the 20th century that had such strong moral character! Those really were the good (because I was young and my back didn't hurt) old days.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear or read about Influencers now days this comes to mind.
Entitled millennial snowflake gets owned by hotel owner
Youtube zlmarLZpsyQ

And the people behind the Fyre Festival that ripped a bunch of people off.
 
silverjets
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who?   And should I care?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.