(WOWT Omaha)   Man gets unexpected check from company he doesn't recall buying anything from. Reports it to authorities as a scam check. Finds out the check was legit after all   (wowt.com) divider line
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He probably doesn't know that Office Depot bought Office Max and kept some stores called Office Max for awhile. I think that's all over now.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So how do I know if I'm getting a check because I have brought stuff from Office Depot/Office Max?
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA makes reference to his family, which suggests to me that he has reproduced.
Dammit.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BUI
 
FurbyGoneFubar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: TFA makes reference to his family, which suggests to me that he has reproduced.
Dammit.


Checking that something that sounds too good to be true is in fact true isn't a sign of being stupid in my book. Sure, this isn't news, it's Fark, but that's on WOWT.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: TFA makes reference to his family, which suggests to me that he has reproduced.
Dammit.


It's Nebraska. There isn't much else to do here between the end of football season and when the ground thaws and you can start planting.
And football season hasn't been going as late as it used to.
 
