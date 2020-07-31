 Skip to content
(CNBC) Fringe science group urges schools to reopen despite pandemic
'' 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
'' 5 hours ago  
Donald isn't giving your COVID data back, CDC.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
"We have to remember that there's another side to this. Keeping them out of school and keeping work closed is causing death also. Economic harm, but it's causing death for different reasons, but death. Probably more death."

But the economy!!!!
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
The Frothing Slug has poisoned the CDC just as it has poisoned every other area of the federal government.

I won't believe anything from them until they have been purged and restocked by a Dem administration, and that also applies to every other federal agency.

Purged or completely destroyed, like ICE.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Jared Kushner finally has enough shares in Kiddie Koffins, Inc to get a nice payday.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


Just like school shootings.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: "We have to remember that there's another side to this. Keeping them out of school and keeping work closed is causing death also. Economic harm, but it's causing death for different reasons, but death. Probably more death."

But the economy!!!!


I'd hoped I been done posting this link for relevancy by now. Wish I could just trade my passport today. Most days:

Cuomo To Anti-Lockdown Protesters: 'What's Worse Than Death?' | NowThis
Youtube 2X1Tgmsv9Ao
 
Rapmaster2000
'' 1 hour ago  
Our country is so shiatty that kids need a school so they can get breakfast and lunch.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Republicans want kids to go back to school because that's where so many get fed, also they're trying to get rid of school lunches and make ketchup a vegetable.
 
GoldSpider
'' 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.

Just like school shootings.


Grist for the mill.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
'' 54 minutes ago  
The lower they are in age, the lower the risk,

While true that kids haven't tended to get COVID-19 at the same rate as adults, they've also all mostly been socially distanced since March. Parents often have to go to work, while kids always stay home from school. So they've had less opportunity to be exposed.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
'' 53 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.

Just like school shootings.


Crisis actors.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
'' 53 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


I thought we would have hit that point with guns by now. A couple times.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
'' 50 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


A few years ago, some numbnutz with a bowl cut and a thousand-yard stare blew the brains out of like 20 kindergarteners and some teachers, and this country literally could not be bothered to give a shiat, so no, I don't think so. As long as the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) be getting paid, a thousand dead kids or ten thousand dead kids will just be the price we pay for free society, capitalism, mumblemumble, flags, Jeebus, crying eagles.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The lower they are in age, the lower the risk,

While true that kids haven't tended to get COVID-19 at the same rate as adults, they've also all mostly been socially distanced since March. Parents often have to go to work, while kids always stay home from school. So they've had less opportunity to be exposed.


Parents also have to go grocery shopping, the hardware store, drug store... whilst kids do none of these things.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
'' 50 minutes ago  
"We think that if you do five things, we can accomplish as much as we did as shutting down this nation," he said. "The face mask, the social distancing, the hand hygiene, staying smart about gatherings and staying out of crowded bars and crowded restaurants. If we did those five things, we've done modeling data, we get the same bang for the buck as if we just shut the entire economy down."


That's almost as funny as the CDC report that said "International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low."

So, you're telling me that if we do the things that the 'leaders' of this country are adamantly against--face masks, social distancing--AND we don't have, say, a pandemic in progress--then we're OK to open the schools.  That --in fact--we're obligated to open the schools else the children will suffer.

Huh.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
'' 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Our country is so shiatty that kids need a school so they can get breakfast and lunch.


It's so shiatty that the DoD Subsidizes school lunches

I read somewhere that during WWII the military realized they were rejecting too many young men basically because of childhood malnutrition. Especially from the regions/demographics they were most likely to get recruits. I was Bored  one day and read the back of a school lunch orange juice box and shocked to see it was DoD OJ.

Oh Glob we're so farked. Anyone who can fix this isn't allowed anywhere near the power to do so.
 
Medic Zero
'' 49 minutes ago  

silvervial: The Frothing Slug has poisoned the CDC just as it has poisoned every other area of the federal government.

I won't believe anything from them until they have been purged and restocked by a Dem administration, and that also applies to every other federal agency.

Purged or completely destroyed, like ICE.


It's hard to quantify what is the worst damage this administration has done to America, but destroying all remaining faith in government, including the CDC, has to rank towards the top.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


Sadly?  No, you won't.
 
gyorg
'' 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The lower they are in age, the lower the risk,

While true that kids haven't tended to get COVID-19 at the same rate as adults, they've also all mostly been socially distanced since March. Parents often have to go to work, while kids always stay home from school. So they've had less opportunity to be exposed.


Yeah. The research has shifted a lot in the last three weeks or so and now seems to indicate that back to school in a community with uncontrolled spread is just asking for the school to spread: https://twitter.com/DrZoeHyde​/status/1​286985284102443008?s=20

We choose to keep our son online only the first semester. We are lucky to have the space, resources, food, adult at home, etc to make it an enriching experience but he'll still get a worse education and lose the social interaction with his peers.  Still, it's far better than the having him infect a great grandparent, 3 grandparents, 2 adults, and 2 children (our social circle) at least if he gets sick.
 
odinsposse
'' 47 minutes ago  
We have to remember that there's another side to this. Keeping them out of school and keeping work closed is causing death also. Economic harm, but it's causing death for different reasons, but death. Probably more death.

That's a real big "probably" there that would need a shiat ton of supporting evidence.
 
Keethera
'' 46 minutes ago  
I live in Germany, and I'm a bit concerned that the schools (in my state at least) will be opening with no restrictions other than masks in the hallway.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Our country is so shiatty that kids need a school so they can get breakfast and lunch.


Was gonna say these kids that "need school for nutritional and mental health reason" what happened to them during summers past.
 
Medic Zero
'' 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The lower they are in age, the lower the risk,

While true that kids haven't tended to get COVID-19 at the same rate as adults, they've also all mostly been socially distanced since March. Parents often have to go to work, while kids always stay home from school. So they've had less opportunity to be exposed.

Parents also have to go grocery shopping, the hardware store, drug store... whilst kids do none of these things.


They do mix in their neighborhoods when they are out playing.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 43 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


Depends which state this happens in, just ask Jared
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The lower they are in age, the lower the risk,

While true that kids haven't tended to get COVID-19 at the same rate as adults, they've also all mostly been socially distanced since March. Parents often have to go to work, while kids always stay home from school. So they've had less opportunity to be exposed.


Well, yeah.
They do know these kids don't live on their own, right?

/three generations in our household
 
Trik
'' 41 minutes ago  
I always listen to Fringe Scientists
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Brooksider
'' 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sounds like Jared Kushner finally has enough shares in Kiddie Koffins, Inc to get a nice payday.


I believe that is Kiddie Koffins Korporation.
 
NephilimNexus
'' 38 minutes ago  
7.1 million kids get their mental health service destroyed at schools

FTFY
 
kayanlau
'' 37 minutes ago  
No vaccine, no school.

You wouldn't want someone unvaccinated (from, say, small pox) into a public school. Why would you want your kids back in school during this unchecked pandemic?
 
NephilimNexus
'' 36 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


Nah, the shift won't happen because that's exactly what Putin wants.  Now if enough inbred hicks die off to make the Republicans realize that they're killing off their own voter base, well, maybe... but only maybe.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 36 minutes ago  
He used "smartly" because he knows "bigly" isn't a word.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 35 minutes ago  
Tell you what Donnie... when it's safe enough for Barron's private school to open, then public schools can open
 
holdmybones
'' 34 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.

Just like school shootings.


Hey now!  The cdc isn't allowed to study the impact of guns and shootings on public health. They have to focus purely on diseases - just like here, where their focus is on nutrition and special services. All clearly documented diseases.

Honestly, though, there is truth to that message (it's basically what the AAP said), BUT, because this country had a monumentally stupid response to Covid, we don't get to make "good" decisions now. We get to try and determine which is the least terrible.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 32 minutes ago  

Keethera: I live in Germany, and I'm a bit concerned that the schools (in my state at least) will be opening with no restrictions other than masks in the hallway.


Same here. I give it a week until the first superspreader event.

I'm in Berlin, BTW - where are you?
 
jso2897
'' 31 minutes ago  
He's not wrong - he's just glossing over how very much worse sending them back would will be.
 
dartben [TotalFark]
'' 31 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


You would've thought the same about gun control after a classroom of 6- year-olds were killed in Connecticut, too. Tell me how that went?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
'' 29 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


an entire class of 6 year olds was shot up and shiat all was ever done about it.

it might get noisy for a couple weeks but the money and power know their money and power will last longer than any protest the peasants could ever put together.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
'' 28 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: "We have to remember that there's another side to this. Keeping them out of school and keeping work closed is causing death also. Economic harm, but it's causing death for different reasons, but death. Probably more death."

But the economy!!!!


Someone needs to pipe up and ask these assholes for the data showing that +150K more people have died from suicides this year. I'm tired of this talking point about suicide is killing more people than the virus.
 
Pharmdawg
'' 24 minutes ago  
Maybe all those buses that go to the kids houses anyway can just take their work and food to them and send a social worker to check on the family once a week so we don't have to send the cops?
 
Keethera
'' 24 minutes ago  

Two Dogs Farking: Keethera: I live in Germany, and I'm a bit concerned that the schools (in my state at least) will be opening with no restrictions other than masks in the hallway.

Same here. I give it a week until the first superspreader event.

I'm in Berlin, BTW - where are you?


I'm in Hessen, about an hour away from Frankfurt

/nett dich kennenzulernen
/Wir duzen hier, oder???
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
'' 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: Tell you what Donnie... when it's safe enough for Barron's private school to open, then public schools can open


That would imply he gave a shiat about his kid.

Spoiler:  he doesn't
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 21 minutes ago  
He said school reopenings to be done "smartly."

Basically, everyone favors this.  However, what is the CDC and the Trump Administration doing to enable schools to reopen "smartly"? It's going to take more than broad guidelines and statements.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Rapmaster2000: Our country is so shiatty that kids need a school so they can get breakfast and lunch.

Was gonna say these kids that "need school for nutritional and mental health reason" what happened to them during summers past.


And why do they need to be physically at the school for this to occur?
Put teachers on one of those buses that isn't driving students around, load up the vittles, and meet them at the bus stops. Pass out food, have them talk for a while with the students, move on to the next one.
I used to drive a school bus for a rural community. There's not a one of us that wouldn't do this to help out the kids, even the annoying bratty ones.
 
eiger [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 18 minutes ago  

August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.


Yeah, no. That was true maybe 20 or 30 years ago. We're well past normal people of any race having much if any influence on what happens.
 
CarnySaur
'' 15 minutes ago  
About "7.1 million kids get their mental health service at schools," he added. "They get their nutritional support from their schools."

THEY SHOUDLN'T HAVE TO, YOU MORON.
 
37dragonfly [BareFark]
'' 12 minutes ago  
Everyone who thinks this school year will be anything approaching "normal" is delusional. The kids won't be allowed to socialize because that will spread the virus. The kids won't be able to do hands on projects or pencil and paper work because these things will spread the virus.
Schools will function in many ways like prisons. That's why my kids will be learning remotely this year. They'll be safer and less stressed. They'll also enjoy more consistency (no hybrid to remote to hybrid) and freedom of movement. I know our family is privileged to be able to choose remote learning, and not every family can make that choice. For us, it is worth taking the economic hit from reducing to 1 parent working. I wish UBI and M4A would be implemented now, so more people would be able to keep their families safer.
 
Rapmaster2000
'' 12 minutes ago  

eiger: August11: When about a thousand white, middle-class fifth graders are dead from Covid-19, you will see a dramatic shift in priorities in this country.

Yeah, no. That was true maybe 20 or 30 years ago. We're well past normal people of any race having much if any influence on what happens.


Yeah. A known crazy person shot twenty or so upper middle class white kids and all we got was more hillbilly freedom.
 
