 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Personal friend of Anne Frank and Helen Keller becomes oldest active pilot   (abc7.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Earth, World, 99-year-old Riverside County woman, record books, San Bernardino County, California, previous record holder, Southern California, 2001 albums  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2020 at 7:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As God is my witness, I didn't know farmer's markets could fly.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's like the Zelig of horrible, offensive jokes
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No farking way I'm getting in a plane with that
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cormee: No farking way I'm getting in a plane with that


She won't sleep with you so stop worrying about it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"She taught me some things up there that I haven't learned in well over 1,000 hours," said Martini.

I bet she did!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Cormee: No farking way I'm getting in a plane with that

She won't sleep with you so stop worrying about it.


I'm not seeing the connection, to be honest
 
Bukharin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
d.ibtimes.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.